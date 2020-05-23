The parks in Aspen are seeing a massive uptick in usage right now. It’s comforting to witness. It reminds me of being a kid here and watching raucous softball games in Wagner Park with the contrast of people doing slow-motion Aikido in Paepcke Park. It seems like the only logical progression is to start seeing hippies form drum circles in the parks this summer. Monday Drum-day? Can you imagine the tribal cacophony? It could mesh nicely with Tuesday Cruise-day.
Our local parks don’t discriminate. It’s come one, come all. Even dogs are allowed. Usually this time of year there’s at least one pointed letter to the editor complaining about Food & Wine taking up all the flat green real estate in the downtown core. In a sense it’s kind of like complaining about World Cup ski races taking up runs on the mountain — with the small exception that parks are free, but you have to buy an $1,800 ski pass to gripe about anything pertaining to Ajax.
You know a good way to tell if someone’s gone to college? Toss them a Frisbee and see how they react. Anyone who attended college, or even boarding school for that matter, should be able to throw and catch a Frisbee well. Same goes with a hacky-sack. I went to boarding school (Hebron Academy in Maine) and did a year of college at the University of Northern Colorado, so that’s why I’ve been using the local parks and playing Frisbee with my son on a regular basis. We’ve settled into throwing disc at Paepcke Park as Wagner gets a bit doggy. Plus as you play there’s that omnipresent statue of Albert Schweitzer contemplatively watching you with his stoic gaze.
The city of Aspen parks department does an incredible job maintaining the parks in town. My favorite is when the groundskeepers put an angle-cut on the grass, making it feel like you’re walking onto a baseball field or Mile High Stadium in Denver. It gives me lawn-guy envy. They keep the grass length high — that’s the secret; that’s why the local parks always look so green and feel so lush underfoot.
Do yourself a favor and go check out the big three parks and the plethora of pocket parks scattered about town. You know what Paepcke Park would benefit from? A permanent bathroom structure of some sort, or at very least a port-o-potty. Those things are an optical illusion to me — the water always looks infinitely deeper than it is, like 20 feet deep. I’m always very vigilant not to drop my phone or fall in.
One of my favorite things to do now is order takeout and hang out in the park — any park will do — and have a picnic. Voila, there’s your al fresco dining. There are so many to-go dining choices now. The irony is that this offseason, there are seemingly more restaurants open than there would be if it were a normal offseason — whatever you call normal. Have you noticed how good and genuinely appreciative the customer service is now? People are being nicer to each other. And there’s a fair amount of mercy-tipping going on.
The more seasonal events that continue to fall by the wayside, this more this summer is unintentionally starting to feel like old-school Aspen. That means lots more local park time. When we were kids, you couldn’t pay people to come here in the summer. It was hard for tourists to see, relate or appreciate Aspen for anything other than skiing. No one dared go up Smuggler unless they were in a Jeep. The mountain bike hadn’t even been invented yet. There weren’t nearly as many second homes either. The events that were here were more grassroots in terms of lacking any corporate sponsorship, or discernible advertising. Coming to Aspen and just hanging out was an event in and of itself.
The fields have all been dragged, the dandelions are in bloom, the Salvation Ditch is running and all the local roadways have been restriped. Monday evening saw our first quasi, rush-hour, COVID-traffic lineup leaving town, which technically is cause for celebration. Aspen’s color story has suddenly changed from brown and white to green and white, the emerald hues seeming to change daily. The runoff this year seems like it’s going to be underwhelming thanks to the vexing omnipresent spring winds. The snow on Bell Mountain — the stopwatch by which the runoff is timed — is fading fast.
Now would be a good time to turn off the news and listen to some good music to get your head straight. Order some takeout, grab a Frisbee and head over to one of our multitude of parks. Stay safe as we slowly but surely reopen. See you back out there.