Recently, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association released a fascinating document called the Aspen Destination Management Plan. I think it’s important for everyone — even those only slightly interested in the tourism aspect of Aspen — to read the strategy. The concept reminds me a lot of the Aspen Area Community Plan, which is basically our mission statement. Most of our local issues du jour are a result of reality, and realty, butting up against our stated core values as a community.
I’m a big fan of the Aspen chamber. I’ve been a member for years. The reason I’m a member is because I think membership builds community. I like making connections with our business community. And as a bonus, the parties and mixers the chamber throws a couple times a year are a gas. The ski pass discount is nice, too.
When Eliza Voss, ACRA’s vice president of destination management, asked me to take a look at the new plan, I jumped at the chance. I’m a big fan of her work. We met in person and she gave me a copy of the 36-page document — paid for by ACRA and created in concert with Destination Think, an international consultant that specializes in this stuff.
I know what you’re thinking. Whenever a paid-for study comes out, some local armchair expert on everything tells you how they could have come up with that exact same study — for free — if you’d only bothered to ask. Here’s the thing: They did ask us. The Aspen chamber really wanted to get this right. I think they succeeded.
A great deal of the information, feedback and sentiments were the result of an extensive online community survey — which I took — last summer. There were nearly 1,300 respondents. I’d really recommend taking any of these surveys in the future. They’re easy, and I’m often left with a sense of ownership after they come out and a program is implemented.
For me, the overarching message from the survey was that Aspen-area residents are saying, “Protect this house.” The feeling is that the beast of tourism is leaving muddy footprints all over everything. I know it to be true. I’ve been in the tourism business for many moons. The impacts are real. Just look at my face.
The fact is, in terms of customer service, we’ve created a monster that gets more and more demanding every year. Wait times are unacceptable. There aren’t enough choices. There has to be a bigger, better deal. I need to talk to your manager, now! The question becomes, how do we train our visitors to be better tourists. ... Is that even possible?
It’s not just the tourists who are struggling. “We are beautiful but angry” was another takeaway — a testament to the toxic local rage lurking just underneath the surface of our communities.
There’s some really intriguing stuff in the Aspen Destination Management Plan. Aspen’s become so overrun that we are in jeopardy of achieving our own goals as outlined in our various mission statements. Unhappy residents are a liability. Super-gentrification is taking place. Places being loved to death is a reality. Is the probability of Aspen completely losing its soul likely? Not on my watch!
With the plan, we now have a five-year strategy in place to address the pressures we’re facing as a resort community. There are three tenets: Address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience and preserve our small-town character. The plan addresses these issues, and has a call to action, challenging us as community members and hosts to address these issues head on. For example: The Aspen chamber will no longer market Aspen during offseason.
That’s a big deal.
The other significant action is that they will no longer market Aspen during times that are already busy. Look at Wintersköl, originally created in the early 1950s by Jack DePagter to boost flagging winter business. Seventy years later, one could argue (while waiting in January traffic) that it backfired miserably.
There are some thought-provoking proposals in the plan, like the resident ambassador program, end-of-season community cleanups and “voluntourism.” I’d encourage all of you to go online and take a look at it yourselves. After more people read and digest the study, we should all have an informed discussion of where we’re headed as a tourist destination. How do we craft this idea into something realistic and sustainable that we can all be proud of?
To read the Aspen Destination Management Plan, visit aspenchamber.org/admp.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3.