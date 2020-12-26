I’m having a hard time trying to demarcate the end of the year as a milestone. A turning point in the midst of a pandemic. The start of our ski season.
There’s something about our fascination with dates and timelines that’s wildly incongruent with reality. It’s almost as if we have convinced ourselves that the virus has a calendar and an agenda, too. It feels more like we’re stumbling into the new year during a pandemic like super high-functioning alcoholics — in complete denial.
Generally a cautious optimist, I’ve become oddly emboldened by working on the front lines of the customer service trenches. The devil on my shoulder has a devil on its shoulder, egging me on, one day telling me I’m invincible and the next that I’ve had it already. The compliance trends I’m seeing with visitors are such: the hotels and downtown are in full coronavirus enforcement lockdown mode. Go into someone’s private home or condominium, and it’s a free-for-all. You’re lucky if there’s one other person wearing a mask. So what do you do, throw a fit and demand everyone put a mask on or you’ll leave?
Sometimes the world makes decisions for you that you can’t seem to arrive at on your own. Going into the ski season had me extremely nervous, almost to the point of not opening my business. Then the phone started ringing. Two days before Thanksgiving, it was clear that we were going to have a robust flurry of business. Whereas it’s clear that reservations and bookings are down, dare I say there’s a part of me that’s perfectly content with that?
The other component of the state mandates and restrictions has provided a pleasant safe haven from a seemingly nonstop holiday party and event calendar. It’s oddly refreshing to not have to squeeze in all of the soirées, dinners and associated gatherings. I am going to miss embarrassing myself at the Aspen Daily News Christmas party, though.
There’s a big part of my psyche that suffers from local event fatigue. Every single weekend, there’s another event. It’s too much. Now that the dry-erase board event calendar has been wiped clean with bleach wipes, it’s almost like we can actually enjoy the holiday itself. It seems like we’ve headed back into a more realistic mindset devoid of lofty expectations, where simply coming to Aspen and being here is the event in and of itself.
The realist in me is suspicious that perhaps the pandemic is not in observance of any holiday calendar and will do as it damn well pleases, when it damn well pleases to do so. Coincidentally, that’s in perfect harmony with the indignant motivations of a good deal of people in America right now. Getting vaccinated, as sinister as it seems, makes more and more sense when you look at our predicament through that lens. I wonder if they’ll put the needle in my old vaccination scar on my left deltoid?
I had a fascinating conversation out on Hyman Avenue the other day with one of our hospital’s front-line workers — a local ambulance driver — who has already been vaccinated. It gave me hope. It gave me inspiration. It made me want to get vaccinated. Must’ve been that irksome angel on my other shoulder talking again.
I’m empathetic to the plight of my fellow Americans. It seems like a lot of people are dying lately, both locally and abroad. My orbits are small, my needs few. The concentric circles I frequent are the market, the post office, the hardware store and the gas station. I’m watching the various levels of contagion ebb and flow like a deadly ghost tide, as I mask up and cast my dingy out into the surf each day.
The unlikely arbiters of safety I’m looking to are the big music industry touring acts. When the dinosaurs of classic rock go back out on the road, the floodgates of a return to some sense of normalcy will open. Vaccinations and on-site rapid testing prior to admission seem to be the keys to this scenario. Hopefully, America can be a leader on that front.
It feels like I need to get some distance from 2020 before I can really start to process everything. I’m not quite ready to write it off entirely. There are still retrospective lessons for me to learn. In the meantime, it looks like the forecast calls for turtlenecks, neck gaiters and facemasks. I guess I’ll have to continue the psychological wrestling match of coming to terms with the way my breath really smells.
