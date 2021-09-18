A hundred years from now, historians, archivists and locals will look back on the period of Aspen we’re living in as another heyday, every bit as significant as the silver boom of the late 1800s. It’s more than just real estate now, though; there’s the incessant whoring of the intangible, the illusory, ever-changing Aspen lifestyle itself. The miners probably did something similar as we locals do now, constantly telling anyone with ears and a pulse how amazing it is here and glamorizing their monotonous routine every chance they had.
Over the years I’ve learned to embrace change and marvel at it. That’s the cool thing about Aspen — the longer you stick around, the more you get to see change. Even so, it seems like when I simultaneously train one eye on the present and the other on our past, I still see the same old people in the same old town doing the same old thing. We’re the ones who found our own funky foothold and stayed here. Work is plentiful, we have housing, we know how to ski, we give back to the community; we play the town for all it’s worth.
Aspen is all things to all people, but my version of Aspen has transformed very little over the years. My concentric circles and wobbly orbits are largely the same as they’ve been for a generation. Even among what is often perceived and touted as undesirable change, and an increasingly degraded quality of life, I’ve found stasis.
The shrill cries of town being overrun and unlivable due to tourism and development have reached a fever pitch this summer. Make up your mind, is Aspen amazing or does it suck? The one refrain that I keep hearing over and over is that there’s a huge shortage of housing and employees, and that people in the service industry are burned out. I know after being in restaurant, manual labor and service-related businesses here since eighth grade, I am, too. Is this a turning point, or really any different than it’s always been? I’m not so sure. Time will tell.
Each decade, like clockwork, there’s a palpable feeling that the town of Aspen is finally ruined. Every generation of Aspenites thinks that the epoch they lived in was the best, and last. Remember when Boogie’s restaurant was this big horrible thing that signaled the end of Aspen? It ended up being a focal point of the community. Then the Hard Rock Cafe and Planet Hollywood tried to drive a stake through our heart. Never happened. What about timeshares? When they first came on the scene, Aspen was apparently doomed. Snowboarding on Ajax? Death knell. Then the Aspen Art Museum — that was the final nail in our coffin. There are people still so bitter they’ll never even set foot in that place.
But the issues of today, I’m told, are deeper and more dire than ever. Or are they? Housing, employees, traffic, wages, service, gentrification, inflation, mental health, crowding, construction and environment are global issues. We don’t have the market cornered on any of these problems. Every resort town’s got the same laundry list of pushes, shoves and pinches, impending doom always lurking right around the corner, hiding in the alley with a scythe.
I’m not buying it. I’d actually make an argument that we’ve done an excellent job of managing our mess. Delegations of officials from other townships would argue the same, and they have.
At some point, we’ve singled out just about every solitary demographic and sector, then demonized them for the perceived demise. Name a problem in Aspen and I’d say we have our best people on it. I’m a firm believer that our elected officials — and those who work in conjunction with them in and out of city government — are doing meaningful work with everyone’s best interest in mind. While I might not always agree on every trajectory or indulgence, my feeling is that the Aspen City Council and Pitkin County commissioners are the ones actually sitting through the meetings, looking at the numbers, digesting all the facts and making hard decisions based on what’s actually happening as opposed to the usual knee-jerk reaction from reading the cover of the paper and being an expert on the drama du jour.
One big difference I have noticed in Aspen is the polar shift of a resort focused on high turnover to one focused on selling houses. It used to be: Come to Aspen, bring your family, ski, shop, eat, hang out, do some fun activities, then split.” Now, it’s “Come to Aspen, buy a piece and stay.” Not that there’s anything wrong with that. It’s a temporary cycle.
Back in the 1990s when the first seedlings of mega real estate were germinating in our petri dish, my dad Lorenzo imagined a super-realtor, a hybrid character capable of selling the ground right out from under your feet, named “Stirling Ritchie,” whom we often joked about. I saw his six-million-dollar uber-realtor and upped the ante with him gallantly charging up to each showing on “Starfire,” one of Carol Dopkin’s horses. This 100-year boom of prosperity that’s like a bad episode of that show “Billions” made me think, “What if I became a real estate agent? Would my father be proud of me from his home at the lonely Aspen Grove Cemetery, or would the ground rumble?”
Instead of looking down the handle of a lawnmower and rake every fall, I’d be casually holding the steering wheel of a Range Rover with my manicured hands. I’d have a gold watch, finely brushed teeth, a $150 haircut and a James Perse outfit. I’d reek of exotic cologne. Ever notice how really rich people smell different? When the word got out I’d joined forces and my new picture hit the paper, that might very well be the end of Aspen.
