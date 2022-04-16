The last two weeks of the ski season always seem like the longest two weeks of my life. Time stands still. Sometimes it feels as if the minute hand on our town’s clock is stuck, like in the “Hot for Teacher” music video by Van Halen.
The end-of-season parties feel anticlimactic to me. Especially the Highlands closing party. Originally, that was a funeral for the old base area. I see it more as a spirited wake. My fear of getting hit supersedes my desire to ski in a costume with the reveling masses again. I imagine on the brutal Monday after Highlands’ closing day there’s a noticeable uptick in people checking into rehab and attending AA meetings.
The “look” I’m going for at the end of this season is wind-burnt, gray-haired, middle-aged ski bum with a paunch, one who wears a one-piece ski suit. According to my reflection in a murky slush puddle at the base area, I’m nailing it.
My motto this year has been “ski the margins.” The tried, tested and true longevity methodology consists of going left where others go right, entering the mountain at obscure portals at odd times, skiing midweek afternoons or last chair and avoiding busy weekends like the plague. As a result, I’ve found an odd sort of peace and tranquility this winter in Aspen and Snowmass that’s often eluded me in the past.
I’ve recently discovered the value and benefits of skiing slowly — like extending your ski career. My new mindset pulls me instantly to the edges of lower angle ski runs, where I do as many turns as possible, hugging the fringes and milking the terrain like a powder cow. That process makes me feel like I’m getting a better deal on my ski pass. Instead of judging a day by how hard I charged, my new criterion is instead how many turns I have under my belt.
Another practice I’ve put into place is going to one chairlift and simply lapping that for all it’s worth. I’ll ski the far edge of one run, then go back and ski the other side next. It’s amazing all of the interesting terrain features, powder and corduroy you miss when you go too fast. You have to stop and smell the snowflakes. Who intentionally does nine laps on Two Creeks — not kidnapped or at gunpoint? Me!
The last storm delivered two midweek powder days in April and felt a lot like the lifetime achievement award for local ski bums. In stark contrast, one of the days last week the skiing was so bad I actually considered asking for a refund, a credit or a voucher for a cup of cocoa. I felt bad for the “paying” customers. The mountain felt hostile and unskiable in some sense. The snow was so frozen you would have benefited from wearing a mouth guard and earplugs. The noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones I was wearing definitely helped.
We saw a tourist (I’m assuming) take their skis off after two impossible turns and hike back up to the top, to which my wife replied by yelling from the lift, “Good call!” The ski slopes have their bad days, too. In its defense, the bottom 1/16th of the mountain was skiing well.
When I hear people start a misguided rant about our slopes being busy and include the word “IKON,” my ears instantly glaze shut. One of the easiest things to do is single out a certain demographic and place blame. We all do it. Don’t get sucked into eating the fermented, low-hanging fruit of local self-righteousness, as you could end with a wildly unsatisfying buzz followed by a bitterness hangover. Remind me again where you moved here from? And what do you suppose people from other tourist traps say about us behind our backs when we blow into town and tell them we’re from Aspen? Hint: It’s not praise.
Did you notice the “snirt” storm we had this week? Snow + dirt = snirt. Every time there’s’ a huge windstorm from the west, we get blanketed with a coating of red dust from the Utah desert. This time of year, you can either go to Moab, or let Moab come to you. It’s devastating to our snowpack and runoff, chewing it up like a Doberman. Take a look up on the lower flanks of Aspen Mountain right now, and you can see the frozen, dirt-covered, knee-wrenching moguls poking their filthy heads out from the reaches of Slalom Hill and Norway.
Spring skiing can be dangerous. On some of those heavy, wet, late-season powder days, if you bend your ear, you can hear the knees popping like popcorn up on Ajax. It’s important to walk away from the ski hill on your own volition, as opposed to limping back to your car or riding in the back of an ambulance.
When the lifts eventually stop spinning, I stop skiing. One of the things I noticed is that the backcountry was getting crowded the past couple of years. I responded by getting rid of all my body-recovery devices and swearing off the backcountry and all of the outer-body, near-death experiences I’ve had over the years. I figured I was one less inexperienced “kook” on the other side of the rope. (You’re welcome.) Plus, I can get killed plenty easily well within the ski area boundary.
With age, hopefully comes wisdom. Look for me and my ski tracks on the fringes of our local ski runs, signing a signature, telling a twisty tale of turns, trials and tribulations of days gone by, only to be magically erased by time’s next snowstorm.
