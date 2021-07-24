One time a guy asked me if I’d ever been to jail. It took me by complete surprise. It made me stammer. Was it a trick question?
Upon further reflection, it occurred to me my shock and confusion about the blunt query was a kind of moral flash reckoning of sorts. I probably should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, but didn’t.
No such thing as bad publicity you say? Imagine what it’s like to end up in the local paper in the police blotter. You’d suffer immensely from the bad publicity alone. This newspaper even threatens the consequences of suspect behavior with its ominous credo. Local law enforcement personnel are the ones who know the real dark and dirty secrets of Aspen — the kind that sink large, reputable ships.
I always get a kick out of Aspen law enforcement’s dubious relationship with federal law enforcement agencies. If our local police and sheriff’s office had a theme song it would not be “Dragnet.” Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” would be more fitting.
There was a time in Aspen when police officers wore button-fly 501 Levis and drove baby blue Saabs. Soon they’ll be wearing body cameras on their tactical bulletproof vests. Growing up in Aspen, I was friends with both the sheriff’s kids and the chief of police’s kids. We all were. The Kienast and Hershey kids were well known and liked. I’d say generally, from personal experience, that the Hershey kids were better behaved. I can now say with confidence that I’ve never been in jail, but I did spend the night in the basement of the Kienast house once after being hauled down to the station.
Knowing the local police and being friends with them is much more important than you think it is. Having those relationships with law enforcement builds a profound sense of community, and you never know when you’re going to need a friend. I’m catching myself insinuating that a police officer would let you “slide” because you’re acquaintances, like there’s a home-team referee component. Who knows, that logic may backfire spectacularly. I can hear it now: “You’re the jerk who writes for the paper; book him, Danno!” I’ve had warnings that in retrospect probably had more impact that a ticket, or worse, might’ve.
Take the recent news of Jesse Steindler retiring from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office — there’s an example of what quality law enforcement we have here. Our kids grew up together and the interactions I’ve had with him, however small and far in between, have had a positive impact on my life here, and my perception of local law enforcement.
Or I think about my friend, Officer Jimmy, whom I went to Aspen High School with, and how much I value our conversations in town whenever we run into each other on the bike paths or in town or at an event. Look at local law enforcement’s integral presence at our schools as another example.
To me, these interactions highlight the importance of reaching out to law enforcement whenever you get the chance. It usually has the effect of brightening your day. They do tons of outreach, but it’s the reciprocation by us that makes it all meaningful. There was a time in my life when I never could have imagined being friends with police, or ski patrol for that matter. Now, I’ve never been so happy to have a deputy living two houses down from me.
The other spring I found myself participating in a local George Floyd march through the streets I grew up on as a kid. “Defund the Police” was one of the slogans that came parroted out of my mouth. It was an interesting sensation to be confused by what I was saying or doing and about what my role as a guy in little ol’ Aspen had to do with the big picture of policing in America and the turmoil our country was going through. Why are police killing so many people? My only logical conclusion is that they’re addicted to violence after seeing so much of it. Seeing your fellow man at their absolute worse all the time must be devastating — like doctors who don’t believe in God.
There’s a story that pretty much sums up my relationship with local police in Aspen. One day after school in eighth grade, we were getting high with a homeless guy over in the shady northwest corner of Wagner Park. He had horrible psoriasis and was passing around a joint of homegrown with more rolling paper than pot. I was concerned his skin ailment was contagious. Out of nowhere a police officer appeared and busted us. Our first instinct was to run, but he halted us like scared animals.
He took out a spiral notepad and wrote down all of our names and phone numbers. “When you get home, tell your parents I’ll be calling this evening to tell them what happened,” he said. “It’d probably be a good idea to let them know in advance.”
I raced home in a fog of stoned panic. Much to my horror, my mom and dad were having a big dinner party that night. The dining room table was set meticulously for an elaborate meal of curried chicken and all the fixings like toasted coconut, golden raisins and thinly sliced scallions. This news of the their little angel getting high with a homeless guy after school would most certainly curdle the curry.
The damn phone wouldn’t stop ringing. Each time it did was like an electric shock, the waves flushing my face, and then coursing throughout my mind and body. But the police officer never called. I slept with the secret. Only one kid told his parents. In retrospect, he was the lone honest punk among us with any integrity. I thought I got lucky, but I can only imagine what’s going to happen when my mom reads this.
Then again, one night she sat next to Hunter S. Thompson at a dinner party. He said if you ever get pulled over, “hand the officer this” — it was a get-out-of-jail-free card with his name and logo on it.
Contact Lo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.