I was just about to pen a triumphant piece declaring that the pandemic is kaput, and the big lesson I’ve learned. I had the band all cued up to play “Ding-Dong, the Witch is Dead” and was putting my inked feather to parchment paper when I saw the ominous buzzkill headline in the newspaper, “COVID is not gone.” Apparently, there has been an uptick in cases. Still, townsfolk seem to be utilizing our trademark laissez-faire attitude toward COVID right now.
It seems like only yesterday I was skinning up Tiehack, alone, with a face covering stretched so tight I looked like a bank robber wearing panty hose over his head in disguise. Do bank robbers still do that? If the pandemic does come roaring back, that’ll be my new look.
Nonetheless, I was so paranoid about getting COVID that I kept my face shrouded the entire way up. When I saw another human, I swung wide to the other side of the run for safety, giving Typhoid Mary, or COVID Karl, a wide berth. Nowadays I’m not even remotely worried about fist-bumping total strangers of dubious repute as we pass and greet on the single-track at Sky Mountain Park. What a difference three years makes.
Honestly, in the perfect focus of retrospect, I was kind of relieved when the shutdown happened. The winter up to that point had been seemingly relentless, one linked docudrama after another. I’d squirreled away enough money over the winter to hunker down. My housing was sewn up tight. I was and am fortunate.
I still learned my valuable pandemic lesson though: Whenever anyone offers you anything, accept their offer and take them up on it in the moment. Whether it’s a glass of water, a ride, a meal, the immaterial or the tangible — accept the offer. Giving brings people joy. If you don’t accept their offer, you’re effectively pulling those pantyhose over your head and robbing them of their joy.
My acceptance trip really started after the shutdown in March 2020 with a friend offering food they brought over in Tupperware. I was worried about contracting COVID from the container and food, but down the hatch it went.
Then I accepted the offers of free vaccines, and lived.
When the stimulus checks came up, I pocketed those too and plowed the money straight back into my APCHA employee housing unit. After all, you’re either building America, or remodeling it. Luckily, my lawnmowing business went on basically unencumbered. Tracy Trulove from Pitkin County called me to do an informational video about masking and social distancing for the community. I took her up on the offer. We shot a promotional piece in the West End of me grimly reaping with a mask on. Call me a “sheep” if you see fit; just make sure its wool is dark and musty.
Speaking of people accepting offers, I remember sitting at Butch’s Lobster Bar in Basalt that summer and was eavesdropping on a couple of “Basalt locals” — that’s code for disgruntled former Aspenites — while clawing at a lobster roll with an unnerving side of gunfire in the background. They were asking each other if they “got theirs yet.” At first I thought, this is interesting, they’re speaking about some kind of drug deal, when it soon occurred to me they were chatting about their government-issued business loans. I must say, when the list came out of what businesses had accepted government handouts and for how much, I was generally unimpressed. Weren’t we all?
I’ve always been aware of locals collecting unemployment in the offseasons, but this just rubbed me wrong for some reason. Then I reminded myself of the time I lived in grungy Seattle with a very pregnant wife. We just got married unceremoniously a week earlier at the King County Courthouse. The year was 1989. I was 22 years old and hitting bottom, hard. There was a heat wave that summer. Oh yeah, and there was a bona fide axe murderer on the loose in our neighborhood, Queen Anne.
I was struggling emotionally, physically and financially due to a gnarly dependency on drugs and alcohol. I was drifting rudderless, bouncing haphazardly through my own life, unpredictably like an egg-shaped superball. I had a day job as a valet parking cars, and another at night delivering pizza. I knew my societal roll as the man was to be the provider. I was trying my best to feather our nest. My new bulbous bride saw an opening, went down to the Health and Human Services office and scored us some food stamps. There was only one market in our area that accepted them, the shoddy one with measly traffic, haggard produce, graying meat and a generally downtrodden customer base. I felt super embarrassed using them. But we applied for the food stamps, and they got us through. I accepted the proverbial offer and ate government quesadillas dipped in somber salsa.
Looking back on that experience now, it’s considerably more difficult for me to be critical. I know there’s a robust food distribution network in the valley that quite a few people take advantage of. That makes me happy. Our culture says if you use a tax loophole to not pay taxes, you’re smart. Accept government handouts, and the same crowd will label you a moocher. I’d like to think in my lifetime I’ve given more than I’ve taken, and will try to continue on that upward arc.