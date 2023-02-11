When it comes to the big game, I’m in it for the food. I’m more worried about my avocados being ripe on Sunday than I am about who wins the Super Bowl. The ones I bought were so green and rock-hard they could’ve derailed a train. Besides, the NFL’s problems have problems. The less I know about football the more I’m able to enjoy watching.
But what about the commercials? The funniest one I’ve seen so far, by far, is the Saturday Night Live faux-mercial called “Wing Pit” with Pedro Pascal. Look it up. I’m seriously considering vegetarianism after that.
We’re told you have to “respect greatness” when it comes to football players. I will do no such thing. That very notion of having to do something flies directly in the face of my rigorous, core contrarian values. As a devout Broncos fan, I’d like to see Kansas City get creamed by the Eagles. I’m so sick of seeing Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce mercilessly deliver deathblow after deathblow to our hopes and aspirations. The last straw for me — if there ever really was one regarding my mild disdain for the Kansas City Chiefs — was seeing a picture of the owner’s daughter on social media posing in Aspen, wearing a skimpy Chiefs bikini.
Have you noticed? Football brings out the worst in people — myself included. Going into Aspen to watch the Broncos play can be risky; that is, if you can even get a spot to watch the game on TV. It’s the purgatory that the waitress at the J Bar lives in every Sunday during football season. It seems there’s always a visiting customer that wants to watch another game. You have to be cognizant of your trash talk. I have to check myself sometimes and ask, “Where is this unfounded anger or baseless hatred for other Americans or their teams coming from?
I find myself incapable of feeling any emotion whatsoever for the Philadelphia Eagles. Besides, weren’t Philadelphia fans the ones who booed Santa Claus, then threw snowballs at him? Like Bob Uecker said, “They’d boo a blind child on an Easter Egg hunt!” I sat next to a local Philly fan at the bar at Home Team during a game one time. That’s a mistake I’ll never make again. But the mouthwatering, gooey cheesesteak hoagie from the Taste of Philly takeout window on the Snowmass Mall almost makes up for all the repugnant behavior. Almost.
I like that Aspen is a magnet for NFL royalty. Word on the street and in the gondola was that a contingency of Denver Broncos was here a couple of weeks ago, hanging out and enjoying themselves and indulging in our town’s not-so-humble offerings. There’s good news on the home front, giving me much-needed buoyancy right now: a new head coach for the Broncos and also the CU Buffaloes — the one college football team I’ll actually watch. It pains me to eat buffalo.
Over the years, I’ve met quite a few NFL players in Aspen. One time I rode the gondola — the old one where the passengers sat back to back — sitting next to a hulking monstrosity of a dude wearing jeans with rental gear. I would’ve loved to hear some know-it-all “local” make fun of this guy for skiing in jeans. Not me. I am of his denim ilk. I immediately asked him what team he played for. It was that obvious. Without skipping a beat, he said “Raiders.” He asked me kindly not to tell anyone, claiming if the coaches found out he could be fired. The one thing I learned about football this year? If you’re not a Raiders fan, don’t go anywhere near their stadium on game day.
Does anyone remember the Grassroots Aspen Experience charitable organization that John Reid ran out of the Red Brick? Tons of NFL players came up to Aspen for his gala fundraisers. One time I was outside the St. Regis Hotel, wearing a Broncos visor when a pretty lady walked toward me and screamed “YEAAAAH BRONCOS!” I thought she was an inebriated Denver Broncos cheerleader or something, so sheepishly I indulged her by putting my hand up to pledge allegiance. She ran up and high-five’d me so hard my hand went numb. Turns out, she was the real deal. The rowdy, sober, brown-eyed superfan was Lisa McCaffrey, wife of Ed McCaffrey: a Broncos wide receiver and fan favorite. If I ever see her again, I’ll keep my hands safely in my pockets.
If you want to shoot a movie or film a commercial in Phoenix, Arizona, I can totally hook you up. My cousin Phil is the film commissioner for the city of Phoenix. I called him this week to see if there was any interesting news to report. Other than an anti-abortion activist scaling one of the downtown high-rises and a burglary at the NFL Experience, he couldn’t come up with anything. The city of Phoenix is warning the estimated million visitors not to touch the real cactus. The 44-foot, lighted saguaro cactus outside the stadium is probably OK to touch.
I’ve been fortunate enough to see two Super Bowls in person. Both times the Broncos won. The first against the Green Bay Packers in San Diego had me doubled over in agony from worry; the game was so intense, I thought I had a bleeding ulcer. The second game in Miami, I launched into an expletive-filled rant after a big pass play to Rod Smith that had my parents cringing with embarrassment. The family of an Atlanta Falcons player sitting in front of us got up and left. It was horrible. I felt so embarrassed. I really let my team down big-time that day.
God willing, there will be no expletive-filled rants out of me on Sunday. My heart’s just not in it, but my stomach is. I’ll likely be hopping from locale to locale in full Broncos garb, trying to get good glimpses of the game and a chance to sample different culinary offerings. Next year, when the Broncos are in the Super Bowl, it’ll be a different story entirely. I’ve always wanted to ski wearing an old-school football helmet with the single-bar protector like the kickers used to wear.