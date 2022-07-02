We had just staggered out of a cloudy coffee shop in Amsterdam and spilled into the bustling street when the cacophony of bike bells hit me like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
“Chang, chang, ching-chang-ching, chang!” Among the odorous canals, the grandeur of the European architecture, the fabulous Dutch locals all riding their bikes and the relentless peal of bicycle bells, I could’ve sworn I was a character in a Tintin comic book.
Thinking back to that vivid summer 1984 memory has made me want to be a revolutionary of sorts. I want to be an Aspen bicycle culture warrior and start a trend — a bicycle-bell movement — a crusade so impactful that whenever anyone mentions Aspen in the summer, the phenomena of people all over town and on the local trails constantly ringing their bike bells comes to the forefront of the conversation.
I want people to write letters to the editor whining about how brash and unbearable all the bike bells are. I want that crotchety old lady who used to write letters saying how annoyed she was over people’s squeaky bike chains on the Rio Grande Trail to burst a vein in her forehead.
I have two religions: skiing and biking. One day I was walking west down Hyman Avenue near The Aspen Times’ office. The thrift shop was being remodeled and the store volunteers were temporarily selling secondhand wares in a transitory storefront. The midday sun was blaring into the window, and a coffee table book on display caught my eye: “The Great Religions of the World,” the title proclaimed.
I went inside and eagerly thumbed through it, looking for anything on my two religions, but alas — not a peep about skiing or biking. Maybe someone had torn those key pages out? “This book’s nothin’ but a lemon!” I thought to myself. I left empty handed.
If Euro-ness truly is next to godliness, then we here in Aspen can rise to the calling of a higher power and ring those bells like they do in towns and cities all across Europe. Granted we are younger, but we have a rich, spirited bicycle history and culture here locally. I’m getting psyched for the Tour de France this year. That’s a time that really defines summer in Aspen for me: watching Le Tour, then going on a bike ride.
I have three bikes: an “electric” e-mountain bike, an “acoustic” pedal-powered mountain bike and a road bike. I have bells on all three of my bicycles. I ring them constantly on the trails all over town. Chances are, if you ride the Rio Grande Trail frequently, you’ve heard me greet you with my bike bell.
I spend a great deal of time on the Rio Grande Trail. I live a mere Frisbee-flick away from the old railroad line in and out of Aspen. The historic significance and the gravity of the trail’s importance are not lost on me. If I could sit down in a time machine at the Jerome Bar and talk with the original builders and visionaries who engineered that trail, I would thank them profusely and tell them how important and useful it is to me. Trains had whistles, and now bikes have bells.
You know what is really harshing my mellow these days out on the Rio Grande Trail? The people riding electric-powered bicycles that you don’t even have to pedal. At least pretend you’re pedaling. You’re making the rest of us law-abiding, pedal-assisted e-bikers look bad.
The other day I did something I’ve always wanted to do: I rode my road bike from my house on the Rio Grande all the way down to Glenwood Springs, ringing my bicycle bell at every person I passed or came upon. People who are walking or jogging on the trail are always appreciative of my ringing my bell in advance of my passing. You’re welcome!
It’s fascinating to me how many people have bells on their bikes but don’t use them. Interestingly enough, do you know what demographic of trail users responds the most to my ringing my bike bell at them? It’s not locals. It’s the tourists. Whenever I ring my bell to an oncoming group as a means of communicating and greeting fellow trail users, I see them look down on their handlebars to find if their bike has one of those cool things that I have, and when they locate the bell, they ring it right back!
Most local cyclists, ironically, look at me like I’m crazy when I ring my bike bell at them. I’ve become accustomed to that reaction. Ringing a bell is seemingly more palatable than the too-cool-for-school local guy on Kleenex Corner who clacks his ski poles and blasts by within inches of you and screams, “On your left!”
If you have a bicycle, I implore you to go get a bell if you don’t have one already. Use it often, as a salutation, as a courtesy, as a cautionary clang and as an ambassador of the sport of cycling. I would urge all local bike-rental outfits to instruct their customers to use their bells religiously. There are all kinds of cool bike bells out there these days. The city of Aspen’s trails department gives bells away for free, and that’s where I scored all three of mine. There’s no excuse not to have a bell on your bike.
Maybe sometime you’ll see me, or hear me out on the local trails. If you do, please ring your bell back at me, and be a part of my European-inspired bike bell revolution in Aspen.
Have a happy Fourth of July, everyone!
