While riding up the lift at Tiehack the other day, a guy in front of me was smoking a cigarette, to my right were three skinners on Ego (not Eagle) Hill and to the left, a ski patroller was shoveling a large blood stain off of the snow on Javelin. My thoughts suddenly turned to the idea of SkiCo charging for people to uphill. With their welcome, laid-back approach to uphilling at all of their mountains, SkiCo — with a little help from former mayor Steve Skadron — has created a monster. It’s a good-natured, physically fit monster, but a monster nonetheless.
If you buy a Premier Passport, the “full meal deal” of local pass options, the uphilling fee should be included. (By the way, I’d change the name of the Premier Passport to something clever like the “Super Pass” or the “Super Fun Pass;” “Premier” sounds pretentious to me.) If you don’t have a Premier Passport, then the uphilling fee should start next year at around $50 and slowly creep up each year like everything else does. Ikon Pass? Free uphilling. Ski Sunlight, right down the road, charges for uphilling — what’s our problem?
The breaking point is probably the $100 mark. Anything above that will be met with cries of, “No Fair!” by the vociferous entitled local brigade. SkiCo could instantly curtail the sheer volume of uphillers by sending negative pricing signals in the form of an exorbitant fee to uphill — like half the price of a daily lift ticket for all-day uphill access. Or they could outright ban it. After all, it’s not uncommon for the Tiehack parking lot to be chock-full of cars from uphillers.
It seems to me that the vast majority of people who uphill already have a ski pass. The ones that don’t should be willing to pay what I feel is a reasonable fee to use the services of SkiCo. Everyone I talked to feels they probably should charge a nominal fee for starters and give the proceeds to a local nonprofit, as the company’s previously alluded to. Technically, uphilling without any charge whatsoever falls into the category of “theft of services” in a court of law with a jury of your peers. Powder, corduroy, it’s all a commodity. You know, I know, and SkiCo knows that there are all kinds of people skiing all kinds of upper lifts without paying.
To put this into perspective, try uphilling on a mountain that doesn’t have ski area operations. No grooming, no cut runs, no avalanche control, no bathrooms, no trash cans, no restaurant or bar conveniently at the top. Try breaking trail with skins on for a 3,000-foot ascent and ponder the differences. You’ll be quick to appreciate the privilege of uphilling at a ski area. By all accounts, locals are extremely appreciative of SkiCo’s uphilling policy. Grooming last spring after the lifts closed suddenly was met with rave reviews.
Going the wrong direction during operational hours against the flow of traffic on SkiCo’s leased property, contrary to popular belief, is not your God-given birthright. If you saw the behavior of some uphillers — going up the middle of the runs in groups of five abreast, for instance — you’d think otherwise. Uphillers are quickly becoming the road bikers of the ski slopes, with their spandex outfits and expensive lightweight gear. I’m surprised no one’s gotten killed uphilling. Going up Snowmass the other day, for example, the designated uphilling route crossed over active ski runs at least four times, putting you in the direct line of fire. It was like being in that video game “Frogger,” except it wasn’t a game. Uphilling, at times, can be a junk show. There’s nothing worse than hitting a “brown trout” — dog-doo — right under the surface of pristine powder.
If I were in charge of the designated uphill routes, they’d be more along the perimeters, and I’d cut direct tree routes wherever possible in an effort to separate the user groups. For example: the uphilling route on Tiehack would go from the bottom left up the entire scenic ridge of Racers Edge to the top. Hey, you wanted a workout. That would possibly prevent me from getting “buzzed” by swarms of AVSC rippers — almost as if it was intentional. As a former Aspenaut, I know the type. I was one of those rapscallions. Had I fallen down, they likely would’ve used my body as a kicker.
The last straw for me was earlier this year. The planets lined up, and there I was, first in line at the Tiehack lift. Much to my dismay, the runs I presumed were going to be untracked had already been slashed and trashed by a bevy of scrawny uphillers before me. To add insult to injury, you could see them from the lift, floundering on AT gear on the way down. There are only two people in Aspen who can ski properly on that lightweight gear. If your name’s not Pete or John Gaston, kindly remove yourself from the conversation.
Let’s pretend for a second that next year SkiCo institutes a fee for uphilling that goes to a local nonprofit like Aspen Strong — because really, skinning promotes and augments mental health. How do they possibly enforce compliance? Would the patrol do it? Ambassadors? Would there be an “Uphill Police Force?” I would suggest a sticker on your ski that shows you paid, much like they do with off-road motorcycles and snowmobiles. But what if you have more than one skinning setup? Then you perhaps have a more serious problem. I’d recommend getting two stickers. And seek professional help.
