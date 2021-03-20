My thoughts are that there’s going to be a noticeable resurgence and rebirth of office culture in America as the pandemic fades. When it hit a year ago, people were saying that offices — and especially large sprawling office spaces — were done, going the way of shopping malls, phone books and video rental stores. After a year of being left to their own slovenly devices while working from home and wallowing in their own filth, people are eager to get back to the office. I know I am, and I don’t even work in an office. Cabin fever is reaching delirium levels. Anything to get out of the house, that’s what it boils down to.
Everyone in my household works from home. As a result, there’s so much human hair on the floor that my home’s starting to look like a hospice ward. I finally broke down and went to Jesse’s Barbershop and told him to knock it down short, hypothesizing that it’s less hair to clean up. After emptying vacuum canister after vacuum canister of my own dust, dander, hair and god knows what else, I begged my wife on bended knee to let me call in the pros: have the nice cleaning lady come over and do a thorough once-over. But she adamantly refused.
We used to have a house filled with environmentally sensitive cleaning products, which is code for “things that cost more but don’t work.” Now we use stuff that contains bleach. Domestic engineering and cleaning abilities are survival skills. Today’s sensitive new-age mountain man never met a broom, duster or vacuum they didn’t like. Besides, I do some of my best thinking while vacuuming with noise-canceling headphones on, listening to Ratt.
People in America are thirsty to get back into the office and be around other co-workers. They want to have structure, a schedule, mingle, talk, bounce ideas off of each other and flirt. They want a reason to be able to dress up again, go out to lunch and gossip. Some bosses probably want their employees to be more productive and finally see what’s really going on. After being pent up for the past year, I bet the concept of working from home has lost some of its initial luster to a lot of people. Disruptive business models (like telecommuting) are just that — disruptive. The office culture in America is about to witness a second coming of sorts; if not, there’s going to be a whole lot of valuable real estate that needs to be repurposed.
I’ve been asking people who used to work in offices around town if they are ready to get back to the office. Most are. A couple of people have admitted to me that they feel less productive while working remotely. Some still like working from home, which may be indicative of a toxic office environment in the first place. For those that are acutely introverted and hated people in the first place, the pandemic just keeps getting better and better. I can’t quite tell, but there may be a devious gender-dividing line hiding in there somewhere.
There’s a parallel here with the office and school. Adults aren’t the only ones that want to get back to school or into the office — the local kids I’ve spoken to also want to get back to school. Everyone wants to get out of the house. When occupancy restrictions are lifted locally and nationwide, the floodgates will open.
The last office I worked in (over 25 years ago) was illuminating. Every single department was crammed into one giant structure: the Aspen Skiing Co. Snowmass Administration Building, perched just above Lot C — right about where the Base Village is now.
Upper management, lower management, vehicle department, lifts, accounting — you name it — were all together like a big, happy, dysfunctional family. Lots of offices constantly moving around. It drove people nuts. It seemed like every day, there was a race to be the first person to microwave fish sticks before 11 a.m. to torment their coworkers with an olfactory death sentence. In retrospect, that was perhaps what pushed me subliminally to start my own businesses. After working for myself for so long, I’m basically unemployable at this point. All I can do now, realistically, is volunteer.
As the U.S. economy and Aspen’s job-rich stress factory comes roaring back to life with a vengeance, it’s going to be interesting to see the trajectory that office culture ends up taking. As more people in town are starting to get vaccinated, it feels like there’s a pharmaceutical confidence brewing. With that optimism is an ensuing vaccinated courage and bravado. People are eager to get back in touch with their fellow humans. The office just may be that opportunity. It’s going to be interesting to see if employers require employees to get vaccinated or use vaccinations as some kind of a carrot to incentivize employees to return to the office.
Lorenzo just wants to get vaccinated so he can get back to Cyclebar class and give his elastic waistbands a rest. Please send comments, questions and philosophical interpretations to suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/ Letters to the editor are also encouraged.