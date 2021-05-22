When the story in the paper first came out about the Music Associates of Aspen charging for coveted, previously free lawn space at the Music Tent this summer, there was only one person whose opinion I was even remotely interested in: my former neighbor in the hood, the delightful Gerri Karetsky. She’s heart and soul. Gerri’s the one whose idea it was to gift the endowment to the MAA, ensuring complimentary lawn seats in perpetuity to Aspen’s great unwashed masses.
I did what any self-respecting, somewhat believable local columnist would do. I called her.
The lowdown behind the free lawn is that it was her idea as a present to the local community. And more importantly, her way of honoring her late husband David, who died far too young on March 12, 1991, in a tragic helicopter accident that rocked the community. The delicate negotiations happened during an MAA heyday — the beloved Robert Hearth (who was also taken from us prematurely) era, a time looked back upon with fondness and reverence.
As it turns out, the MAA has since rethought that decision and will not in fact be charging for lawn space on Fridays and Sundays, but will nonetheless regulate the attendance. It’ll be interesting to see how that sonata plays out. My thoughts were to have half-igloo-shaped pods manifesting as Bayer-esque sculptures of an ear that holds up to six people and catches the sound, all by natural design.
If you ask me, I was personally OK with the MAA charging for this one summer to set a tone moving forward. I’ve witnessed some seriously questionable behavior over the years out on the lawn. At times it can be anything but relaxing, like when the darling couple rolls up next to you with a smorgasbord of the loudest possible food offerings — Doritos, kettle chips and even a blender, with crinkles, crunches, whiz-bangs — and graces everyone with loud, uninteresting conversations throughout the whole performance. It almost makes the private jets, cellphones, barking dogs and screaming babies palatable.
Regardless, being outside the tent during concerts is the equivalent of being out in the parking lot with ticketless deadheads during a rock concert — you’re missing out on all the action, man. There’s so much to see and lots more to hear. I’m particularly fond of the festival’s best-kept secrets, like rehearsals where you can hear the conductor interact with the students. That’s where the real fascinations lie for me. If you’re so “into” classical music, try buying a ticket for once, you whining freeloaders!
My history with the Music Tent runs deep as a bass cello, with undertones of flute. Ever since I was a kid growing up in Aspen’s Wild West end, the soothing sounds of classical music were always in the background of my long, lazy summers — that is, when we weren’t listening to Kiss at volume 11 and generally terrorizing the festival grounds on BMX bikes, skateboards and mini bikes.
Our exploits included, but were by no means limited to riding BMX bikes in and around Hill Park, inside the Music Tent when the temporary seasonal canvas roof was down, skateboarding in the empty Aspen Meadows pool, the stage and isles of the tent itself. And then there was the holy grail: skateboarding on the actual roof of the Music Tent, where the brilliant architect Herbert Bayer had inadvertently designed a perfectly suitable skateboard ramp. We spent countless hours of our juvenile delinquent lives stoned to the bejesus, getting sunburnt beyond recognition on the angular bleach-white Bauhaus surfaces.
To make matters even worse for the sacred silence, we had a mini bike track adjacent to the Music Tent on the vacant lot where Estée Lauder’s house now sits. The tent manager would fly into a rage at the incessant, shrill sounds of our two-cycle Yamaha YZ 80s, piloted by rowdy kids like Bob Coakley, Jim Salter, the Kienast brothers, Rishi Grewal and George Parry.
It was all fun and games until we saw the immaculate, fire-engine-red Jeep Cherokee of the mighty King Woodward — or “Woody,” as he was dearly known — speeding down Music School Road to royally bust us. We generally evaded his wrath by scattering like cockroaches through the vast surrounding sagebrush fields whenever he approached. Years later in the early ’80s, fate and fortune would have it that King Woodward ended up my boss at the neighboring Aspen Institute, where I received my very first formal paycheck at the age of 15, working with the likes of trustee brats like Doug and Phil Adler (Mortimer Adler’s kids), under the watchful eye of a guy named Michael Stiller.
For a summer in the early 1990s, I ended up on the Music Tent crew, assembling the tent in the spring, setting up for concerts, cleaning the bathrooms and taking it all down in late August. It was a time in Aspen when you would often hear the trills and flourishes of violins and French horns throughout town, or an occasional opera voice booming from a random open window. As a result, Beethoven posthumously indoctrinated me through melodic osmosis; classical music was systematically embedded into my DNA.