There’s a direct correlation between the size of the city snow-dump pile across from the airport and our economy. More snow equals more money. Someone said enjoy skiing while we can, since soon there will be no more skiing or tourists. My thought on the contrary was that if it didn’t snow anymore in Aspen, we’d be richer than ever. You’ve seen how crazy busy the summers here are, right?
This year, the oddly trapezoid-shaped pile of discarded snow grey-matter is getting fat like a ghost of Christmas-past goose, practically the size of the Hotel Jerome. And to boot, we somehow broke the astounding $800 million in retail sales glass ceiling in 2019. More like we went shooting right through it as the unhinged glass elevator did in the original Willy Wonka movie.
Aspen in the winter is like that glass-box thing they have on game shows where the contestant gets in, they turn on a high-powered fan and $100 bills start blowing around while you frantically drag down as much cold hard cash as you possibly can, in 60 seconds flat.
Aspen’s relationship with snow is peculiar. It oddly parallels America’s relationship with mostly unseen body hair; more over here and less over there makes the mountain look bigger. “Manscaping” is the technical term. It amazes me to see the swarms of snow removal companies gassing up at Aspen’s only gas station (we’re finally back to being a one-horse town!) early in the mornings — with their Bobcats, trucks, plows, shovels and all the tools of the trade. Snow removal is in direct conflict timing-wise with being a ski-bum powder hound.
I never was cut out for a career in the field. One summer in high school I had a lawn account up in Meadowood. The house was beautiful — huge picture windows way up high in the living room affording panoramic views from the overstuffed Italian leather couch. At the end of the summer, the homeowner graciously overpaid the last invoice of the season and asked me one simple favor: to plug-in the heat tapes in the fall, which I somehow forgot to do.
I got a hysterical phone call from the housekeeper in January; the homeowners were on their way from the airport and there was a huge ice-dam on the roof, the heat tapes needed to be plugged-in immediately. When I arrived, there was a gigantic car-sized iceberg listing precariously toward the picture windows. I scurried onto the roof only to find the heat tape plug conveniently frozen into a Coleman-cooler-sized block of ice, mere inches from the outlet. Needless to say I lost that account.
I’ve always been fascinated by snowcats and grooming. In the ‘90s I worked in the sales department at the Aspen Skiing Co. Had my own desk, business cards, voicemail, 401K salaried position, even wore a tie to work every single day. One day in a sales meeting, my bosses had one of the biggest “We actually hired this idiot?!” moments of their lives. The topic of the day was the SkiCo’s soon to be implemented, highly controversial, mandatory first ever drug-testing and “grooming policy.”
I seriously thought they were talking about setting some sort of snow grooming standard of excellence up on Ajax, as in with snowcats, not disposable razors. Little did I know the upper management was more freaked out about our guests’ perception of stoned ski instructors with long hair and beards, or the liftie at the bottom of the Silver Queen gondola with a tribal armband tattoo and a nose ring. When in doubt about Aspen’s image, they used to resort to what they thought was a hip corporate marketing buzz phrase I always hated: “Perception is reality!” It’s not. Those are two mutually exclusive states of mind, particularly when applied liberally to Aspen.
There I was — shirt and tie, flowing shoulder-length hair, trendy pointed lamb-chop sideburns, just begging to be drug tested. Kitty Boone — the VP of sales and marketing for the SkiCo, seated next to the VP John Norton, posed the question to me as the lone long-haired freaky person, in front of my more conservatively groomed peers: What did I think about the impending “grooming policy?”
After I told the SkiCo’s entire upper management team I thought the grooming up on the mountains was world-class, top-notch, from Spar to Ruthie’s, Golden Horn to Thunderbowl, Tiehack to the Burn, a baffled silence overtook the office. The next morning I was greeted by a “random” urine test receptacle on my desk. In case you’re wondering, I passed.