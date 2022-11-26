There’s a scandal brewing in Aspen’s local ski “bum” culture. You can’t necessarily see the misconduct, but I know for a fact that it’s happening. I found out about the embarrassment last April after Highlands closed, and it’s taken me this long just to process the imagery and get to a point emotionally where I can finally write about the controversial NSFW subject matter. Now that ski season is underway, and we’re in the “Power of 2” mountains-open phase, I think it’s time to blow the lid off this.
Some men are wearing two pairs of underwear when they ski. They’re putting on a pair of briefs first, and then putting on a pair of long johns over their first pair of undies. Let that sink in for a second. Grown men — Aspen “locals” — who dress themselves each morning, are technically wearing two pairs of underwear. If the ski industry and travel magazines find this out, Aspen and Snowmass will be at the bottom of the dirty-laundry basket of ski-area rankings!
I stumbled into this kind of by accident. I saw a guy skiing under the lift 1A on race skis doing those boring, mechanical, cookie-cutter, equidistant, double-rail carve turns in supple corn snow, whose name rhymes with “Dodger the Dolt.” He’s super famous within a 7-mile radius of Aspen. I’m using a pseudonym for him, because he probably doesn’t want his name in my mouth like that. Since he never answers my calls, I emailed him later and joked, on a lark, he was skiing so stiffly it looked “like he was wearing two pairs of underwear.”
To my astonishment, he affirmed he was, and he always does proudly when he skis. My jaw dropped. He replied with genuine incredulity that what, I didn’t? For the record, unequivocally, I do not wear two pairs of underwear when I ski — or do anything else for that matter. I know which baselayer camp I’m firmly ensconced in: I wear long underwear bottoms under my ski outfit. That’s it. I have never, and never will, wear two pairs of underwear when I ski, or go to work, or go out to dinner, or anything. Long underwear is underwear. Maybe that’s why I call long johns “stinkin-hosen?”
So let me get this straight, all you captain double-underpants out there, do you wear briefs under boxers, underwear underneath pajamas, tighty-whities under your bike shorts, neoprene underwear under your wetsuit? Waterproof briefs below your board shorts? Underwear beneath a kilt? Where does the underwear rule book snap its elastic waistband at society and tell us to drop our drawers? I’m sure the underpant executives at Fruit of the Loom are passionately rooting for skiers to wear two pairs of underwear when they ski, but not me. It all sounds too restricting, bondage-esque and borderline medieval — like wearing a chastity belt or a jock strap. That’s just not my trip, man.
If local men are doubling up, what about local Aspen women? Are they too wearing two pairs of underwear when they ski or snowboard? Curiosity was killing me, so I consulted my divine feminine spiritual adviser to see what exactly was going on inside her ski pants. Turns out, she was wearing a thong under her long jane’s (the feminine of long johns). We had a debate over the long underwear, and I convinced her to try just one pair. She’s worn only one pair ever since. See, a convert! Loosen up, Aspen. Stop doubling up down under.
What’s with all the boomers with two pairs of bloomers? There are definitely two different long-underwear schools of thought on this matter. I’ve researched online as well as conducted a very underground in-person gondola poll, and was shocked to find out how many men wear two pairs of underwear in Aspen when they ski. And there are correlations: Type A personalities (two pair) and B (one or none) and political (conservative, two pair; liberal, one and done) divides abound below the waist. Some were people I thought I knew fairly well, too — even respected. When I found out they were doubling up, I soon realized, maybe I don’t know them at all. The practice of wearing two pairs of underwear at once doesn’t strike me as very “old Aspen” or freewheeling in nature.
Perhaps that’s why some people in Aspen are so uptight. The connection makes perfect sense. I’d be pretty unhappy too if I was skiing around or hiking the bowl wearing two pairs of underwear. Loosen up Aspen; one pair of underwear is plenty. Let things breathe a bit. Give yourself more open space. This is the Wild West, after all. Relax, it’s Aspen!
I heard that the locals in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, already have a new nickname for their town — they’re calling it “Aspen-Hole” because of the influx of wealth and all the common accompanying growing pains and side effects, I’d recon. Flattering, huh? If the other resorts around the U.S. find out about this doubling up on underwear, we’ll be the laughingstock of the ski and winter-tourism industry, more than we already are! I bet local ski bums at Alta only wear one pair of underwear, if any at all.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/