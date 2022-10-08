Have you ever heard someone say they had their first “ski dream” of the season, and think to yourself, “First ski dream of the season? Sheesh! I can’t ever recall even having one.” If you haven’t had a ski dream, fret not. The dreams I have about skiing these days are stress-related nightmares that, frankly, I’d rather not have. It feels like I’m one snooze-button cycle away from having a dream in which I’m naked in a ”Beginners Magic” ski school class, wearing nothing but rental boots and 140-centimeter parabolic rental skis.
Hearing someone boast of dreaming about skiing seems to me like a braggadocio flex of sorts. It’s the same type of person who asks you if you skied today, and then when you say, “No, I was working,” they’ll tell you how good it was — or that you totally missed out.
I overheard someone in town say they dreamt about skiing “freshies” all night. I’m no amazing skier, but I’ve seen this dude ski, and it couldn’t possibly have been that good of a dream, I thought to myself. Besides, I dislike — borderline harbor a disdain for — that silly expression to describe powder. The mere utterance of the word makes me cringe. “Freshies” sounds like the product name of a panty liner, or a personal genital-odor-deterrent spray you’d see advertised on daytime TV while watching soap operas. Not a fan.
The Inuit apparently have hundreds of words for snow. I’m guessing “freshies“ is not one of them. “Powder” works fine for me. Next time you catch yourself about to say “freshies” — just don’t. Be more like an Inuit instead. Say “murauneq,” which translates to soft, deep snow. (It’s pronounced similarly to “moronic.”)
Last month, I had a nightmare about skiing. I was in a NASTAR race. I had the victory all sewn up tight, when I haphazardly missed the last gate at the bottom and was instantly disqualified. There was a crowd at the bottom. They all laughed hysterically while pointing at me. Then I woke up. That next morning, my oldest sister called. She’s a professional psychologist. I told her about my ski dream and she replied with a dismissive comment about my mindset. Free advice comes at a hefty cost.
If that wasn’t bad enough, I had another nightmare about skiing about a week later. It was early winter and there was a “powder posse” in the Aspen Highlands Bowl. Incidentally, I stopped doing those things after they made you wear a helmet and bring an avalanche beacon. I showed up to do one (awake, in reality) with an old-school mountaineering helmet, and people mocked me for it. Old bullies never die.
In the dream, I was hiking up the ridge, doing just fine. When I reached the spot where it was required that you had to drop in and ski, I looked down and the terrain was like a Teton Gravity Research movie — nothing I’d ever seen in the bowl, way above my ability level. Just a series of barely negotiable avalanche chutes, flanked with jagged rocks and cliffs. To make matters worse, everyone but me was hootin’ and a hollerin’ with exultation, while skiing the lines flawlessly without crashing. I put my skis back in my trusty bowl strap and hiked back down the ridge to safety.
The older I get, the larger my fear of getting hurt, getting hit or hitting someone else lurks. Just last year, in December, I was very nearly blown off of the Big Burn six-pack. Perhaps a dream analyst would have a field day with the inner workings of my fragile eggshell mind.
Someone asked me the other day if I was excited to ski. Generally, I don’t get excited to ski — until I start skiing. I have too much work to do between now and then to get “stoked” to ski, and miles to go before I sleep. I usually treat the start of ski season as a “woe is me,” downtrodden, skiing’s-something-I-have-to-do-because-I-live-here type of thing. I should be more stoic, and shift my mindset to the gear where skiing’s something I get to do, sprinkle in some gratitude and make the sport that oddly defines me to something I’m able to do.
I have all the mechanisms in place: the full-meal-deal ski pass with a steaming side of IKON, the fresh-smelling, new army-green boots, the perfectly fine (for what I’m doing) High Society skis from last year, because money can’t buy class or skill. I have one of those trendy new lightweight uphill setups as well, with the adorable matching mountaineering “kit.” Even my outfit options have options.
Incidentally, I received an email about a class action lawsuit against IKON asking if I’d be interested in suing them because of COVID shutdowns years ago. I’ve yet to be able to go on a “ski vacation” and use the pass at other resorts, let alone litigate them. Ho-hum, trapped in Aspen. See? Woe really is me.
You don’t even necessarily have to have nightmares or stress-related dreams about skiing when you can live those delusions in real life. Whether it’s forgetting your pass, getting stuck in traffic on a powder day while the mountain gets trashed in minutes, or arriving at the mountain to realize your boots are in the mudroom still hooked up to a heater, there are plenty of ways to mangle your ski day. There’s a fine line between a ski nightmare and poorly living the dream.
I’ve been able to pinpoint a correlation between a certain type of cuisine and dreaming: Indian food. I think it must have something to do with the elaborate mélange of spices and aromas conjuring up nocturnal visions. I need to eat more Indian food. Maybe I could reach for my copy of “The Aspen Cookbook” that came out during the pandemic, don my Hedley & Bennett apron and recreate the dreamweaving chicken tikka masala recipe from the Public House in my Le Creuset Dutch oven. Regardless, my head’s just not in the game yet. Maybe I’m an excitable boy, just one delectable meal and a ski dream away from getting psyched to ski this year.
