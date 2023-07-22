Jim Crown’s death has cast a grim pallor over my summer, but the recent update of the three-tiered restructuring and the impending opening of the new Pandora’s area gave me hope.
I wonder where Aspen Skiing Co. is headed now, and how will you and I be affected? And why exactly was the community so offended by the “duck tape to diamonds” branding quip?
Maybe it was because the truth hurts. I think in his absence the people in charge are going to work extra hard to realize and honor his vision.
June 25 unfolded lazily as most summer Sundays do. I read both papers over coffee; got my hands dirty in the garden, mowed the lawn, and then took a mellow mountain bike ride on Sky Mountain Park. I could hear the cars ripping around the Woody Creek racetrack off in the distance.
When I returned home, my wife mentioned she heard a flurry of sirens. I thought nothing of it, but later saw the news of Jim’s accidental passing. Ever since I woke to find myself flying through windshield of a Chevy Blazer in sixth grade, one of my biggest fears has been death by car crash of either my loved ones or me.
In retrospect, it’s eerie to think that Jim Crown died at the Aspen Motorsports Park racetrack in Woody Creek, less than two miles from my house. I know the track well from my childhood, watching stock car races there, and also riding dirt bikes on the motocross track. After the races, my friend Rishi and I would go down to the Woody Creek store and get freezer pops. I’ve never driven a car on the track, but I have done bike races there with the Aspen Cycling Club. It used to drive me absolutely crazy because the bike races always went backwards — counterclockwise — around the track. Sometimes when I hear the cars racing I’ll hop on my e-bike, ride over and cheer the drivers as they go speeding by.
The Woody Creek racetrack reminds me of one of those slot-car tracks we had when we were kids. The cars that people race around the track, like the one Jim Crown died in, are nearly identical to slot cars (to me). The whole outfit there doesn’t necessarily strike me as inherently dangerous.
The news report of Jim’s death stated the he was being competitive and trying to shave time off of his last lap. In a profound way, aren’t we all simply trying to better ourselves and shave a little bit of time off our own proverbial “lap times,” whether they be our businesses, or personal lives and relationships, or our physical bodies and waistlines, not unlike our obsessive yet futile pursuit of youth?
What an uncanny coincidence that two days later at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Brian Cox — the actor who plays Logan Roy, the corporate patriarch whose character had recently died on the hit TV show “Succession” — spoke at the Benedict Music Tent.
There’s a lot of death in Aspen. Often you learn more about people when they die. This was the case for me after reading all the condolences and tributes that came rushing in like the spring runoff after Jim’s accidental death. My personal experience with Jim dates back to 1993 when I was working at the SkiCo switchboard. There I was, situated at the telephone bank with a headset on, wearing my trademark Gap shirt and tie, when a call came in to report there was a flood at the Crowns’ house on Buttermilk. My boss, Joan Marthinson, suggested I drive over to see if I could be of any assistance.
I unplugged my headset, ran down the stairs, hopped into my burgundy Honda Accord with a deadhead sticker on the back and drove over to their house situated at the foot of Buttermilk just above the old Powder Pandas clubhouse. I rang the doorbell and Jim Crown answered the door, holding a sopping wet, 1,000-thread count Egyptian cotton bath towel, with his khaki slacks and tucked-in shirt sopping wet. I introduced myself, extended my hand, and he responded, “Hi, I’m Jim, nice to meet you!”
It turns out that the melt from a banner snow year was flowing faster than the ditches and culverts could handle. The Crown house had a really cool natural stream feature that flowed right through entranceway foyer, and he was right down there in it on his hands and knees, trying to hydro-engineer his home from getting marinated. Playing in a stream, diverting water flows ... every boy’s dream job. I helped him the best I could, then retreated back to the switchboard where I contacted the real experts in mountain drainage over at the vehicle shop. They handled the situation with backhoes.
From then on, every time saw Jim Crown, I reminded him I was the guy who came over to his house when it was flooding, and we both shared a laugh over that.
What a blow. Best of luck to our town, SkiCo and all of the employees moving forward into this uncertain yet fascinating new era of the ski industry of which we are all a integral part of. I will always remember Jim as a humble, kind, gentle and influential man whom I am proud to have worked for. His legacy will live on in the mountains and streams of Aspen forever.