Here’s the hypothetical: After a grueling week down in the demanding customer service trenches of Aspen, you’re skiing over on West Buttermilk on your day off, no phone, just looking to relax, detach and get away from the sheer madness of it all. It’s a blustery day with flat light, lots of wind and near whiteout conditions. You’re moseying down Red Rover when all of a sudden a snowmobile goes flying by with its siren blaring, followed by a group of ski patrollers, instructors and some suspicious looking skiers in all black with radios. Just then you decide to duck into the woods for an unspecified break of some sort.
Feeling antsy, you follow a single ski track heading deep into the dark timber, terminating into a giant Engelmann spruce tree well. Curiosity draws you closer when you hear a small child whimpering and see the candy-striped ice cream color story of a girl’s Obermeyer outfit buried in the snow nearly upside down, hidden out of view from the run. You hurry over, dig the child out, console her, scoop her up and ski down with her in your arms like a bundle of firewood, your poles dangling behind you.
When you get down to the midway terminal at West Buttermilk, there’s a whole contingency of mountain ops, patrol, sheriff’s deputies, crying parents and Secret Service. A huge round of elated applause erupts as you ski up, jubilant tears flowing like wine. It turns out you saved the life of one of the president’s grandchildren. You ski down to the base to be debriefed in the mountain manager’s office. A week later, a certified letter arrives. Don’t look now, but you just earned yourself an invitation to the White House.
Here’s the conundrum. Do you go, or choose not to as so many athletes and other celebrities or various dignitaries have made a spectacle of doing? Me personally, I’d go. That is of course, if I could pass the background check, which despite the fact that I’m a registered Democrat, have every reason to believe I would. I fly the American flag in my backyard, vote in every election, pay my taxes and generally, for the most part, abide by the laws of the land. Getting to go to the White House would be a once in a lifetime experience I wouldn’t pass up, regardless of who the current renter happens to be. As many Aspenites do, I have a past history with our present president.
Remember that stretch-Wagoneer limousine that you would see driving around Aspen in the gay ‘90s? It was even in the movie “Dumb and Dumber.” There were two of them — one black and one silver, both owned by a guy named Todd and his company Ute City Limousine. Our now-president was a then-customer. I used to be a driver. I was in my 20s. Skiing Ajax every day and driving at night. It was a dream job.
There are a hundred guys in America just like me that have driven the president around. I wish I could tell you that the president was a wild and crazy guy before he was the president, but, frankly, other than the implausible trajectory he was on, he wasn’t a whole lot different than any other of the run of the mill playboys who come here on vacation with their hired female “talent.” Besides, driving the Hawaiian Tropics swimsuit models around in the “Silver Bullet,” as I used to call it, after their show at the Double Diamond was much more “titillating,” shall we say for posterity’s sake.
When word got out locally that you had accepted an invitation and were going to the White House, things would probably get ugly, quickly. You’d be a ghost walking around town. There would be letters to the editor, the usual disgusting comments in the comment section, threats of friendships or business relationships sworn off into the political doghouse oblivion. Your inbox would muffin-top with unsolicited, head-spinning free advice. Would your wife ever talk to you again, or would it be imminent divorce followed by Democrat-on-Republican hate-sex from there on out? Personally I’d be more concerned about what outfit I was going to wear, and what the menu was going to be. First things first; time to get a haircut.
I have framed birthday cards from two different presidents. I even had my people hook my mom up with a birthday card from the current president. She freaked. Made copies of it and gave it out to her friends on their birthdays. The only reasonable, conceivable motivation? An outward projection of a cruel and unusual inside joke.
In the highly unlikely event that an opportunity to visit the White House did present itself, I’d have to jump at the chance. I’ve always wanted to be the groundskeeper at the White House and live on-site; kind of like a high-functioning version of Bill Murray in “Caddyshack.” The bottom line is I’m always seeking the mondo bizarro, and a good excuse to put on a nice suit and tie.