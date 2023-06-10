I’m a big supporter of the project known as “Lumberyard” employee housing for one simple reason: If the development affords people even a fraction of what the employee housing program has provided me over the years, the undertaking will be wildly successful.
I’m nothing but grateful, appreciative and thankful for my employee housing. In humble return, I’d like to think I’ve been of value and service to the community and given my all to the fair town of Aspen. I’ll continue to do so right up to the last ski run I make, wearing a one-piece, straight into the back of a hearse.
You won’t find my ringing endorsement or justification of building the Lumberyard housing veiled in a cloud of bad-mouthing billionaires, private jets, monster homes, developers, realtors, second-home owners, tourists, STRs, city-haters or the boogeyman soup du jour.
I know all of these characters. I’ll inevitably run into them in town, share a gondola, space at the bar or do business with them at some point. I feel as if every one of these entities has its own unique place and purpose in Aspen. And, I feel like I know where I fit into the complex tapestry of Aspen. Rather, I’d offer the Lumberyard more as a component providing a communal symbiosis and resolution to some of our key perceived woes.
If there’s a housing crisis in Aspen, then the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s program is a key part of the multifaceted solution. I’m living proof that the program works. I’ve raised two kids here. I’ve poured hard-earned money into making my house a home.
I’ve given Aspen the best years of my life. I’m going to retire here, literally and figuratively. I’m surrounded by neighbors who make the town go 'round and contribute to Aspen in their own funky ways. A ski patrol, an arborist, a teacher, a tennis instructor, an accountant, a Mountain Rescue team leader, a property manager, a restaurant owner, a videographer — just to name a few. I’ve no need to ever own a gun. A sheriff lives two doors down.
I’d like to think that the Lumberyard project would potentially house a similar cross section of humans who are going to be of tangible worth to our community and lead fulfilling lives with dignity, a real sense of community, ownership and purpose.
There’s a stiff breeze blowing at the candle of Aspen. This project cups a protective, caring hand around the flame of our cherished workforce. We need the laborers to do our heavy lifting. You know that $120 tomahawk ribeye on the menu? It aint gonna serve itself.
If you consider the times we’re living in Aspen right now to be a modern day “boom,” which I do, I’m not talking about the 7 a.m. Fourth of July wake-up-call cannon blast from Smuggler Mine. Compare the present boon to the silver boom of the late 1800s in Aspen. I imagine back then that there was a benevolent component or faction of our town that housed essential workers. Maybe it was the fraternal orders, or boarding houses, or individuals from the tattered pages of our history books, like the mysterious Molly Gibson herself. I’m not certain, but there had to be people who recognized and advocated for those individuals struggling to get by, who were of use to the town and provided them some form of shelter. I consider the APCHA program as a modern-day extension of our town’s well-documented compassion in that regard.
The other day I sat patiently and rapt through four hours of an Aspen City Council meeting and a thorough presentation about the Lumberyard. I’m glad I did. I was fascinated by the history of the Lumberyard and how we arrived at where we are today in terms of the detailed planning and painstaking attention to detail. I walked away from the overview with a renewed sense of understanding and support for the project, with an appreciation and respect for the engineers who have been working tirelessly. I was extremely impressed with the time and effort that has gone into what I feel will be an award-winning project when it’s finished.
After processing all of the information about the Lumberyard in the council chambers, most of the complaints I’ve heard about it seemed virtually invalid to me. The detractors of the Lumberyard will continue to roll out their greatest hits list of the city’s past blunders, in an all-out effort, it seems to me, to make the elected officials, the city voters and those involved look stupid, to shame them like parents of a child who spent their allowance on something frivolous. I reckon we’re right on the cusp of seeing another dubious “Aspen Deserves Better”-type anti-lumberyard PAC. Don’t believe the hysteria. We’re better than that.
If our city council is guilty of anything, it’s listening to the will of the voters and having the courage and vision to implement those desires. Aspen has a long history of successfully housing her workers. Let’s look optimistically to the future. I strongly urge the Aspen City Council — all of them — to approve this project at the next reading. Our town could use the win right now.