Have you ever had a dream about skiing? Some people will boastfully say that they have dreams about skiing right around this time of year. If you are in the majority of those who probably don’t have ski dreams, these conversations can feel like dream shaming — they leave you disillusioned and seriously questioning your relationship with skiing.
It’ll usually sound something like: (activate brain-damaged, ski-bum enunciation) “Yeah man, I had a killer dream about skiing last night! First, I rode the gondola with the Swedish ladies’ downhill team, charged the Face to 6, slayed powder bumps on Bear Paw, sent it full-tuck down Spar from the top and then partied all night in a hot tub on Red Mountain. I think I got them all pregnant!” If only.
Guess who had a dream about skiing last night? It was more like a nightmare about skiing. I don’t know about you, but I’m mega-stressed about the upcoming season. It takes me a while to really get psyched about skiing every year. It’s a long season. You don’t want to peak too early. There’s a lot to unpack out of the overstuffed psychological duffel bag that is my fragile eggshell mind, so let’s get started.
Intro: A gauzy powder day at Aspen Highlands. I’m getting off of a RFTA bus at the base with a crowd of over-hyped locals. I’m wearing a backpack — something I never do. The windows are all steamed up, and everyone is talking loudly about complete nonsense. It’s a full-tilt powder panic.
I’m nervous about my new ski setup — a pair of lightweight matte-green Scott uphilling skis with Dynafit pin bindings and lightweight mountaineering boots with a walk mode. When I get off of the bus, I come to the harsh realization that my trendy new skis have already been stolen. Blessing or curse? Panic sets in. There are plenty of ways to ruin a powder day, but having your skis stolen is personal. I had my High Society skis stolen once. It’s a terrible, sinking feeling.
Out of the corner of my eye, I see a guy scurrying away from the bus, carrying what appear to be my new skis. He happens to be the gymnastics coach over at the Red Brick — he’s taught both my kids, and now he’s stealing my skis? Seriously?! Really? What next, go for my wife? When I confront him he denies it and walks away.
“A lot of skis look alike,” he claims, and bolts for the lift. Were those my skis he had? I’m not 100% sure, so I go to the ski patrol to see if they can help me.
After I introduce myself to an uber-stoic, mirrored-sunglass-wearing, faceless bearded patroller and tell him my skis just got ripped off, he cuts me off mid-sentence.
“Yeah, I know who you are,” he says. “Can’t help you right now. Busy trying to get the mountain open for all you impatient clowns — and besides, everyone here thinks you’re a dick.”
Wow. A Highlands ski patroller lets you in on a little secret that emotionally you might not ever recover from. This could take years of reparations — and therapy. Countless cases of beer, donuts, honey-baked hams, boxes of Kansas City Steaks and whatever other bribes you could conceivably come up with.
Not sure, but this may have something to do with the time I walked into the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol headquarters and noticed one of my columns hanging up on the wall with horns, a goatee and a mustache drawn on my picture with black marker. This is where having a sister who’s a professional psychologist in New York City comes in handy.
I lay down on the chaise lounge outside and called her.
She said I had a fear of my identity being stolen from me, and that the people in my dream represented different parts of my character. She suggested I was afraid I might have to do something illegal this ski season to survive. That sounded interesting! My read was that I’m scared of the coronavirus robbing me and everyone else of the upcoming ski and business season. Then she ended our session because she had paying customers to attend to.
So then I consulted my wingman for a second opinion. When I didn’t like his reaction or the way the conversation was going, I abruptly changed the subject and started talking about Aspen Mountain. He said he has a different relationship with Aspen Mountain than I did. To him, Aspen Mountain was simply a place to ski for a couple of weeks before Highlands opened — and then again when Highlands closed.
And besides, he said, “The real issue in the dream is your choice of equipment.” Showing up on a powder day with lightweight gear was the real epic red flag that I needed to explore. Needless to say, neither of these were assuring interpretations of my little nightmare. Your take, out of curiosity?
I think I might have mommy issues.