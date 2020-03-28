Like an uninvited invisible couch surfer with a grating laugh that roils into a deadly blood-spitting cough, the coronavirus is the cure to Aspen’s back-pocketful of ills. The oft-bellyached-about entrance to Aspen? Fixed. The exit? Seamless. No more commuters cutting through McClain Flats or the wild West End. Traffic’s a thing of the past. 1A? The airport project? Dormant. No construction. Plenty of housing. The brown cloud over Aspen every morning has miraculously vanished into the ether. No lift lines. Many will continue to wrestle inconsolably with the complex interconnected relationship of necessity that’s tied to all these local issues. How do you like those Ikon pass holders now?
The cancellations and quarantines happened here like rolling blackouts, hitting in sets of ocean waves. In retrospect, the first withdrawal was the anticipated veterans group. I was up in Snowmass making the rounds that day and everyone was in shock. People still are. The passage of time is incongruous with the speed at which things are changing.
Loss of smell and taste are said to be symptoms of COVID-19, but this thing has warped my fragile sense of time. It’s almost like taking a perfectly straight stick and dipping it into Crater Lake; before you can pull it out, its true posture suddenly tweaks. I’m reminded of that heart-wrenching scene in the movie “Superman” where Christopher Reeves flies frantically clockwise against the earth’s rotation in a herculean effort to turn back time.
For some, for now, this is the best offseason ever. A government-induced, coma-like staycation never felt so right. For others there’s a terribly unsettling sense of uncertainty brought on by the reality of all the closures, acerbated by global coverage of virulent turmoil. All things considered, Aspen’s a pretty good place to be during a no-travel decree. We’re at one with the phenomena of cabin fever and economic downturns. Has Aspen’s bubble finally burst? Not a chance; our bubbles have bubbles.
This is where everybody’s true character really emerges. The big test of our town’s collective personality is going to be how our local landlords, businesses and various entities react to tenants who can’t pay their rents. There needs to be some fashion of amnesty implemented across the board until things get back to the new normal. If our local rent collectors start evicting people, that will be their legacy. It will start raining fecal matter on them, sideways. It’s counterproductive to punish local businesses.
Ask any real old-local great like a Vagneur, Cerise, Willoughby or Marolt about the plague of 1918. You can see the gravestones of children in our local cemeteries. As a California transplant and Saturday’s child of the Aspen 1980s, the only real lens I have to view the coronavirus through are the 9/11 tragedies. There are parallels; crippling financial measures, oppressive suspicion, no desire to be in public spaces or planes. Firemen and police officers were the real rockstars then. Now, doctors and nurses are our heralded first-responders, literally dying to save people. Ultimately our nation’s response to 9/11 was a military one. Coronavirus has given us a common enemy, so perhaps we don’t need to attack each other. Now our best battle plan is to listen to public health experts.
The latest quarantine orders are a work-at-home introvert’s wet dream, but for a social butterfly like me who regularly eats out a minimum of five meals a week, this is a challenge. Let’s just say interest in my old cookbooks has taken on a new vim and vigor. As a bonus, my wife told me I can go out in the backyard as long as I’m holding a rake or doing something useful, so I have that going for me right now. The silver-plated lining in all of this being sequestered is that we get a chance to do a relationship hard reboot and really get to know our loved ones. Here we’re reminded of each other’s intricacies, the nuances of cohabitation, marriage, parenting, soul partnering, the real reasons you fell in love in the first place. And the local kids get a huge shout-out for being our spirit animals through all this; skateboarding, sledding, playing outside all day and reminding us the hide-a-key to youthfulness is in plain sight.
Ten-gallon hats off to everyone working for the city and county for being so proactive, working their asses off and making these hard decisions for us. Also, huge thanks to our local doctors, nurses, and people on the vulnerable point-of-contact frontlines at the market, post office, gas station and the like. Just think; if things were back to “normal” now, we’d be getting ready to see Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers tomorrow night at the Belly Up. But like the revered Americana folk penman Robert Hunter once wrote, “We will get by, we will survive.”