Over the years, I’ve been hearing that the Walton family of Walmart fame and fortune has a vested interest in our tiny city. My loose understanding is that the Waltons own properties in town and on the backside of Aspen’s namesake mountain, and now they’re the major stakeholders in the new Walton/Penner ownership group. I’m kind of surprised that local sportswriters or other media haven’t dug into this fresh bowl of pigskin gumbo yet, seeing as following the money in Aspen seems to be all the rage lately.
I’m most interested in the Aspen connection —there always seems to be one. From what I can tell from local dialogue over the years, the Walton family has a really good reputation in Aspen. Someone who was out on the Music Tent lawn on the Fourth of July told me that when it was mentioned by the announcer that the Walton foundation (which had just sponsored Ideas Fest) was underwriting the concert, an impromptu “Go Broncos!” cheer broke out. Could we see an “Aspen Locals Appreciation Day” at Mile High this season? Doubtful. Is a new mega-stadium in the works for Denver? More likely.
There’ve been some noteworthy developments within the new ownership assembly. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments Melody Hobson (both African American women) and F1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton (who also identifies as Black) have all joined into the new leadership of the Denver Broncos. There’s an ongoing dialogue about where Peyton Manning is going to fit into this riddle.
The sport scribes online are saying, some sardonically, that John Elway lost out on the new ownership deal when he balked at an option years ago to be a part of that inevitable transition — to the tune of nearly 1 billion dollars. That being said, I have an extremely hard time feeling sorry for Elway, or his bank account.
Ever since Elway retired, the quarterback slot for the Broncos has been a missing or misshapen puzzle piece. I liken the slippery slot to the inimitable lead guitar role of Jerry Garcia in the Grateful Dead, or Ace Frehley of KISS being hard, if not impossible, to replace. We’ve all heard the saying, “No Ace, No KISS.”
Oh yeah, did I mention former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is our new quarterback? To me, it feels like Wilson is that long, AWOL puzzle piece. The Broncos’ training camp this year has seen record attendance. People in Broncos Country are freaking out. The whole state of Colorado is thirsty for Broncos football. The people making the NFL schedules are sinister: Our first regular-season game is against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football on Sept. 12 in Seattle, 35 days from now.
I responded immediately to the news of Wilson being our new quarterback by buying tickets so that my son and I can road trip in October to the Broncos-Raiders game in Las Vegas at the new “Death Star” stadium. We’ve already discussed our wardrobes — anything but Broncos colors. I’m thinking pleated beige Dockers slacks, with a white “Untuckit” collared shirt. I’m such a rebel I tuck in my Untuckit. There’s a dirty limerick in there somewhere.
Russell Wilson’s the guy that brutalized us in Superbowl XLVIII: You remember; the one where Manning fumbled the first snap in the end zone? The weekend of the game, I skied around like the fool that I am, carrying a Broncos flag while wearing a Demaryius Thomas (88) jersey. I also landed myself in a huge puddle of hot water when I ascended the tower atop Highlands Bowl, like some deranged, snow-blind King Kong, and hoisted a Broncos flag.
The picture made it onto the cover of the Aspen Daily News, somehow, and that morning when I casually arrived for the old crack-of-noon, free-parking bowl hike club, a ski patroller easily spotted me in the plaza and exclaimed: “Lorenzo! Patrol headquarters! NOW!” It was just like old times, being a kid again, getting scolded by the Highlands Patrol. In my defense, excellent video and print images of the camouflage Broncos flag with the Tibetan prayer flags have been used in SkiCo promotional segments, and undoubtedly reaped tens of thousands in return. You’re welcome!
Strategically, I know blissfully little about the game of football. My role as a NFL fan on Sundays is to gently drape a lead blanket (like those ones you wear at the dentist office when you get X-rays) over my moral compass and assemble my Broncos shrine — nothing sinister — just a couple of cinderblocks with a flag draped over it, a scented candle, a mini replica of Mile High from Franklin’s Mint and a Broncos skull I bought from a beach vendor in Punta Mita. Then I get my head and menu straight for the big game. Whether listening to the duel on my yellow Walkman, the car radio or the idiot box — or witnessing the battle in person — I always make the time. I even have a tie-dye Broncos flag hanging in my backyard.
I could tell you about meeting all kids of Broncos in Aspen over the years, or the time that Pat Bowlen slapped my hand so hard, I thought I was going to puke. Let this article remind others of those similar “brush with sports royalty” experiences they’ve had; share those legends locally.
Go Broncos!
