It looks like I’m getting a new neighbor: a solar farm. They’ve been moving in all summer long. Starting at 7 a.m. every morning since June, the trucks, machines and humans hammer away until evening. Between that and the jets ripping overhead every other minute, it’s quite the symphony of evolution. Funny isn’t it, how you can support something when it’s first proposed and then wrestle with your decision like it’s a greased pig when you see it physically.
When it was first proposed, many in my government-subsidized employee housing neighborhood and the surrounding neighborhoods objected. Conveniently, I can’t see it, but I know exactly what it’s like to look out your window and obsess over an inanimate object. It may be TMI, but my ADD has OCD. Let’s be clear here: The field where the solar farm is being built was a leach field for human waste, deemed “uninhabitable” — not a pristine, wildflower-infested meadow.
Several people contacted me directly in an effort to get me to write something in the newspaper opposing our new neighbor, the solar farm. After enduring various rants, I assured them in no uncertain terms they were barking up the wrong tree. My response to those inquiries is always, “You write it.”
Besides, asking a loose cannon like me to convey their will in a column in the local paper is dangerous business. It could very easily backfire. Columnists aren’t journalists. They don’t exactly “work for the paper.” We’re hired guns who often bloviate themselves into their own irrelevant oblivion.
Think about this: We had some eco-warrior lunatics turn off our natural gas supply last winter during Christmas week. After seeing “ExxonMobil change or die” spray-painted on the sidewalk by the post office yet again, I thought to myself, “The people who did it are still here.”
I keep circling back to growing up in a solar-heated house in Aspen’s West End. The construction was, interestingly enough, also government subsidized by a grant from the Carter administration. The local architects were the clever drafting-board duo of Bill Lipsey and Don Erdman. The houses — which are still standing — were simultaneously marveled at and scorned. I recollect Fabi and Fritz Benedict huddled in our driveway pointing and criticizing the three houses. I felt that was a good time to introduce myself.
Our house at 905 North St. was featured on the cover of Town and Country magazine, with an accompanying picture spread and article highlighting the terra cotta tile, the New England “salt box” roofline and the Doric columns in the plant-filled upstairs living space. It was a marvelous home to grow up in, floor-to-ceiling glass on the south side, sparse high windows on the north, with some cutting-edge technological features like temperature-sensitive automatic drapes and louvers in the ceiling with a Freon-filled chamber that opened and closed automatically as the sun rose and set.
At one point we had black barrels filled with water to absorb heat and then radiate the sun’s thermal energy at night. The basement had an intricate valve system with a vast network of copper pipes leading into boilers and such, feeding the radiant floor heating throughout. Interestingly enough, the Aspen airport terminal building was also being remodeled and constructed with fascinating solar features like the same Freon skylights, and Styrofoam bead-filled walls fed with forced air and then vacuumed back out to let the sun in. U.S. Sen. Gary Hart christened it at the public opening ceremony I attended with my family.
Sometimes it feels like the walls of Aspen are closing in around me: on one side, a constant stream of traffic and trucks; on another, “killer” Highway 82 lined with road kill and refuse; on another, a solar farm; on another, the “intercept lot” (now called the Brush Creek Park and Ride) that’ll be a major transport hub in the next 50 years; and above, a constant stream of jets ripping overhead. I’m literally boxed in by the luxuries and conveniences of development and the never-ending human rat race. Ah, but the view. …
Nature’s billboards keep screaming for help — wildlife, the rivers, the forests, fires and floods. Even humanity has advertisements of its own, from the pandemic, to sprawling homeless encampments to climate-forced migrations. Throw in a few mass shootings and you have an award-winning ad campaign.
I remember the energy crisis of the late 1970s and driving cross country in our yellow Mazda station wagon, waiting in hourslong gasoline lines. I also recall being a kid, wearing my John Thomas Dye school uniform and sitting in the back of our green Volvo on our way to school in a carpool. Every day on Wilshire Boulevard we’d pass by the Veterans Cemetery. The carefully laid-out rows of headstones created a macabre optical marvel as they lined up symmetrically with each other, then morphed into the next row, seemingly infinite. As I turned my head and looked out the other window, it was a haunting mirror image.
Interestingly enough, I had that exact same sensation while riding into town past the new solar farm on my dastardly e-bike. Just then, a tourist couple passed on their energy-sucking e-bikes, presumably on the way to the Woody Creek Tavern for lunch. The guy said to his girlfriend, “Look — are they building an orchard?”
How about them apples?
