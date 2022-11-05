If October is the time that Aspen looks the prettiest, then November is when Aspen gets hit upside the head with an ugly stick. All the leaves turn brown and fall to the ground, with the exception of the unpopular poplar trees and a couple obligatorily stubborn aspens.
The town looks like I feel: white, gray and haggard. The inevitable doldrums of fall take root. There’s one good way to snap out of it: by taking a ski-conditioning class. Do they even have those in town anymore? I did an internet search for “ski-conditioning classes Aspen” and not a single thing for this year came up. Sad!
Skiing yourself into shape must be the new norm, I guess. Remember when ski conditioning in Aspen used to be a big deal? I do. I first heard the term “dry-land training” when I was a kid. The expression meant getting fit on “dry” terra firma prior to it being covered with snow. If you were a kid on the ski team, that’s what you did every day after school. The brutal workouts typically consisted of running uphill on the ski areas, often right up the middle of the ski runs.
For the adults, there were several options for ski-conditioning classes around town. The grueling sessions usually took place after work in the evenings at places like the Aspen Club, the Aspen Athletic Club, the Aspen Meadows Health Center or more recently, the Red Brick gym more recently. The health center at the Aspen Meadows had a really unique river workout course down along Castle Creek where you’d jog and stop at various workout stations for pull-ups, squats, push-ups and the like. I wish they’d reboot that. Ski-conditioning classes were a good way to meet people if you were new to town and enabled reconnections with ski buddies for the upcoming season.
The instructors were usually notable local ski celebrities with last names like “Tache” or “McBride,” and the workouts were guaranteed to make you limp around town the next day. Halfway through the class of lunges, tucks, wall-chair static poses, medicine-ball tosses and squats, you’d be yelping for mercy. When the slopes opened, all the pain and suffering turned out to be a bargain at twice the price.
Ever tried to hike up or walk down a double-black-diamond run you’re used to skiing? Often times you’re baffled at how steep and dangerous the terrain we seemingly glide down effortlessly is, or marvel that the slope even holds snow. Try walking straight up Racers Edge or 1A Lift Line sometime if you don’t believe me. I call the practice “going commando,” in which you hike straight up a ski run with ski poles. Be prepared to get wet feet, blisters, possibly even injuries. I know, sounds fun!
The grand pooh-bah of all ski-conditioning classes, though, has existed for what, something like 20 years, right under our noses: Bootpacking the Aspen Highlands Bowl. There is a tight-knit group of bootpackers and bowl-rats who assemble every year; under the safety guidance of the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, they stabilize the snowpack by walking up and down myriad fall lines and steep pitches in the bowl. I volunteered to be a bootpacker for one day, years ago, to write a piece about my experience for the newspaper.
The experiment left an indelible mark of appreciation for the snow-safety program, and defined the meaning of the term “sweat equity” for me. You know it’s going to be a long day when you walk into the base lodge and see people duct-taping the cuffs of their ski pants to their ski boots. If you complete the program you walk away with a full-season pass and all the benefits, not to mention you’re probably one of the fittest skiers in town before the chairlifts even start turning. Honestly, I don’t think I could handle it.
The other morning while watching the Broncos play in London, I laid my skis out on the carpet, put on my one-piece (or “macacão” as I’ve heard Brazilians call them; loose translation: “monkey suit”), gloves, hat, goggles, new boots (retro-fitted with $3.49 double-air-cushioned insoles from Carl’s) and clicked in to my skis. When I heard that sound, something shifted in me internally, physically and emotionally as I rolled from edge to edge, and got into a tight tuck on the flat gray shag in a ski simulation. I had to do something to get my head back into the ski game. Doing yard cleanups and raking wet leaves mixed with snow is tough physical labor and all, but hardly a substitute for ski conditioning. It’s more like the kind of work that beats you down bodily and psychologically, and leaves you bitter.
Ever since I suited myself up, I’ve been on a ski-conditioning jihad, spinning, lifting weights and doing sit-ups while wearing my Adidas Led Zeppelin III track suit with the hood up, like a deranged, sun-damaged, carnival prizefighter. I actually flirted with the idea of going to A-Basin and using my IKON pass for a vibe.
Out of curiosity, do the locals there at “The Legend” hate me because I have an IKON pass, or just because I’m from Aspen, or both? The last time I skied at A-Basin people kept throwing snowballs at me. It was the weirdest thing. I later figured out it was because I was wearing a one-piece. It’s a ritual there (someone hipped me to the gag).
The 2022-23 ski season is lurking out in the distance like a 500-pound gorilla in the mist. Winters in Aspen are a monster. Skiing and working customer service will chew you up and spit you out like a loogie. I want to be ready when the beast decides to pounce. Ski conditioning assuages my fear of getting steam-rolled by the flurry of winter, and crashing like “The Six Million Dollar Man” intro under the chairlift, for all the world to see.
Lorenzo wonders if they ever found that missing dog, Gee. Contact him at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.