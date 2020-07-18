As quickly as things are changing, we’re going nowhere fast. The coronavirus in the U.S. is like a kidney stone that’s going to take at least a year from the start date to pass. By that yardstick, we’re only just past the first quarter of this mess. Schools reopening, professional sports, rock concerts — it’s all a fantasy. My advice for the upcoming ski season? Buy a skinning setup now if you don’t already have one.
If you look objectively at the politically driven reopenings and their flagging grades, it makes perfect sense. I’m treating this chapter like a bad breakup, or a nasty divorce. Realistically, it takes a year to get back on your feet emotionally and start dating again. Sure, you can jump right into a rebound relationship, wooing everyone with egregious public displays of affection and risky unprotected sex, but it never lasts.
One year from the start date puts us at mid-March of 2021. That will be the anniversary of when the Aspen Skiing Co. pulled the plug on skiing operations, and the rest of the dominoes fell in a chaotically orchestrated symphony of destruction. Where was I on C-day, March 14? In Las Vegas. Seeing Billy Idol perform what was perhaps the last rock concert of 2020 at the Palms Casino Resort. Interestingly enough, as I sauntered through the typically Asian haunts of the Pai gow poker and slot section, I couldn’t help but notice what appeared to be Chinese tourists, chain-smoking unfiltered cigarettes and draining bottomless, watery cocktails — all forebodingly wearing masks. The place went from Most Town to Ghost Town overnight. Talk about “fear and loathing” in Las Vegas…
The drive back to Aspen the next day was downright apocalyptic. It was like that creepy book “The Road” where uncertainty, doom, mistrust and fear were the basic operating platforms. A hasty stop for food and fuel in Green River, Utah, at a Subway only stoked further paranoia in me as Fox News blared on the background TV and unwanted, patronizingly patriotic Trump merchandise hung on a display tree near the register.
You know him: the guy who’s been afraid to wear a mask, because he doesn’t like the way it looks? It reminds me of being a single parent and trying, unsuccessfully, to get a 3-year-old to put on a dress shirt and tie for a dinner party. When he finally did wear one, he said he thought it made him look like the Lone Ranger. I don’t know if anyone hipped him to the fact that the Lone Ranger wore an eye mask, not a face mask. And furthermore, seeing him wearing a mask reminds me more of Hannibal Lecter.
And to think that back in 1993, one snowy evening, I was Donald Trump’s limousine driver. The car I was piloting was one of those Grand Wagoneer stretch limousines owned by Todd Miller of Ute City Limousine, as seen in the movie “Dumb and Dumber.” I coined a nickname for it — the “Silver Bullet.” We used to drive all kinds of interesting people, some more so than others.
I remember the night well. The call came in from dispatch over my giant Motorola cellphone — one of those white ones with a big, black antenna. The thing was like talking into a banana-shaped, 5-pound hand weight with a primitive orangeish LED display. The directive was as follows: Go pick up three of Donald Trump’s “guests” at the somewhat seedy Grand Aspen hotel and take them to the Italian hotspot Farfalla on Main Street. I was instructed to wait there and then take the three ladies, whom by my hypothesis were actively working in the sex trade, and the “principal” to a residence up on Red Mountain and leave them there for a sleepover.
I have the haunting image of locking eyes with him in the rearview mirror as the divider went up. It’s indelibly burned into my psyche. Had a crystal ball magically appeared on the dashboard of the limousine at that time, how would I have reacted?
I had the fantastical notion the other day of being remembered as the driver behind the wheel when Donald Trump’s limousine mysteriously crashed in a snowstorm in Aspen, the one where all the occupants died, including the driver. It wouldn’t have been the first time someone died on that road. The sheriff and forensic accident investigators never could explain how the gaudy, lumbering 3-ton vehicle nimbly sped through a guardrail, became airborne, flying hundreds of feet, crashed through a house, and somehow rolled end over end down Red Mountain before exploding into a fireball and coming to rest in someone’s yard on Willoughby Way.
I couldn’t possibly have done it. It was going to be a huge powder day the next day, and, furthermore, I had to drive 1,500 miles and pick up 200 custom-designed, screen-printed bootleg Grateful Dead shirts at Delta Air Freight in Atlanta to sell on the East Coast Spring Tour. There were places to go and people to see, kids to be raised and women to fall in love with. Besides, thanks to Muhammad Hadid — father of reality star Gigi Hadid — we ended up dodging what was perhaps the biggest silver bullet facing our town in years. It would’ve defined, redefined and oft maligned our punching bag of a town for all of eternity: a Trump Hotel at the base of Aspen Mountain. Shiver me timbers.
Can you imagine the gold hotel’s Suburban speeding around town and a garish lobby, wall-to-wall with that hideous pink marble that looks like salami? Hindsight is 20-20, especially when you’re looking at the future president in a rearview mirror. Maybe I’ll call Mary Trump and schedule an appointment. I reckon she can better help me process all of this.