My gut — the same gut that kept popping open the button of my ski pants all last winter — tells me that soon the Pitkin County commissioners are going to vote in favor of the proposed Pandora’s ski area expansion. All indicators are pointing that way in terms of the Planning and Zoning Commission review, the U.S. Forest Service approval and the support it’s receiving from those whom I’ve talked to in town. And I honestly feel like I’ve probed a fairly indicative cross section of people.
I’ve talked to environmentalists, ski patrol, powder guides, ski instructors, lift mechanics, ski bums, jewelry salesmen, housewives, backcountry enthusiasts, degenerates and upstanding citizens. Hell, I even asked a dog. The vast majority of people are in support of this project. The concerns of the opposition — people I know whose opinions I respect — are valid: the environment, the slow steady drip of overdevelopment and the wildlife that will be impacted. The opponents see a step towards what they call industrial tourism. They want Ajax and Aspen to essentially remain inert, an unalterable hot tub time machine.
Whenever new ski terrain comes online in Aspen, it gives the town an energy, an excitement, a buzz, a vibe, a buoyancy, a shot in the arm that we all could use right about now. That’s undeniable. If you’re against this project, I better not see you back there on a powder day “whooping” it up when it gets completed.
One of the most interesting components of the Pandora’s proposed expansion is the zoning. Zoning has always been a moving goalpost, from what I can tell. It’s negotiable, it’s malleable. In short, it’s ever evolving to suit the needs of various different interests. For example, the property adjacent to where I live is zoned “uninhabitable.” (The only zoning that really seems ironclad to me is wilderness area.) As such, there’s a concern, even a fear, that Aspen Skiing Co. will start operating its own overnight backcountry cabins in the area. The next logical step from there is … gasp, roller coasters. Snowmass, it seems, is not zoned “ski rec” and has somewhat of an on-mountain Jurassic Park feel to it in the summer.
From what I can understand the “ski recreation” zoning is how Aspen Mountain, Highlands and Buttermilk are currently zoned, and the Pandora’s area will follow suit — that is, it will strictly be for skiing in the winter during operation hours and dormant in the summer.
As someone who’s made a modest living in the ski industry, I’m a part of the beast, a cog in the machine; I’m a voice that’s not the ski company. The ski industry has always evolved. Stagnation is not an option in Aspen. Not in business, the town or your daily routine. It never has been, and it never will be. Just like the ski bum — a lifestyle that has by no means disappeared, it’s just morphed, having adapted — we find our own funky foothold in society, operating on a different level out of necessity. There are forces of humanity at play here much bigger than we can fathom.
It often seems to me like people get possessive of Aspen Mountain. To a fault. Like they become a “check with me first” expert on the day-to-day and future ski operations. It’s almost like they feel Aspen Mountain’s a girl they used to date and now they see her skiing with other, younger guys.
I try to imagine how the forefathers of skiing in Aspen, like the 10th Mountain Division brigade — Andre Roch, Stein Eriksen, Friedl Pfeifer — would react to this expansion. Another part of me wishes SkiCo would partner with the Forest Service to do a great deal more forest management, like removing any dead standing trees immediately, and ski area expansion. Like into Maroon Bowl, for instance, while I’m still physically able to ski it.
As evident by our existing terrain, the finished products SkiCo offers are top notch. The environmental impacts are reduced to the barest minimum. Wildlife rebounds and thrives in many of these areas.
The other day, I was riding my e-bike up Summer Road over the very ground that our childhood and adult heroes have passed over on skis — like Klaamer, Kidd, Tomba Vonn, Shiffrin — conjuring memories from World Cups gone by. It was like looking through a kaleidoscope, colors and shapes coming in and out of focus. I was thinking of Aspen Mountain’s rich history, from the time of the Ute Indians to the mining days to the birth of skiing in Aspen. I was thinking about our place in that timeline.
The backside of Aspen Mountain has always been an enigma to me. Part of its mystery lies in the avalanche history there. One in particular always captivated me: that of Meta Burden in 1972. I knew her son Doug and her daughter Beezy and their uncle, “Big” Doug. Some of you probably remember the Burden family. We were good friends of the Burdens growing up in the West End. Her surviving husband Andy was our school bus driver.
Meta died in Christy’s Chutes when it, too, like Pandora’s, was an out-of-bounds area of Ajax. Meta’s nephew, a wonderful writer named Nick Paumgarten, penned a particularly moving piece in the New Yorker in April 2005 that I feel compelled to revisit every few years. I’m always moved and re-moved by his account of her death. I try to frame that account in context of this current proposal. There’s even a brief account from the mighty James Salter. I highly recommend reading it.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net follow him on Instagram via www.instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/