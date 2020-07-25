It’s looking like local Aspen schools aren’t going to be reopening anytime soon. School this year is likely going to start off the exact same way it finished last year — online.
The sooner people can accept and embrace that, the better. If schools open too early and kids, teachers and parents start getting sick, there’s going to be nuclear war.
Realistically, they’re going to be safe to reopen when the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties stays at zero for an extended period of time. Our kids are our future; their teachers, our rock stars. Combined, they are one of, if not the most cherished resource we have on hand. Why gamble with their health and well-being? Let’s open schools when it feels safe. Right now as a parent, it doesn’t feel safe to me. Things feel like they’re spiraling out of control.
If there’s one place that’s a known petri dish for sickness, it’s a school. The only place equal or perhaps worse is a day care. If you have kids — young kids — you know that you’re constantly sick. They get you sick, you get your friends sick, you go to work and get your co-workers sick, you go to the store and get the rest of the town sick. Everyone gets sick.
As much as you genuinely think you’re going to croak from the infamous Aspen “crud,” the coronavirus is way worse from what I’ve read.
Consider ourselves lucky that we aren’t being politically leveraged to reopen our schools immediately. Our local leaders are able to make decisions based on facts rather than fear. We’ve seen what happens when there’s a rush to reopen. Patience is a finite commodity with a shelf life akin to that of supermarket sushi, but it’s what we need to exude right now.
There needs to be a paradigm shift in terms of how we approach education. Remember five or so years ago, the word “pandemic” wasn’t even in the modern-day vernacular yet, but the hot topic was taking colleges online. There were news articles, editorials, TED talks. Even people at the Ideas Fest were bouncing the concept around in the music tent. I was one of the naysayers. Lack of social interaction was my sticking point. But after 10 years of kids being glued to their phones, they’ve miraculously survived. We all have.
Now we’re being force-fed back into that computer-based, insular way of thinking again. You could make a pretty good argument that we’ve been training for this very moment of being forced online, with our noses already constantly buried in our phones and screens all day.
The winners will be the ones who go online and charge a reasonable amount for the services. Is Harvard online really worth $50,000?
Everyone was commiserating how awful it was for the class of 2020, getting their school year shut down at the end. My thoughts are that the class of 2021 is going to have it much rougher.
If you ask me, the school year is already too long. There should be a three-month amnesty period for all schools and school-related activity. The precious summer months of June, July and August should be off limits. No school until the Tuesday after Labor Day. Last day of class is the last Friday in May.
I can’t wait until a vaccine eventually becomes available. One can only imagine the slew of conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine uprising that will be the next episode of the docudrama we’re living in. Just glom it all together with the 5G, fluoride and chemtrails conspiracy theories. I’m guessing less than half of all Americans will be willing to get vaccinated. As someone who works in customer service — or used to, anyways — I’d probably get vaccinated. Not right away, but eventually, before entering back into the fray.
There’s an interesting trend happening locally. Kids are now front-line workers. You see them in local restaurants and working at the supermarkets. From what I’ve gathered, a lot of locals are now still on unemployment, and the local kids are filling those gaps. What a life lesson that is for everyone — one you can’t necessarily get in school or college online.
Growing up, I always had a penchant for working summer jobs at local restaurants like Takah Sushi — learning how to make tempura from the master Takah himself — and Gordon’s, home of “Kick-Ass Swordfish” and “Paltrow’s onion rings,” where I continued my higher education (pun intended) under the watchful eye of Gordon Naccarato. That’s why I have a profound sense of pride for the local kids who are working right now during the pandemic, including my son Oliver. You may have crossed paths or come into close contact with him: he’s been a checker at City Market for over a year.
I’m sure the other parents share my sentiments. That’s one less teenager sleeping until noon every day, lounging around the house, piling up dishes, constantly on their phone, leaving smelly socks on the couch and dirty fingerprints on the cheese.
As someone who has a senior up at Aspen High this year, I’m watching this drama unfold very, very carefully. I’m in no rush for him to get back in school. As an abysmal student myself, the concept of school being “canceled” was only a fantasy to me.
Out of curiosity, has anyone asked the kids what they think, and how they feel about going back to school? That’s an opinion I’d actually be interested in.