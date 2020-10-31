Like most everyone in Aspen, I voted early. It was a tough decision because the tactile feel of a paper ballot in the booth on Election Day is much more rewarding. There’s a real sense of accomplishment. But, alas, to heed the advice of seasoned, paid professionals like the county clerk and staff who run every election here flawlessly was the order of these days.
Placing my ballot in a drop box outside of the Pitkin County annex building was about as satisfying as eating an undercooked artichoke. It could’ve been so much better. Not even heaps of curried mayonnaise and clarified butter with lemon juice could save me from an otherwise anticlimactic, al dente voting experience.
My general Election Day is typically approached more like a national holiday; a big, muddy outing in the wilderness to reflect, then vote in person at the local polls, followed by an enormous takeout order of Chinese food to be turbo stress-eaten in front of the TV while toggling between all the major networks and Grassroots TV. This year, I’m resigned to the usual protocol, save the in-person voting.
It’s no secret that I vote Democrat across the board. The only part of the ballot I gleefully strayed from the advised call to action was the recommendation to vote for Chris Council for county commissioner instead of Steve Child.
I have a funny feeling I may know a few Republicans. The past four years have definitely changed the way I judge acquaintances, customers, tourists and strangers. The current political landscape has given me a much deeper appreciation of the Aspen mindset. A short trek to the outer banks of the Roaring Fork Valley, and, politically, things take a very abrupt turn. Regardless of how the election unfolds, we can take some profound sense of solace that we are overwhelmingly Democratic here. “Progressive” isn’t a bad word. It has way more than four letters, and it’s the polar opposite of regressive.
As someone who came to Aspen from California with a father who worked in the motion-picture industry, I generally cringe when I hear political attacks on Hollywood. Not only that, it feels like a personal insult. The other buzzword that gets under my skin is the term “elites.” Generally, when it’s uttered in my presence, I smile and walk slowly backward away from the conversation, facing the person — kind of like what the wildlife experts say to do to avoid an attack when encountering a mountain lion.
For me, writing about politics is a dead end. It’s a trap. Unfortunately, the easiest thing to do as an opinion writer is to be mean. It’s the equivalent of flipping off a stranger who cuts in front of you on Highway 82. The problem with that now is you never know who has a gun underneath their seat. I’d much rather write about something local, an attempt at something funny or an odd recollection that triggers a memory or makes someone smile.
Every time I write anything overtly political and hit the send button, it leaves me with a pit in my stomach and fitfully trying to sleep the night before publication.
But it’s tempting. There’s an allure. It’s the low-hanging, overripe fruit of politics that’s fermented on the vine for so long that when consumed, it makes you a little tipsy.
There’s a number that I’ve been carrying around with me for a while now — 2,550. It’s the number of Pitkin County votes in 2016 for the current president. It’ll be fascinating to me to see if that number grows or shrinks.
Did you ever notice how situations always reach a fever pitch right before they subside? You see that phenomenon locally with seasonal tourism, traffic or a slam at work. The election is no different. Sign wars, name-calling, finger-pointing — look for marked increases in the coming days, and prepare yourself mentally. It’s all about how you react.
Please, whatever team you’re rooting for, show some sense of decorum. Kindly refrain from end-zone celebrations and spiking the ball in other people’s faces. My biggest hope is that the results are definitive and eliminate grounds for conspiracy and violence.
As we careen, brakeless, into the runaway truck ramp that is election night, exercise patience and faith in our system, and reject misinformation. It’s looking more than likely that we won’t know the final results of the presidential election until after Nov. 6 — the date, incidentally, that the increasingly unpredictable conservative Supreme Court has ironically ruled in favor of Aspen’s home team.