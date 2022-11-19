Winter is coming; the weasel’s getting white. That’s one of the surefire ways to tell winter’s impending arrival — when the ermine sheds its brown summer suit for a furry frock of white to don for the upcoming subnivean adventures. Aspen locals have been undergoing the same metamorphosis: molting summer tans, rummaging through closets, drawers, sheds and cars, swapping out one season’s wardrobes and winter toys for the other.
I’m taxed, vaxxed and my fat skis are waxed. My heat tapes are laid, and the bills are all paid. My ski pass is snug inside my new one-piece ski suit, the “swag bag.” The snow shovels and roof rakes are dutifully standing guard, cross-country skis are sitting on the deck, awaiting adventure. Christmas lights in the old gondola car in the backyard hang unplugged, and my Sorels — the gold standard of winter footwear — are ready to trounce buoyantly through the powder. The yard is fertilized and raked, my best plans are fully baked. I can almost smell the turkey now.
I hope this winter is less histrionic than last year’s docudrama soap opera reality show ski season we all star in: “As the Gondola Turns.” I don’t think I can handle another one like that. As an Aspen Chamber Resort Association member, I was going to attend the “mixer’ this week at Aspen Meadows, but frankly, after the membership fee and the ski passes I was put off by the $50 admission price. Thankfully, both newspapers — which I like to think of as Aspen’s big-mouthed, over-sharing brother and sister who fight like cats and dogs but still love each other — did an excellent job of covering the event.
Word is, we’re resurfacing as an international market. As a visible testament to Aspen’s panache and global appeal, Main Street is lined with crisp new “Sister Cities” flags representing each partnering nation’s flags. This year will predictably see a tsunami of Brazilians and Australians, but who will be the next emerging market to grace us with its presence?
Last year’s 75th anniversary season began with the hullabaloo over Aspen Skiing Co.’s new logo. I’m still scratching my head about that truly bizarre, commemorative, milestone midseason movie at the Wheeler Opera House that had jack squat to do with Aspen’s ski history. The Pandora’s expansion approval was still fresh and contentious on my mind throughout the year. Then the Gorsuch “flip this haus” saga whipped the town into another frenzy, and had people calling for a redo of the 1A election. “It was rigged!” they shouted from the gondola. When SkiCo announced good news, that the World Cup was returning to Aspen this winter, the rabble-rousers complained, “See, the whole thing was fake news!” Sound familiar?
Lingering, irreverent “Gorsucks” and “No 1A” sticker campaigns are still stuck on Aspen Mountain’s bumpers like Superglue. I even saw an “Evict Mark Hunt” sticker on the microwave reflector tower up on Smuggler the other day while dry-land training for ski season. Real, values-oriented, non-native Aspenites who moved here from all over the country amusingly bemoaned. “We need more ‘normal’ tourists here, just not IKON passholders!” I thought they were the normal ones. What is normal anyway? So let me get this straight; it’s OK for us to go on fabulous vacations to exotic locales around the globe and post pictures on social media, but when people come here and do the same, we complain about it?
The cherry on top of last year’s crap sundae was the “Aspen X” luxury line rebranding advertorial in The Aspen Times, with the “diamonds to duct tape” quip that sent everyone into a tizzy. Why was that slogan so controversial? Why did it strike such a nerve with locals? Maybe because it’s true?
The real angst about Aspen usually comes when people wrestle with reality, and their actual role in the ongoing operetta. If all that weren’t enough, two weeks later SkiCo CEO Mike Kaplan announced his retirement to an audible gasp from the crowd of SkiCo employees. It’s going to take two people and an ox to replace him!
My understanding from where I was sitting on the 1A chairlift was that the Ajax Mountain manager retired from his post, and the ski patrol has a new director. I had to turn my back on Aspen Mountain and put the Silver Queen on a shelf for a spell last year. There was too much tumult and on-mountain angst. I go skiing to get away from drama, not ski into it. Don’t pee in the pool you’re swimming in.
Watching Aspen Mountain from the blatant bleachers of the Aspen Highland Bowl, SkiCo entered into a precarious chapter of business and its relationship with the community last year. Generally, SkiCo has been viewed favorably over the past decade or so. That shifted noticeably last year. Anti-Aspen meme accounts popped up all over social media, the likes of which I’ve only seen associated with Vail, and it became chicer to “bash” Aspen locally. All I can say is, the company better find a way to somehow reel that in this year. The bootpacker pass and benefit upgrade has been a good start, from what I’m hearing.
As a footnote, this summer Rich Berkley was tapped to be CEO of Lake Louise ski resort in Canada. I did some mild research to see if anything interesting has happed since his arrival up north. Turns out that the World Cup races are leaving Lake Louise after this year. That’s interesting. Rich leaves Aspen and the World Cup returns. He gets to Lake Louse and they split. Who knew Rich was World Cup repellent spray?
Thanks to the SkiCo and all of its hardworking snow farmers whose valiant efforts are making the early opening possible. I really hope this ski season serves as an opportunity to bring our community together. Have an excellent opening day everyone, and happy Thanksgiving!
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.