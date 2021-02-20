As a lawn guy, one of the questions I’m always asked is if I do snow removal in the winter. My answer is always no; I’m a skier. Those two careers are diametrically opposed to each other and really highlight Aspen’s complex love-hate relationship with snow. Their competing philosophies, schedules and priorities are wild conflicts of interest. A skier who does snow removal professionally is crying for help.
As a direct result of not being in the business of snow removal in the winter, shoveling snow around the house for the sheer pleasure of it is one of my favorite activities. It’s relaxing, especially after a hard day of skiing. It makes you understand and commune with the many complexities of snow. The Eskimos have 50 words for snow. All I have is a pocket full of adjectives.
The big landscaping companies in Aspen transition almost seamlessly from lawn care to snow removal. You see them with shovel crews and plows, Bobcats and dump trucks frantically scurrying about the valley floor after every storm, like insects. It must be a multimillion-dollar industry in Aspen and Snowmass — snow removal. Around this time of winter, they take to the local rooftops with harnesses and ropes, doing the daring deeds of shoveling roofs. I’m always watching their different techniques to see what I can learn.
Incidentally, I garnered one of my favorite new domestic snow management techniques not from snow removal professionals but from the local lift operators. I always marvel at how they maintain the mazes, loading and unloading areas and use rakes to smooth and buff the surfaces. They look identical to those rakes you see in sand bunkers at a golf course — one side has a bevel and the other has metal tines. As an experiment one day, I used a regular old leaf rake on my driveway immediately after shoveling, with remarkable corduroy-esque results. The snow was smooth, firm and striated. And with the symmetrical rake marks, energetically it looked and felt like my grounds were a manicured Zen rock garden.
My home snow-removal routine is complemented from above by complex myriad heat tapes and storm gutters. The tools of my trade include but are not limited to the following: a roof rake, a snow broom, a push broom, a house broom, a sleigh shovel, a standard snow shovel, lawn rakes of several varieties, a junior ski-patrol Helly Hansen outfit, noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones with a shoveling-specific playlist, Carrera sunglasses and a pair of military-grade Sorrels that always eats my left sock for some odd reason.
Snow removal is a lot like lawn care in the sense that it’s linear, geometrical and methodical. There’s even a tangible before-and-after finished product satisfaction, if executed with patience, care and a Navy Seal “no flake left behind” mentality. Not a big fan of the people who lazily shovel snow out into the street for the “snow fairy” to remove it for them.
When I was a kid growing up in the West End, city snow removal was a mere shadow of what it is now, much like the grooming on our local ski mountains. Some of the side streets used to turn into hopelessly rutted one-way directionals and single vehicle at a time only by default. The ruts were deep and commanding, like a life-sized slot-car track. Once you got in them, you couldn’t get out until the intersection.
I remembered this little nightmare the other day while driving aimlessly through the West End. Over by the Yellow Brick School, I swear I saw a couple of hoodlums lurking around a four-way stop like they were skitching — you know, bumper hitching, where you grab onto the back of an unsuspecting driver’s bumper. I gave them a dirty look as if to say: “Don’t even think about it, punks. I’ll flick you off my bumper like boogers into a snowbank, then post pictures of you on Instagram. You’ll never skitch in this town again!”
I also have a morbid fascination with the massive trapezoidal-shaped city snow pile across from the Aspen Animal Shelter. It’s a barometer of our success and happiness. The city snow pile used to be where the recycle center is now, and each winter it hosted the annual snow motocross, the penultimate-best Wintersköl, event behind (pun intended) the ski splash. I really wish the city would organize that event again next Wintersköl, out at the city snow pile — with the amount of moto-heads in the valley now, it would be legendary.
In my mind, the pinnacle of local snow removal is out at our beloved local airport: Sardy Field. That would be an intense job to have. The scope of importance, along with the size of the plows and snow blowers is mind boggling. If you’re lucky, sometimes you can catch a glimpse of the heavy-equipment masters hard at work, shooting plumes of snow 100 feet into the air as a jet packed full of anxious, travel-weary tourists clutching vomit bags lands on an icy and snow-packed runway in the distance.
I’ve noticed a troubling new phenomenon lately. People driving don’t feel the need to pull over or yield to emergency vehicles anymore, almost as if the crap job to which they’re driving is of the same magnitude of importance as ambulances, police cars, sheriffs or fire trucks. Same goes with plows. If you see one coming, slow down and give them a wide berth. I made the mistake of passing a CDOT plow on 1-70 once late at night on the way back from an Ozzy Osborne concert. The plow driver lost his mind. I’ll never make that mistake again.
Lorenzo is now starting to dabble in additive and subtractive snow sculpture around the house. Feel free to send your snow removal secrets to him via suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/