And just like that, our incredible, always-full-of-surprises local kids started cautiously back to school this week. Summer of 2020 is officially over.
The milestone was marked with little — if any — fanfare. As the proud virtual parent of a virtual senior up at Aspen High School this year, it felt like the start of the final leg of a relay race I’ve been running since the early 90s. With nearly 50 years of cumulative child-raising experience, it feels like I’ve paid my dues. Each year as a parent is equivalent to seven without kids. It’s like dog years.
That makes me roughly 336 years old.
The role of parents has changed dramatically over the years. When we were kids, I recall very few, if any, parents involved in anything other than their own lives. It was almost like all of my friends were test-tube babies. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to see more parents than kids at sporting events or on field trips.
The 90s saw the advent of the soccer mom and the so-called helicopter parent, always hovering over the situation as though in a frantic battle scene from “Blackhawk Down,” ready to “... count to 3!” then rope-down wearing a tactical vest stuffed with orange slices, goldfish, blue Gatorade and time-outs.
My own funky brand of parenting is more that of what I like to call a “spaceship parent” — delightfully detached, letting my kids’ lives proceed by their own blueprints. It’s a technique I learned from my dad when I was a senior. One day, he said, “Screw you.” He got sick of waking me up and making my breakfast. If I couldn’t handle staying up late watching David Letterman, that was a me-problem. He purposely let me sleep in, miss class and have to take the Castle-Maroon bus to school. That little extra trip up to the hospital made me miss George Burson’s U.S. government class, earning myself a big, fat unexcused absence.
Remember several years ago, when we as parents were all bemoaning how anti-social kids were, and how their lives were being ruined by spending all day and night swiping away on their phones, like flicking boogers off their fingers? We felt helpless. We had problems of our own. The monkey on our back had a monkey on its back. It was almost like we were gripped with fear, not knowing how to manage our kids’ screen time and using various methods to regulate it with erratic results. We tried using screen time as a reward for good behavior — or taking it away as a punishment.
I finally surrendered. The terrorists won. In the end, the kids are alright. It’s who we all are now.
To me, the most fascinating aspect of this school year is the virtual component. I’m digging it. By all accounts, it’s been a hit so far. All you have to say now as a parent is, “Go to your room!” If this were my senior year up at Aspen High, I’d be in heaven right now. It’s basically a modular schedule: classes on TV, then free time afterwards with friends or alone, hanging out up the pass, or being a town rat. You could make a good argument that in retrospect, this is what kids have been training for their entire lives, with their noses buried in screens. You and I have a distinct advantage; we contemplatively recall life and school before Al Gore invented the internet. We wear that like a badge of honor.
Sending kids off to college right now has got to be nerve wracking. One thing’s for sure though — today’s youth are making the best of the situation and still finding brand-new, never-before-seen ways to have fun. Even though the goalposts are moving all over the place, the playing field is still level. They’re all going through the same thing.
My sympathy meter for kids right now is relatively low; it seems like the parents are the ones doing all the freaking out. It’s been amusing to see moms and dads starting to think twice about being a parent, pleading on bended knee for the schools to reopen.
It’s embarrassing to admit, but when I sent my first kid away to college and started paying tuition, there was an ugly part of me that saw it as an investment. And when the child was presumably morphed like a butterfly into an adult while away at college, what was the return on my investment going to be?
It turns out that after all, being a gentle “spaceship parent” paid off.
Let’s look at the big picture here. Our local kids are amazing. The schools here are top notch. The teachers are remarkable. Our coronavirus cases are low. We’re already way ahead of last year in terms of activities and openings. Things at school are “virtually” back to normal. As for kids’ mental health, what I’m most concerned with at this point is that the senior class of 2021 comes up with a clever slogan and a really apropos theme song.