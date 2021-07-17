There was a sobering article in the paper a while back about the Pitkin County landfill, and the projections as to when it would be full. Right now there’s a project on the northern flank to extend its life for another six years. After that, there’s another proposal for a mega southern expansion that gives us another 30-40 years.
All the while, the city of Aspen and Pitkin County are actively trying to implement programs that reduce and divert the “stream” of waste. I’m all for that.
It seems more like a raging river of trash. Ever been up to the Pitkin County landfill?
It should be mandatory for everybody who lives in Aspen to go up there and check out the sights, sounds and odors. Kind of like one of those “Scared Straight” programs for troubled youths, where they go to a jail and have a homicidal, facial tattooed lifer-convict scream at them. From spring to fall, I typically go up to the landfill once a week to sprinkle a few grass clippings on top of the heap like a parsley garnish. It costs me exactly $12.50 to dump my load of compostable yard waste.
The landfill is a popular place. There’s always a line to get in.
Want to know what Aspen really smells like? Go up to the landfill and find out. If you’re hungover, you had better have a barf bag at the ready, because it can be foul, especially in the stifling afternoon heat. The composting section is particularly putrid. They have these long trenches — some filled with a brackish compost gumbo — that would be unthinkable to swim through. That’s where I’d put the course of one of those “Tough Mudder” events and see what people are really made of.
Every time I’m up there, it seems like the ravens are blatantly mocking me. “Kaw, kaw,” they say, over and over. It makes me wonder what they think of my career choice in the water-wasting lawn care business. Is it a means to an end, something of necessity, a valuable local business, or am I just another disposable service provider — a human behaving like an insect — taking piles of this and that from one place to another, all for some great, unknown, yet-to-be-determined 100-years-from-now cause?
It’d be fascinating to see all of the waste I’ve produced over the years. If you could go out to the Bonneville Salt Flats, and line up your trash shadow from day one — diapers, crib boxes, wrapping paper, greeting cards, food waste — to current trash, like old vehicles, torn down houses, textiles, books, plastic … what would that look like? You could probably fill a football stadium with my plastic takeout boxes alone.
A few years ago I read an interview with a lady from the Pitkin County landfill and she said, “We can’t recycle ourselves out of this mess.” I remember when I used to be so gung-ho on recycling that I wouldn’t even throw an aluminum can away into a trash can if there wasn’t a recycling option available. I’d take it home with me and recycle it there. Now I’m slightly disenchanted with recycling. I’m not so sure that it’s even being recycled, or that people even care.
This feeling of uncertainty is amplified when I go out to our neighborhood dumpster and see single-use recyclables sitting mindlessly in the trash can when there’s a recycling dumpster right next to it. I’m generally an optimist, as my doom and gloom wrestles internally with blossom and bloom. I still pick up pennies, and other people’s trash. But the disregard for recycling really makes me wonder.
The Pitkin County landfill is a bustling place. The burden of going there and the oppressive emotions I harbor from the reality of how much trash Aspen produces are always brightened by the cheerful ladies at the scales’ check-in window — the lilies of the landfill: Katie, Marty and Jade. I cherish my homeowner trash voucher book as if they’re coupons to Disneyland, being certain to use the “E” ticket rides sparingly.
I can definitely do better with my Zorro-esque trash signature. Our employee-housing neighborhood has a complimentary composting bin that we’ve been using for a couple of years now. It’s incredible how much that cuts down on kitchen and household trash, and smell.
Remember when the pandemic hit? Everyone was commenting on how good it was for the environment. Not only did that ship sail, it sank in the harbor, spilled its haz-mat cargo and killed the crew and all passengers. Entire houses and hotels are slated for burial at the landfill. Roadsides strewn with trash, human waste near trails, traffic jams, private jets swarming like mosquitoes and mountains of cardboard boxes from a daily avalanche of packages: the UPS man worked until 10 o’clock each night delivering them.
As the environmentally contradictory township of Aspen bustles headlong into the future, the rivers slowly dwindle, our skies cast an eerie glow from wildfire smoke. We dodge mudslides from burn scars, beetle-kill trees line the lower reaches of Ajax and the Yeti of Shadow Mountain climbs higher and higher to some semblance of safety. I’m feeling a certain form of climate anxiety that can only be tempered by the fact that I’m getting a new neighbor: a solar farm. The question is, do I run an extension cord out there now for my Christmas lights display this winter?
