It’s just my luck. Right when you feel like you’re finally getting good at being quarantined in Aspen, the rules change. The goal posts move. The call came down from the officials at Pitkin County that construction will be starting again on Monday. No more sleeping till 10 a.m., going skinning, then cooking and lazing around the TV. If there was ever any doubt who rules Aspen, let those reservations be cast aside. Construction is clearly our king. As long as the human race continues to reproduce, there will be no antidote to our addiction to growth and change.
Sorry quiet, sorry wildlife, sorry clean air, sorry to the artist formerly known as “offseason” but construction will be resuming in Aspen on Monday. Let’s start by power washing town then repaving all the roads. Not that I’m necessarily in construction, but the lawn care industry, which by most accounts is generally not held in high regard locally. The technical term for what we do is “grunt work.” Our tools of the trade make noise and kick up dust. We come home filthy. We travel in trucks with trailers often from great distances with large crews. Not me. I’m a one man band, have been since sixth grade.
One thing I can tell you from surviving the oft-reminisced about financial implosion of 2008 is that there’s not going to be a bum-rush of people buying lawnmowers. Most love the finished product of a well-groomed yard that complements architectural award-winning LEED construction, but the tedious process getting there, not so much. Don’t even get me started on leaf blowers.
If you’ve spent as much as a single season here in Aspen you know that there’s only one constant: construction. You’re either building America, remodeling it, or in my case mowing it. Tourists come and go, but construction continues to churn out its shiny completions and dull byproducts. Now take people who grew up here and you can see why they’re as crazy as they are; the amount of construction they’ve endured and the ensuing, obligatory brain damage that goes with it, and all of a sudden it makes perfect sense.
One of my favorite phases of construction is the fleeting time when they tear down a structure and the only thing that’s left is the void. Like with the Hotel Jerome’s latest project, which exposed the side of the Carl’s building — never before seen by my eyes. Same with the vacant space left by the old Connor’s Conoco gas station where we used to gas up our mini-bikes; now you can see the never-before-seen side of the Cortina apartments.
Once the building is gone, there’s a refreshing view plane, a feeling of what Aspen perhaps used to be like. But alas, the feeling is short lived. Before you know it, a new building goes up and it’s hard to even remember what was there in the first place. Wrack your brain all you like, but all you’ll see is a blurry face from your past that you can’t quite place. Sometimes while grunting up Smuggler I’ll catch a glimpse off to my left of the useful sprawl of Centennial sitting on what used to be our vast motorcycle and BMX playground.
The amazing thing to me about construction is how it goes on year round now, regardless of the weather. You see these incredible ground-thawing contraptions that make anything possible. Huge crews immediately shovel any new snowfall. My recollection of construction was that it came grinding to a dead halt during the ski season, then resumed this time of year. That ship sailed sometime in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s. The current talk of jumpstarting the economy via construction sounds ominously familiar. The results are historically frowned upon in retrospect. Those responsible become good scapegoats.
The construction here got so bad (or good, depending on who you ask) at one point that there was an actual moratorium on any new development, period. That ordinance went down like a flaming lead zeppelin at city hall. Things were extremely contentious as one can imagine. Everyone retreated to their proverbial corners and dug their heels in. The town naturally divided into its usual warring factions.
Now, it’s embarrassing to admit, but I’ve become dumbed down and numb to most construction. Heck, I even had an addition put on my house at one point and jumped through all the permitting hoops myself. That’s why whenever I hear someone bellyaching about how difficult it is to build things in Aspen, I think to myself it’s got a real funny way of showing it.
Considering the surreal circumstances, it seems a little early to start things up again. Even reopening Highlands seems sketchy. Besides, I’m in no rush to get back to work; last time I gazed into the gauzy, ethereal recesses of my crystal ball it showed me behind the wheel of a rental car in the Florida Keys, eating conch ceviche and Key-lime pie. Beats the hell out of pushing a lawnmower in between slugs of Gatorade, covered in sweat and yard waste.