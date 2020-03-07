Aspen: It’s all about how you look. It has absolutely nothing to do with how you feel on the inside. That’s a running gag I like to play with a friend of mine, a real estate agent who I affectionately call “Aspen’s best dressed man.” Funny part is, there’s some truth to it, like the saying “Look good, feel good.” A lot of life is putting on a front, whether you’re willing to admit it or not. Your life can be careening out of control like an overloaded washing machine on a hell-bent spin cycle, but as long as everything looks copacetic on the outside, you’re good. There are a lot of men walking around Aspen with Dorian Gray syndrome — trying to reconcile their youthful appearance and physical fitness with the pitiless ravages of time.
Did you ever look into a mirror and see Quasimodo incarnate staring back at you; disfigured, hunchbacked, looking for a clock tower to climb so you can leer down on the cruel world below with malice and disdain? Other days you see yourself as an image of cool confidence and good looks. The mirror doesn’t lie. Sometimes you see your reflection in a soft light and think hey, not so bad for a middle-aged man. Other times you see a distorted horsewhipped likeness of yourself, crooked as a stick in water; gray hair receding like a dirty March snowpack, wrinkles, liver spots, skin cancers, jowls and creases from the corners of your mouth. And look, there’s that scar from the time you flew through the windshield. You feel like a piece of fruit hanging off of the family tree, fermenting on the limb.
Some days you wake up with a huge zit, or a massive cold sore and that’s all you can see. It defines you. Going out in public is torture. Everyone’s staring at you. Other drivers can see it as you weave through potholes down Main Street. Even that snot-nosed kid in line at the market saw it and couldn’t look away. Then you see your reflection in a bathroom mirror at a restaurant with harsh fluorescent lighting and your worst fears are confirmed; living at high altitude takes its toll on your face. It’s starting to look and feel like a weathered outdoor seat cushion, badly in need of replacement. Is that a bald spot?
Later in the week you get a compliment, then another and another. Your looks, your sunglasses, your outfit. They say you look fit. Maybe it was the haircut, maybe those bowl hikes? Your head is starting to swell. One more compliment and you’ll be lucky if your head fits through the front door. You might very well have to go in through the sliding glass door on the side of the house. You know those signs that say, “Don’t feed the animals?” The local paper should have a disclaimer that says: “Don’t compliment the columnists.”
As a columnist I suffer from wildly fluctuating self-esteem. I’m embarrassed by my picture in the paper. As you make yourself vulnerable to the townsfolk, and well beyond with the online presence, there’s a waiting game to see how people will respond. Will they like it? Will they hate it? Will you offend one of your friends? Will there be negative feedback in the comment section? My thought is that local columnists have a real obligation to provide the community with healthy food for thought and spark positive, meaningful dialogue, or at very least make them laugh. Being mean to people is a dead-end road. The bar is set pretty high here, intellectually.
There’s nothing like seeing a truly good looking person in public, of which there are many in Aspen, to make you feel wholly inadequate. Even the bands that come here will make comments like, “Wow, Aspen, what a good-looking audience!” They’re probably coming from their last gig at a state fair where the air is filled with the fragrant scent of deep fried Oreos and most of the inseams are shorter than the waist measurements. That’s me, a confident 32-30.
There’s an interesting phenomenon of people looking at their own reflection as they walk to go skiing at Aspen Mountain. It has a lot to do with the gauntlet of store windows on the way. You can practically hear Carly Simon’s “You’re so Vain” playing in the background. As an experiment, if you see someone looking at their reflection as they walk by, ask them point blank: “I’ll give you 100 dollars cash if you can tell me what was behind that glass you just looked at — was it clothing, art, skis, sunglasses?” They wouldn’t be able to answer to save their own lives. I know I wouldn’t.