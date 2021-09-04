What a fascinating verse of musical history we’re witnessing here in Aspen with the celebratory return of Jazz Aspen Snowmass’s Labor Day festival. I’m doing my meager part and civic duty to keep the touring concert industry buoyant by having purchased a three-day pass to Aspen’s biggest social event of the year. My patchwork party pants are primed to go, glow sticks at the ready and proof of vaccine card saved to my phone.
I feel like I have this festival dialed-in now after all these years — e-bike to and from the show on the bike path, hit the chicken-naan wrap booth, see all my friends and dance the night away.
This weekend is going to be emotional for a swath of gritty locals, suave second-homeowners and starry-eyed tourists alike who’ve yet to see a live concert since the pandemic started. This will be my third rock concert, so I’ve already shed those salty tears of joy, danced my legs sore and screamed my throat raw. The bitching and moaning going on surrounding proof of vaccination for concert attendance nationwide is embarrassing.
JAS and Jim Horowitz have been stalwart stewards of the robust live concert scene and vibrant music history in Aspen, with a successful track record of pulling off shows locally, just as Bob Goldberg at Belly Up has. From what I’ve read, both local concert magnates are working together nicely.
Looking into the crystal ball of JAS’ storied past, the memories come rushing over me. There have been so many goose-bump moments, like the proud parent sensation of seeing a red-haired kid crowd-surfing up on the Jumbotron during Steve Miller, and realizing who he was, and screaming out “That’s my son! That’s my son!”
Or watching Robert Cray perform “It’s Because of Me” at a tent in Lot C of Snowmass, where a hulking timeshare now casts its ominous shadow. Or the thrill of seeing James Brown in a tight blue jumpsuit wail “Living in America” up at the on-mountain Burlingame venue. Or Monkey Train playing a set at an upper tent before Willie Nelson hit the main stage, as I danced with my son on my shoulders. Or David Byrne blistering though a 45-minute set of Talking Heads material while snow appeared behind him on the Big Burn. One time after a show I even ended up in Keith Urban’s tour bus and caught a ride from backstage to the Intercept lot.
As the festival commences, it feels a little rash to mockingly belt out “Ding-Dong! the Witch is Dead” into the menacing face of the pandemic. I’m reminded of the Broncos playing against Tom Brady and the Patriots. Premature celebrations are dangerous business.
Acts are withdrawing all over the place. Some flat out canceled their entire comeback tours. Last year, Roger Waters rescheduled his Denver show for 2022. Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison canceled their stadium tour until next year. Others like Guns N’ Roses are charging right into the jaws of the beast, fully vaccinated with a Les Paul in one hand and a bottle of Jack Daniels in the other, stacked Marshall amps turned up to 11.
I’ve never been in the VIP section of the local Labor Day fest, but the brochure looks nice. I can only imagine the curt conversation backstage between the headliner and promoter before they go onstage: “When you walk out onstage, you’re going to see the venue is divided right down the center — VIP on one side, GA on the next — please be so kind as to treat both concertgoers with the same courtesy and attention.”
The VIP section doesn’t bother me now like it used to. One day I’ll be in it. Every major band and festival has one. It essentially subsidizes the whole operation. I see it as a microcosm of the bigger picture in Aspen, a mirror image, and a musical chairs-like metaphor for our current socioeconomic status. We benefit from it, I’m told. It’s good people-watching — sometimes better than the talent. There’s a lot of “looking at me, looking at you” going on from the GA to the VIP section. Then there’s ol’ Robin Hood, passing free drinks over the barrier to his hoodlum buddies.
Anyone remember the famed “Cake incident” when the lead singer started a yelling match with a dude in the VIP section? The guy onstage with the microphone generally wins that pissing contest.
People often decry the outrageous prices of local concert tickets. Weighed objectively against the harsh reality of missing two days work and driving to Denver, getting a hotel room, buying food and party favors, risking ruin after the show as you search for an all-night diner or injury-death in a car accident driving to and from Aspen on I-70 and Highway 82, getting home the next day with sound fatigue and brain damage from the concert and struggling to form basic sentences … suddenly the concept of paying extra to see a band in your hometown and sleep in your own bed afterwards starts to come into better focus.
It’s tough being a middle-aged live music fan these days. All the acts of my troubled youth are flirting closely with becoming oldies acts. Last time I saw Jimmy Buffett was at the Aspen Club, with Leon Russell opening for him, and before that was at the Deaf Camp Picnic. I hope Jimmy regales the crowd with funny tales about Aspen. What’s the real story behind that song “Gypsies in the Palace” anyway?
Have a good show everybody! Be kind, be patient and arrive early. Utilize the vaccination check at the Red Brick in town if you can. Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/