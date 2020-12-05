No matter what sport or activity you do, there’s always a user group that gets singled out and ostracized, ridiculed — harangued, even — for pure entertainment. It’s a toxic, macho, braggadocious form of bullying that we’ve all participated in on some level. When we were kids, there was a fairly common slur you’d see on posters, T-shirts and sometimes bumper stickers that read, “Short skis suck.”
The crux of the complaint was that shorter skis actually ruined the terrain to some extent: furthering the acceleration of icy ruts, washboards and wholly un-skiable moguls with pointed ridges, as commonly seen on the punishing run “Easy Chair” on Ajax. If everyone skied on short skis, one would imagine, the mountain would be so jarring you’d need to wear a mouth guard.
Not only that, the other layer of the saying served as a dig at beginners and tourists. Because if you’re in the tourism industry like me, what’s more fun than making fun of your boss? It’s really a form of flattery. Frankly, I hope the tourists make fun of some of the locals who are arguably capable of way worse behavior. Beginner skiers are my people — they’re the drivers of the ski industry on a profound level. Spend some time over at Panda Peak or the Elk Camp Meadows beginner area on a busy day, and that starts to come clearly into focus.
The staying power of the saying “short skis suck” lies in the potent word “suck.” The word unfortunately has a negative connotation. Ironically, I only associate it with positive experiences. One time we were getting driven to Denver for a soccer tournament by my friend Adam Jurick’s mom, and he said, “that sucks” about something. His mom flipped out, pulled the van over on the side of the road and read him the riot act. As a middle-aged man, I still use the word frequently, in rapid succession on its own for best effect. Mrs. Jurick would be gravely disappointed.
We all started out on short skis, at least those of us born more or less after the mid-1900s. I remember my first skis — a pair of Hart Gremlins, white with red lettering. They must’ve been 100 centimeters long. My parents bought them for me at Sabatini Sports from the mighty Dexter. They had an entrance to the tune shop off of the alley that was shared by Magnifico Liquors owned by Russ Cagnoni’s dad.
The arc of a skier’s ski length mirrors that of their height and age: start off as a kid on short skis, ski on long skis during your peak fitness years, then as you get older, you slowly start shrinking and your skis get shorter. The longest ski I ever owned was a 207 Dynastar I was gifted by Peter King, the Buttermilk mountain manager. It was too much ski for me. My ski length now is 6 feet long — roughly 185 centimeters. Back in the day, your buddies would have joked that they were ballet skis. Now it’s considered in the longer range.
I’ve gone to measuring skis in inches as opposed to centimeters. It feels more American. I drive a Ford, wear a mask, fly an American flag in my backyard and measure my skis in inches. I ski on a 6-foot-by-5-inch wide (120 millimeters underfoot) High Society ski that’s over a half-inch thick in the middle. It’s basically a snowboard cut in half, so technically I’m worse than two snowboarders. People who refer to their ski length or snow depth in centimeters and say things like “off piste” bore me with their wannabe Euroness.
Last year, I got scared about getting older and bought a trendy shorter, narrower, lighter ski. In retrospect, it was a failed experiment. I’m a huge proponent of the fat ski movement. There is, however, a faction of skiers within the ski community — mostly racers — that mock fat skis much like we used to mock short skis. Sorry I’m not from ski-racer pedigree. I’m like a baked potato with French-fry legs. I need all the help I can get.
Interestingly enough, there’s a technique that the new-school, fat-ski “free riders” utilize that’s a world cup slalom racer’s method called the “skivet.” It’s where you intentionally skid the ski sideways until you’re in the exact spot you want to turn, then you quickly engage the edge and carve out the rest of the turn.
Skis these days are alarmingly short. You know the sport of skiing is in the midst of a crisis when you see Suburbans driving around with skis so short, they need to be placed upside down in the racks so they don’t fall out. Last year I thought skis were getting longer — until I saw a large group of people wearing snow blades being led by an instructor on Ajax.