If you had walked into the J Bar 20 years ago, sidled up to the bar and proclaimed that Buttermilk would one day be hosting the FIS World Championships of anything other than snow plowing, people would’ve thought you were the town drunk. Interestingly enough, in retrospect, had SkiCo’s upper brass listened to me, probably none of these competitions — or the X Games, for that matter — would be happening either. Guess the joke’s back on me now.
Years ago in a sales meeting at the old green admin building at the base of Buttermilk, the VPs put me on the spot and asked what I thought about the X Games. There I was, shirt and tie, telling them it all seemed silly to me. With the snowboarders flopping around in a primitive stunt-ditch and snowmobiles flying through the air landing on each other, it had very little if anything to do with skiing, I told them, and that we should laser-focus our efforts on the World Cup Downhill on Ajax. Incidentally, it looks as if the X Games and now the FIS World Championships at Buttermilk are greasing the rails to get the downhill back in Aspen. All these events are sending a crystal clear message to the FIS: ready when you are.
One of my Aspen Mountain-centric buddies asked me where I’d been skiing, to which I exuberantly responded I’d been “... ripping Buttermilk.” After a pregnant pause he replied incredulously in the form of a question dripping with sarcasm, “Ripping Buttermilk. Huh. Is that even possible?” When you’re sharing the mountain with the world’s best male and female freeskiers and snowboarders, it is. Just watching the way they attack the terrain on their way to the course is dumbfounding. The mind-boggling shapes they throw on snow and in the air are downright extraterrestrial.
This week, I’ve been skiing and keying into the feverish activity at Buttermilk. I’m drawn to these events like a mosquito to one of those bug-zapper lights. Buttermilk is a vibe, even a state of mind. The snow conditions have been a veritable smorgasbord of corn-uroy and turkey-powder, with all of the spring condition trimmings. I skied Red’s Rover, Ptarmigan to Magic Carpet, bombed Savio to the Toilet Bowl rim-to-seat, and even sent it off the Bear jump for good measure. People are often surprised at how often I intentionally ski Buttermilk, with purpose and vigor. I learned to ski there as a kid, so it’s a comforting touchstone for me. When life is puzzling, I go to the safe haven of our beloved Buttermilk. Its energy is grounding. You have to keep in contact with where you came from. By knowing your ski past, your ski future stays in better focus.
The international element of the FIS World Championships at Buttermilk makes me giddy. The flamboyant outfits alone are worth the price of admission, let alone the rest of the snow circus. There are by far the most international visitors I’ve seen in Aspen in over a year. Aspen has operated successfully event-wise this winter in the sense that Buttermilk has hosted the X Games in a COVID bubble. (ESPN made employees wear a company-issued mask because apparently the tattered buff reeking of pot, beer and cigarettes wasn’t cutting it.) It’s an experiment that has shown we can pull these events off in a pinch, with little notice. I have a funny feeling a lot of that’s due to the steadfast acumen of John Rigney at Aspen Skiing Co. — a guy I humorously refer to as the “Jason Bateman” of SkiCo.
They have the venue fairly locked down right now. There’s even an on-site COVID test trailer. No spectators, few banners, very little flare. Just the stark contradiction of kids, ski school and beginner skiers mixed with the best skiers and snowboarders in the world.
On one side of the run, you have a sponsored superstar straight-lining. On the other, a snow bunny in an all-white ensemble, losing control and throwing her poles into the air in a last-ditch effort to stop as she’s heading for the trees. Just below that, there’s a guy in a microwave-silver, Trans-Am jacket with over-the-ear headphones in an aggressive snowplow deliberately skiing without poles. Then a booming voice comes from the woods where a skier is flailing, “Oh, S*%$! I’m stuck!” His girlfriend sits in the snow on a snowboard with body language that screams irritation and defeat. Yes! Beginner skiers! These are my people! These are the ones that go back to from wherever they came and will not shut up about Aspen.
When you triangulate this event with the X Games and the and then the FIS Alpine World Championships at Aspen Highlands this April, you could make a pretty good argument that we’re sitting in the catbird seat right now to reacquire a regular stop for the men’s and women’s World Cup downhill, aka “America’s Downhill,” back on Aspen Mountain. I can’t wait to see what course they set for the downhill on Highlands — perhaps Mousetrap to Olympic to Moment of Truth, or maybe they even run the downhill on Aspen Mountain? It’s slurry bar talk like this that makes me want to see a triumphant reprise of the “24 Hours of Aspen” event. The FIS is watching closely. I want everybody on his or her best behavior. Don’t screw this one up, Aspen.
