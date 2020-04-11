It took the coronavirus to finally get me skinning again. Things are that bad. My day skinning usually begins with me accidentally punching myself in the face as I ham-fistedly pull my skins apart. The first time out after the lifts were shuttered, I made it as far as the bottom of the Cloud 9 chairlift, up Memory Lane — the old Grand Prix Poma line. The second time out I had something to prove to myself. I cracked open a bottle of Jihad and went “creek to peak.” The IHOP silver dollar pancake-sized blisters can prove it. Blisters are my Achilles’ heel. The absolute insult to injury is having to skin back out of Highland Bowl with Curt Schilling-style bloody socks.
My favorite thing about skinning is the quiet connectivity to the snow it affords, that’s oft overlooked while lift-service skiing. The journey is the destination. You really get a chance to see the nuances of the snow surface, and the chance to use one of my favorite of many words describing snowpack — “sastrugi.” It sounds like a Swiss pastry.
As you climb in elevation, notice the differences in snow temperature, the consistency and the fascinating microcosm of biology. There are a host of insects in the snowpack this time of year — spiders, mites, and snow-striders of some sort — feasting on microbes, trekking their way across the frozen expanse just like us. It’s amazing how quickly the ski areas morph back to nature when operations cease. By midday the scabby spring snowpack turns to a giant tub of grade-school art-class paste.
My love/hate relationship with skinning stems from doing the Power of (what the hell am I doing this) Four mountaineering race twice; once with Chris Lane of ACES, and the final straw was with my arch intellectual, literary and physical antagonist Roger Marolt. That, and several outer-body near-death experiences in the local backcountry. It’s funny how you go to avalanche classes, learn the techy lingo, dig the pits, then you get out in the high-country and see a bitchin’ line you want to ski and all that stuff goes flying right out the always-open, with a flashing neon sign, window of male bravado.
If you die in an avalanche here, you’ll be lucky to be memorialized on a bench along the Rio Grande Trail, in the mall, or on a plaque. I went on a “tour” of Garrett Peak, once. Two days later I was driving down McClain Flats Road and looked over. The entire face had torn all the way down to the dirt. I thought I was going to throw up. Another time I was skiing the “fingers” when I just knew it was going to slide. I could feel it. Halfway down, it slid. Luckily I had pre-planned an escape route onto a tree-covered knoll that was my savior. It was the kind of thing that makes you want to race home and place a classified ad in the paper: “Skinning setup, complete with beacon, probe, shovel and pack — free to good home.”
The thing that blows me away now is the incredible popularity of skinning. When we were kids there were like three people who skinned in Aspen — the most noteworthy a local mountaineering legend shrouded in mystery named Fritz Stammberger. I used to hang out with his son Anton and our buddy Stefan Wolf. I don’t know how or where he got it, but over at his white Victorian on the corner of Fourth and Hallam, Anton had one of Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley’s Gibson Les Pauls that he’d used onstage, complete with the smoke bomb burn marks on it from his trademark smoking guitar solo. It was the most insane thing a sixth-grader has ever seen.
Speaking of hanging out, Fritz would do unfathomable things like hang outside of his bathroom window ledge over by Cemetery Lane to train for climbing expeditions. Or he would drive around in his Jeep with a bucket of water, wet his hands and hang them out the window to toughen them up. He was also known to hike up Ajax in the dead of winter before it was a “thing” wearing shorts and a T-shirt and no gloves. Or the time he chained himself to a tree on Main Street in an effort to thwart construction of the Miner’s Building. We could’ve used his spirit incarnate a couple times since. He died in an unsolved mountaineering accident/case that was entangled in dubious spy accusations.
Now everyone and their dog have a skinning setup. People are getting after it. The well-worn uphill skin tracks are like the Ski-O-Grande Trail. The sporty matching outfits now are adorable. As much as I want to wear a leotard in public, it’s not gonna happen. It reminds me of when I used to work for the SkiCo in the mid ‘90s and the uphilling craze was just starting, only with snowshoes.
I had pointy sideburns, matching purple and green Pearl Izumi tights, top, gloves, some Oakley Blades and Redfeather snowshoes, those lightweight Goode carbon fiber knitting-needle poles, and a 30-inch waist to boot. On my lunch hour I would run up Buttermilk, then turn around and run back down. Tourists skiing down would see me coming, stop on the side of the run and just stare.
What is it with me and skinning? Maybe it was that third knee surgery. Maybe I’m not Euro enough. People still give me funny looks when I’m uphilling. Some things never change.