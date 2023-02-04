Sometimes I see our wee city of Aspen as “Busytown” from a Richard Scarry kids’ picture book: The valley floor bustles with the activity of all the village inhabitants and workers, each character portrayed in the physical likeness of an animal, playing their own uniquely vital role.
When the world turns catawampus on its axis and life gets complicated, I gleefully assume the persona of my favorite Richard Scarry character, an anthropomorphic earthworm named “Lowly Worm,” and hop up the ridge of Highlands Bowl looking for answers.
Before we climb any further, let me explain why I’m so stubborn, so unwavering, so comically adamant about calling Highlands Bowl, Highlands Bowl with an “S. When we were kids growing up in Aspen in the 1970s and ’80s, everyone in town called it “Highlands” Bowl. After three ski patrollers were tragically killed in an avalanche there in 1984, a commemorative engraved plaque that’s there now was placed at Merry Go Round restaurant that read “Highlands” bowl. Then the memorial atop Steeplechase was constructed, a brass plaque also reading “Highlands” Bowl. Go look for yourself. Those aren’t typos. If I had a nickel for every time my editor has incorrectly changed my writing Highlands Bowl to Highland Bowl, I’d be at least a $1.25 richer!
Historic heretics renamed the bowl the “Highland” Bowl based on topographic maps predating the Aspen Highlands ski area. You can call it “Bertha” for all I care, but I’m calling it Highlands Bowl to honor the legacy of the three ski patrollers that died up there — the ones who sacrificed their lives making it possible for you and me to ski up there. You know how I can tell you’re a “new” local? You call it the “Highland” Bowl.
I haphazardly fell into the zany culture of being deemed what’s affectionately known as a “Bowl Rat” — a Richard Scarry’s character if I ever did see one, literally by accident. I’ve always been a firm believer that injury plays an important role in the trajectory of one’s ski career. In the mid-’90s, my card was up. I blew my knee out for the very first time on Aspen Mountain. I missed an entire season afterwards, and slid down a slippery slope of deep depression and addiction to painkillers that had me scratching my arms in mid-winter like they were covered with mosquito bites. I limped through my own life hiding behind a beard; mad at Ajax, mad at my own ghoulish reflection, mad at my hideous, runny watercolor image of Aspen. I scorned and doubted my very existence as a self-proclaimed “ski bum.”
One day I finally mustered up the courage to ski Panda Peak at Buttermilk. I soon graduated to Tiehack. The bowl opened partially, then incrementally up to about where the rock outcropping sits. I was intrigued. Town was abuzz. You have to believe me when I say being able to finally ski Highlands Bowl was the lifetime achievement award for locals. I was told by my physical therapist that hiking was good for rehab, so I twisted a rationale pretzel in my convoluted mind that hiking the bowl would miraculously fix me and my knee. I shouldered my trusty Rossignol Bandits, and up I went like Lowly Worm would.
It worked. I traded my opioid addictions for hiking and skiing the bowl. I waged a bowl jihad. From early December to early April I was obsessed. I became infatuated with every aspect and dynamic of hiking and skiing Highlands Bowl. One season I skied well over 200 laps, feline-free (no cat rides). My record is six laps in one day. I kept hash marks on my refrigerator like a fighter pilot who tallies kills. What was I chasing, or running from? I still don’t know, but in retrospect, injury helped me rediscover myself and find a new appreciation and understanding of skiing, and in turn, Aspen.
Today I’m a mere shadow of my former bowl rat-self. I now pick and choose my bowl endeavors wisely. I’ve donated enough acre-feet of skin off of my face to know when not to go. The days after a powder day, the bowl skis crusty and ignored like cold day-old pizza. The horseshoe-shaped bowl is a fickle beast. One day you get frostbite and blown to the ground, the next the guy from “Secrets of Aspen” is hiking the ridge shirtless.
There’s been a dramatic shift recently in the way the bowl is being climbed and skied. If you’re not skinning on a powder day, then sorry, you’re not going to be first to the top. You’d be lucky to be in the top 10 these days. I blame the Gaston Brothers and their fanboy and girl minions, of which I am one. They used to hike the thing wearing baggy, one-piece prototype Strafe suits, shouldering their skis. Now they’ve birthed what can only best be described as a skinning epidemic. They must’ve made a smokin’ deal with the devil himself when they traded their outlandish sick bird get-ups, four-buckle boots and fat twin-tips for 1980s-rocker tight-fitting spandex, featherweight boots with walk modes, forceps-esque pin bindings and skinny skis so light you can throw them like pub darts.
Highlands is markedly different from the other mountains. From the geology of its maroon igneous rock formations and thermal hot spots, to the mountain goats acting like sentries on the ridges up high, to the maverick renegade spirit documented in numerous history books. Something about Aspen Highlands’ black sheep unconventionality always resonated with me as a kid.
Still does. Maybe it was the school buses painted like fruit-stripe gum that shuttled skiers there each day, or the fact that the snow report always boasted more snow than its neighbors. Maybe it was the poma lifts that kept us entertained all day, or Freestyle Friday, Blitzenbanger or the patrol deck jump. Whatever “it” was, there’s an intangible feel about Highlands that intuitively keeps drawing me back like a tractor beam. Whenever I have a problem, I spill my ills into the bowl. She hasn’t let me down yet.
I’ve been taking a loose, informal straw poll among the subculture of other bowl aficionados, and the general consensus is that we’d like to see a triumphant return of the Inferno; the wild Le Mans-style start race from the top of Loges Peak, down Broadway past the patrol memorial, up Mousetrap, up to the top of the bowl and finish down at the Deep Temerity lift. The fiery duel has the unique trait of pitting the warring factions of stoic mountaineers, freewheelin’ freeskiers and recalcitrant snowboarders against one another. You can be the first to the top and still get annihilated. Ask Mike Kloser.
To me, the Inferno really defines Highlands. It’s critical the Inferno rides again, for Highlands’ own identity as much as anything else, especially in a time when we are hell bent to a fault on decrying our loss of this, that and the other. I know the patrollers have a lot on their plate, constantly dealing with inquisitive nuisances like me, and I love you guys and gals so much, but this feels imperative. The hastier the better. Surprise us with a week’s notice. Think messy vitality. I’d be more than happy to help restart the Inferno fire. I have matches.
