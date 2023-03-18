Ah, springtime in Aspen, when puddle season segues seamlessly into mud season, followed by a series of soul crushing false summits that puts your mental fortitude to a SAT-esque summer admissions test. Just when you proclaim triumphantly that “ … It’s spring!” a soggy snowstorm with the temperament of a stinky waterlogged dog waltzes in and smothers your hopes with an odiferous wet wool blanket. This tedious process is important. The monotonous routine builds character. You can never have too much character in Aspen.
The barometer of spring I keep my eyes trained on, and my finger on the pulse of, is the river. My two main checkpoints are Castle Creek at Harbour and Sneaky Lanes and the Roaring Fork River at the Smith Hill Bridge. In passing, I always slow to a crawl and take a gander. Right now, the river’s telling me we’re not even close to spring. That’s a good thing, because more snow’s piling up, and Colorado has but one job, and one job alone: to fill up Lake Powell. I’ve been augmenting my river watch with Aspen Journalism articles, our local river aficionados.
When it comes to our rivers, a lot of patrons have their straws in our cocktail. This bodes ill for the liquid coffers downstream. I read in an article that household yard watering in Aspen accounts for some insane, inordinate amount of our water usage. That’s the business I’m in — lawn care. Maybe this is nature’s way of telling me to gracefully transition out of the thirsty turf industry. We’re sitting in the catbird seat high atop of the water pyramid, but still, all of this consumption makes me wonder.
Will there come a time when the City of Aspen does other than just charge more for water? And all of the beautiful annual flowers and hanging baskets hang around guzzling water like drunken sailors. Between that and gross excess snowmaking for XGames and World Cup, we’re asking a lot of the rivers. The incessant demands and justifications of our frivolous whims on our valley’s precious resources remind me of a laughingly unreasonable toddler. I’m part of the problem.
My interest in this years’ runoff is reaching a high water mark, as there’ve been numerous articles about our above average snowpack and how much better the runoff is going to be. I’m not convinced. Call me a cautious pessimist. If last week’s mini heat and wind wave was any barometer, the runoff’s predicted punch is in perilous territory. Last week, the high winds alone scrubbed 10 inches off of the base depths overnight. I love flying kites and all, but the wind is our biggest enemy right now. There’s also a dastardly dirt layer hiding under the pristine new fall of snow.
Let’s say, for discussion’s sake, that this year’s runoff is a monster. There could very well be flash floods from all of the avalanche debris still in the rivers from 4 years ago. If you look at any of the river routes in the high country above Aspen, the drainages are still choked with avalanche debris. A big runoff could technically push those logs down into a choke in the river, build-up, then burst with devastating flash flood force. And what about Grizzly Reservoir? That’s scheduled to be drained this summer for repair of some sort. Remember last time that happened? That milky sedimentary discharge adds another interesting component to our runoff this year.
You know what else the river’s telling me? Don’t extend the ski season. Here’s the concept: Set the dates of the ski season, and stick to them. If there’s still snow left and you really want to ski, then pretend we’re in another pandemic and skin-up the mountain, then go home and fuss with your sourdough starter. How can you have Highlands closing-day party and then keep it open? What about people who have travel plans and such? Enough already! Be more confident in who you really are, like Buttermilk, and stick to your schedule. This extended season business reeks of kowtowing to locals generally incapable of earning a 100-day pin.
All of this “Aspen problems” nonsense makes me wonder what it would be like if Colorado received as much snow as California this year. Could we even function as a resort, or would our precious economy be stifled by all the white stuff? More importantly, what would the ski areas here look like with a 300-inch base? I imagine many elk would die, and the runoff would be violent. Could Lake Powell possibly replenish after a few consecutive years of record snowfall? I guess I’ll have to ask the river. I bet she’ll know the answer to at least some of my inane questions.