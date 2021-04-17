It was funny to me that the city of Aspen chose the Benedict Music Tent parking lot as a mass vaccination site, because that’s the place I learned to drive — illegally, under the cloak of darkness while my parents were out to dinner. Usually on weekday school nights when my parents would go to a local restaurant like Gordon’s or Takah Sushi, I’d set up what looked like a productive homework operation on the dining room table. As soon as the Subaru station wagon backed out of the garage, I’d plot my attack on the music tent parking lot in our family’s red 1976 V-8, Quadra-Trac CJ-7 Jeep.
When the coast was clear, I’d back the Jeep out of the garage, turn on the AM radio and try to pick up KOMA out of Oklahoma City, as that was the only music available other than wearing a Walkman while I drove — oh no, that would be too dangerous. After fishtailing around the snow-packed and icy streets of Aspen’s exclusive West End with the Cebe fog lamps on, I’d make a beeline to the music tent parking lot, and get down to my own funky version of driver’s ed.
The music tent parking lot was more of a wide-open expanse than it is now — there were no dividers or barriers. It was a teenager’s dream surface for donuts, or “Brodies,” as I liked to call them. Donuts were best executed from a dead stop. You’d floor the gas pedal, crank the wheel and start spitting gravel all over the place, much to the dismay of everyone but yourself — not to mention the surrounding neighbors who were extremely unimpressed with the Oort cloud of dust you kicked up before making a hasty retreat.
When I got home and parked the Jeep safely back in the garage and wiped it down, my adrenaline would be spiked. Even minimal crime-scene investigation or inspection of the Jeep by my parents would have resulted in certain grounding. It never happened, but they had to have known something was fishy. One time they called the cops on my older sisters when they saw them silently pushing the car out of the garage at night. But not me, their little angel — the youngest of three, and a boy to boot. It’s a card I still play aggressively to this day.
That thing was a death machine with the potential to wipe out entire blood lines. It probably still is. It had a center of gravity as high as a downtown penthouse and a propensity to tip up on two wheels when cornering at high speeds — a scenario that presented itself often. Although I never rolled it or got in any accidents, I did have all four wheels off the ground on multiple occasions while jeeping to and from Warren Lakes on the water bars that the U.S. Forest Service had so generously plowed into jumps for us. I also dunked it into the lake at the gravel pits one night, and another evening came dangerously close to plunging it into Aztec Condominiums pool after attempting to drive on the snow near Lift 1A.
If you had a car with front-wheel drive, you could do donuts by putting it into reverse, cranking the wheel and flooring it, Batman style. But the best cars for doing donuts were cars with rear-wheel drive. One day we took my friend Tai Vare’s (his father Ned ran for county commissioner and was a player in the ballyhooed 1970 Hunter-for-sheriff election) muscular monstrosity 390 GT Mustang with racing slicks into the music tent parking lot in broad daylight and kicked up a towering cumulonimbus storm cloud of dust and gravel that scared even us. It displaced so much dirt and rock it was like driving an excavator. Between that and the constant whine of mini-bikes, the adjacent neighbors were absolutely livid. Somehow we avoided arrest — but were definitely on the radar after that stunt.
These days we take painstaking precautions to teach our little “angels” to learn how to drive. The Aspen High School does an incredible job with their comprehensive driver’s ed program. I can personally attest, having two Colorado driver’s-licensed students graduate from the class. Hours of classes, tests, videos and behind-the-wheel instruction — you often see the student-driver vehicle courteously driving through town, which is more than I can say for some drivers.
The big test on everyone’s radar was the feared DMV upstairs at Holland Hills in Basalt, with a notoriously strict administrator who everyone remembers. If you didn’t have everything in order, he’d dismiss you immediately. I remember being patronizingly obedient and respectfully calling him “sir” at every opportunity. Our meandering driving test through the backwater streets of old Basalt was no match for the dark and dangerous streets of Aspen’s West End and the coveted-by-juveniles music tent parking lot.
When you’re pulling slowly into the music tent parking lot to get your vaccine, be aware you’re entering what used to be a juvenile crime scene for many local vandals and miscreants like myself. As tempted as you are to start doing donuts out of sheer vaccination vim and vigor, don’t.
