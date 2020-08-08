So much for that quiet summer we were all heartily ho-humming and surmising about back on April 1. Now we all know what 700 active building permits look like.
If there’s a lesson that can be taken from what we’ve all witnessed, it’s that coming to Aspen and enjoying the town and its surroundings — sans any big events — is still an attraction. If you apply that logic to the upcoming ski season, you could easily hypothesize that this winter will be equally busy, even if the ski mountains don’t open. I’m preparing myself mentally to experience more than expected international tourists sneaking in and increased domestic tourism.
There was an article in the paper last week about what the impending ski season may or may not look like that sent a lot of people into an over-reactionary tailspin. It’s August. I’m reserving judgment until either the Dogs or the Buckaroos issue a formal press release with their stance. When I read the SkiCo upper management quotes in the paper, my first thought was, “That’s a textbook example of why you let your PR guy talk to the press about big, pressing issues.” You could almost hear the booming voice over our town’s omnipotent intercom: “Cleanup, aisle 3.”
Sure enough, the next day, the SkiCo PR guy had the mop and bucket out with his game face and Tyvek suit on, cleaning up the mess with two swabs. It looks like someone in upper management will be loading more lifts and shoveling more snow this year.
The announcement of the ski pass prices being delayed can only be interpreted as very ominous. If you don’t already have a skinning setup, get one now before they sell out. There’s a part of me that thinks not getting a pass this year may not be such a bad idea. I’m typically one of the first people to buy a super-early chamber pass the day they go on sale, but this year I think I’ll wait. The funny part is this is a huge historical town milestone: the first year — ever — that SkiCo will offer top-to-bottom snowmaking on Ajax. Sorry, I wasn’t born here. I still defiantly call Aspen Mountain “Ajax.”
Personally, I have no problem whatsoever taking one for the team if it means sitting a season out. I’ve done it before due to injury and somehow lived through it. The reality is, as you get older, the desire to ski all the time, every single day, fades slowly like a candle. My 100-day pins have 100-day pins. It would probably actually be better for my physical health — and, to some extent, my mental well-being — instead of always trying to hurry up and ski between work, like an impatient rookie quarterback trying to force a pass into tight coverage. When you do finally get on the chairlift, it takes you a couple runs just to relax. Then the phone rings, and you’re off the hill, onto the next docudrama.
So let’s pretend for a hypothetical second that the ski season gets canceled entirely. It’s a Mister Blister, skinning-only scenario. My thought is that the mountains would be surprisingly busy. Snowmobile sales would also go through the roof, accompanied by lots of bad behavior. There would need to be some semblance of ski patrol.
What if the mountains opened with restrictions? Deer Valley in Utah does that already, only allowing a set number of skiers on the hill. Can you imagine the freak-out on a powder day? If you got denied due to cutoff, would you throw a huge tantrum in Gondola Plaza and then go for a nice relaxing hate-skin up Tiehack? Could you even? And what if SkiCo required an uphill pass? It’ll probably happen someday. SkiCo is already being exploited with their lax uphill policy.
Then it came to me. SkiCo should sell a VIP uphiller pass for some totally unreasonable amount of money to a select few. Imagine, the uphill gold pass that looks like an X Games (do you really think they’re happening this year?!) medal and weighs even more that you explicitly have to wear around your neck at all times while uphilling just so everyone knows how special you are — even at the price of getting rope burn around your neck because it’s so heavy.
Passholders can uphill any mountain, any route, any time. Like up the middle of Little Nell and Spar starting at noon, if you darn well feel like it. Maybe one morning, you wake up bent and feel like skinning up the halfpipe on Buttermilk. Or maybe up the terrain park at Snowmass, or even skinning up the gut of Highland Bowl?
Besides, it’s all perfectly legal. The Colorado Skier Safety Act clearly states that the downhill skier has the right of way, even — unbelievably — if they’re wearing earbuds, a leotard and going uphill against the flow of traffic. Good thing CDOT thinks differently.
See? Now you’re getting a much clearer picture of why I never rapidly ascended the ranks of SkiCo when I started there as a switchboard operator. You don’t see me driving around in an Audi with Michigan plates. Which raises another question: Would you be a lift operator for a year during a pandemic? I absolutely could. That would be one of the more eye-opening, humbling jobs in town. It should actually be a required civil service for everyone, for a spell, before you get your local’s card. It’s certainly not beneath me — arguably way above. Why, just yesterday I was pushing a lawnmower and picking up dog doo off of people’s lawns.