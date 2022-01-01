Have you ever noticed how our local issues du jour get the most intense around the holidays and peak seasons?
When town is teeming, the socioeconomic discrepancies and contradictions to our various mission statements stick out like a sore thumb that’s just been walloped with a fatalist’s framing hammer. The 100-foot tsunami of humanity and abundance comes to a crest. Everyone gets barreled. Then, as quickly as the rogue wave appeared, the swell vanishes.
I call the brief period after Christmas and before New Year’s Day as the “days between.”As much yoga, sit-ups, mental and physical planning you do for this grueling stretch, you always end up being woefully unprepared. For me, the upside is that there’s an end to every “slam.” That valuable lesson was taught to me in the restaurant business while working in the kitchen at Gordon’s as a kid. Humpty Dumpty is inevitably going to fall from the wall, and all you can do is patiently piece him back together again.
My new year’s resolution is: no complaining. I could make a list of grievances, but what good would it do? It may reek of a fundamental misunderstanding of Aspen. This is what a booming economy in a resort town looks like. All of the things happening now were outlined in bold lettering in the first paragraph of the contract we signed with the devil when we moved here. There is no fine print. The girl named Aspen doesn’t have an obligation to house, feed, have sex with or employ any of her residents, but she does a damn fine job of the tasks at hand. Is Aspen doomed? Not on my watch. As long as my cohort of family, friends and acquaintances continues to live, work and play here, we’ll continue to thrive.
Problems you say? Happy ones I proclaim. Remind yourself exactly what your role is in the conundrum. Solutions? We have our best people on it. I’m on the side of our elected officials. Cue another embarrassing lawsuit against the city brought forward by some of its own citizens. The other day I saw a stark-mad raven perched on the stoplight at Mill and Main, squawking its throat sore at the remorseless world humans had created below. Not a single denizen heeded his admonishment. Apparently the malaise has now spread in the form of a bird flu.
I’m grateful to have a place to live, steady employment, a favorable work/play ratio and a willingness to be of service to our community. Every now and again I even get a clean line down a favorite run. That’s enough for me to wake up in Aspen on New Year’s Day and feel good about myself, and the place I call home.
Wait a second; maybe I’m in denial, a phony, and the conundrums we’ve all created really are insurmountable? I have empathy for those of my fellow community members, friends and neighbors with very real problems but feel distressingly detached when I hear from those suffering. And besides, my problems have problems. The last thing I need is to get involved in other people’s tribulations.
Is now the time to turn over a new snowflake? Dare you proclaim any New Year’s resolutions out loud or in immortal newsprint for fear of having to live up to them. Perhaps I’ll start a ski gang. To be a member you have to wear a one-piece suit and ski all four mountains judiciously — without your phone. If you get lost from or somehow fail to meet up with the posse, you earn a demerit. When we ski over at 1A, we stay at 1A, and afterwards we don’t talk about 1A, like “Fight Club.” Some days we cross country ski or go sledding. Other days we skitch on unsuspecting cars through downtown, go ice-skating or take a beginner snowboard lesson at Buttermilk. Oh yeah, one little thing — you have to get a brand on your chest like the ranch-hands do on the TV show “Yellowstone.” What, no takers? Roger? Afraid of a little commitment? Here I go again on my own.
In a sick and twisted tantric form of ski bum abstinence I’m making a concerted effort this year to not ski 100 days. A number or a pin will not define me. Already off to a horrible start by skiing too much, I took three days in a row off to try and re-calibrate. The fleeting “weekday-only” pass last year messed with my head. It showed there really is life after skiing during ski season.
I have no expectations for next year. At this point, all I can do is shrug. It’s best to focus my energies on the basics I can control — family, friends, making my bed each morning, keeping my fingernails clean, speaking less in public and trying not to have bad breath all the time.
Lorenzo is honoring his dad — the one who brought him here to Aspen, by making his favorite breakfast of cream chipped beef on toast. Email Lo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.