After watching the inauguration on Wednesday, it was hard not to be sloppy drunk with enthusiasm on the fine red wine of American patriotism. It felt like we’d just won an epic, tumultuous four-year game of recapture the flag. Seeing Lady Gaga sing her soaring, mic-drop version of the “Star-Spangled Banner” was emotional for me. I haven’t cried like that since she sang our ode before the Super Bowl 50 in 2016, when the Broncos won. Jennifer Lopez’s versions of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” just shimmered. Incidentally, both resonant performers have visited Aspen before.
Watching Garth Brooks sing his own twangy, down-home rendition of “Amazing Grace” made me feel as if we just took back country music as well. If Gwen Stefani can marry Blake Shelton, anything’s possible. I’m ready for music — and our flag — to finally stop being politically demonized.
The first thing I did after throwing away my “My Pillow” (go ahead, laugh at me) was to venture out into the backyard and gift my flagpole with a total makeover: a brand-new American flag and a fresh Colorado state flag, then triangulated the ensemble with three crisp strands of Tibetan prayer flags. It’s a design that’s visually and energetically meant to replicate the top of Highland Bowl.
I fly an American flag in my backyard because I love where I live, and I love the people with whom I live here. Not only that, as long as I operate loosely within a very reasonable framework of instructions, I can do pretty much whatever I want, whenever I want. That’s my perception of freedom.
I’m not going to rush out and buy Biden/Harris flags, T-shirts or hats. Why? Because I’m not in a cult. Well, other than being a hopeless lifelong Deadhead (fan of the Grateful Dead) and having once chugged ayahuasca and “seen God” in a church setting — that’s plenty cult for me. Besides, I’m looking forward to less emphasis on the toxic fanaticism of politics in general and, with any luck, a return to normalcy. Like Tina Turner said, “We don’t need another hero.”
Driving through town decked with Gay Ski Week flags, I was struck by how perfect the timing of the inauguration was, as the first female vice president was sworn in and openly gay man legally married to another man was appointed as secretary of the Department of Transportation. Also of note, this year I’ve seen the welcome sight of record numbers of African American tourists in town. Aspen is more racially diverse than I’ve ever witnessed it in my lifetime.
Right now, I’m making a concerted effort to not use the odious word “great” ever again. It’s become so corrupt, so hideous, so insidious that I scarcely dare give it utterance. Choosing the vague and unimaginative word in casual conversation is lazy. There are multitudes of other synonymous words that convey a more descriptive sense. Unless you’re talking about a sizable white shark, the gargantuan Northwest, a massive Dane or a legendary escape, make yourself do an intellectual sit-up and see if there’s any other word you can come up with.
We’re at a massive turning point right now, nationally and locally, too. The season is basically at the midpoint with a good deal to look forward to. It feels like we’re finally at a place where we can get the coronavirus under control, now that everyone’s going to be more focused on working together and not fighting all the time. My prediction is that we’ll see an uptick in consumer confidence for the second half of our ski season, and we have the whole remainder of the winter to start getting some more snow. If we get bonus days at the end of the season, the previously unachievable 100-day pin with a weekday-only pass could come into play…
Now that we’re in the process of getting out of the COVID penalty box, I’m optimistic that we can turn this good ship around. Restaurants will soon reopen. Schools are going to be in session for in-person learning again, and we can salvage the second half of the school year for our kids. We can get all the parents back to work. Stay focused, be patient, be flexible. We’re almost there. It’s always hardest right before the fever breaks. In the meantime, I’ll be flying my American flag with pride and patriotism, pledging my own funky brand of allegiance to Old Glory every day.
