Large swaths of my quarantine time were spent getting quaran-toned. My crude, medieval, torture device? An early generation Schwinn Spinner bike purchased off a classified ad in the local paper for $100. Over the years it’s gone from a convenient place to hang my dirty clothes, to a dust-collecting receptacle, to an agent of noticeable physical change. It was either get up on the thing or take my road bike out for the first time of the year. The constant spring headwind and welcome respite from exercising outside in the blistering sun while wearing a spandex clown outfit after mowing lawns all day kept me safely inside on the stationary bike.
My indoor workout routine basically consists of turning myself inside out physically and emotionally on the spinner bike, while fantasizing about being a Cyclebar instructor. Add in a high-intensity, thoughtfully crafted playlist with songs like “Sheer Heart Attack” by Queen and “The Last Mile” by Cinderella, put on an Isvera hoodie, and I’m in another world altogether — sweatin’ to the oldies. Then the fateful day that seemed like it would never come, came. Sky Mountain Park opened. It was high time to put my fitness to the real test, on a bike that actually went somewhere when you pedaled it.
Out came the mountain bike, and it was off to ride single track located just minutes from my front door. Mountain biking is an arduous yet rewarding sport. All the rides here remind me of a surrealist Escher drawing, where you’re perpetually going uphill. The Sky Mountain trail network is like the lifetime achievement award for local aging mountain bikers. Its gently rolling buffed-out trails are the equivalent of skiing a freshly groomed intermediate run on Snowmass. I volunteered on a couple of trail-building days, so there’s a profound sense of ownership and pride in that area.
There are so many — arguably too many — berms and rollers that I felt motion sickness at the bottom of Airline. Maybe my inner ear is fried from the cold. It’s almost like all of the new trails lack self-confidence in simply being a trail that is comfortable in its own skin following the natural contours of the mountain. I hate to say it, but they’d almost make a better motorcycle, or four-wheeler trail, than mountain bike trails.
The Hunter Creek loop, Sunnyside, Government and Rim trails on the other hand offer a technical, authentic mountain bike experience that’s more my style. Plus, you can usually stop and drink out of a creek, which is one of my all-time favorite things to do on a mountain bike ride. It exemplifies why I live in Colorado. Some people cringe at the notion, claiming you’re doomed to illness. I’ve never had giardia; only diarrhea for the last 30 years. My thoughts are you’re more likely to get sick from our nation’s food supply than a river in the Colorado high country. Then there was the ugly reminder and bane of being a devoted outdoor cyclist — saddle sores. For whatever inexplicable reason I don’t get those on my spinner bike.
Those two pure mountain bike rides were nice, but my heart lately is with my electricity-powered mountain bike. Over the past two summers I’ve logged well over 3,000 miles, primarily on local Jeep roads. You won’t find me riding my e-bike where it’s not allowed on local single track. If you truly want to experience those rides, cowboy up and do the work.
I’m convinced that an e-mountain bike actually gives you a better, healthier workout than redlining up Smuggler and beyond on a traditional mountain bike, breathing so hard, you can hear your heart beating when you open your mouth. It’s really amazing I’ve never suffered a coronary during all the years of mountain bike racing, and doing ridiculous events like the Leadville 100, 24 Hours of Moab or the Power of (what) Four.
Plus, the e-bike brings me back to my roots here as a kid, when riding mini-bikes on Smuggler and beyond was the epicenter of our universe. It’s good to get reacquainted with old rocks, ruts, roots and roads that I haven’t been in touch with for years. These are rides that you would never even consider doing on a traditional mountain bike unless you were going through a divorce. They’re just not any fun. The e-bike for me is a rebirth of riding motorcycles in the high country with less noise, less gear and more solitude. If you don’t like e-bikes, my only advice is don’t try one. They’re a lot like doing heroin in that sense from what I’ve read.
Who ever imagined that we’d be holding our breath in fear while passing other cyclists on the Rio Grande Trail because of the coronavirus? That’s how crazy things have become now. In the meantime I’ll continue my e-bike quest of pressing up against the quickly retreating snow line on our local backcountry jeep roads, relishing the splendid isolation.