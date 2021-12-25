There’s an undeniable force of nature — almost like one of those mosquito zapper lights — that draws people from all over the world to Aspen on Christmas. It’s the same intangible, mystical energy that brought “The King” (Elvis) here. It’s a constant tractor-beam that drew-in “Miss Christmas” herself, Mariah Carey, who’s been blooming here perennially like a candy-striped amaryllis bulb for the last 25 years. The Christmas soul that locals like you and me were attracted to either as kids or young adults still exists today.
The mountains are my spiritual re-charging stations. Skiing them gives me a sense of purpose. After scouting all four ski areas this week, I’m happy to report the welcoming, Colorado “mountain aloha” spirit is strong right now. From the swingin’ Six-Pack of the blustery Big Burn, to Red’s Rover, to the bowl, all the way over to the Mahatma Ganjala on affluent Ajax, I can feel it, and sometimes smell it, too.
It’s important to me that we’re serving up a good product for Christmas. If there’re two high-water marks in town, this week and Fourth of July are those telltale bleached indicators, like bathtub rings, absorbent walls of Lake Powell. I’m an emotional basket case right now with my business and the holiday rush, spinning colorful, fanciful yarns in my head about how over-important fleeting customer docudramas really are. If you work on the front lines, remember — we got this. We’re the pros. We’re one of the reasons people come here.
It’s intense here on Christmas week. Expectations are high. Aspen is a stress factory. Add in a powder day, and you have a full-blown powder-panic pressure-cooker. The other day, I had an embarrassing situation where I found myself losing my patience in front of a customer, and tried a new tactic. In the moment, I acknowledged to the patron that I had lost my cool, owned it, apologized and moved forward.
Christmas changes for me as I get older. Each year finds me trying to reconcile childhood memories with the present ones. The neverending quest for small miracles and miniature victories in my everyday life continues. I’ve worked every Christmas for the better part of 25 years. Now my Christmas tradition consists of ordering Chinese food for dinner: Crispy Duck with mu shu pancakes.
One of my favorite things to do is simply sit on the couch with a sore set of ski legs and gaze out the window into the cold snowy night at Christmas lights. Memories of opening stockings, then presents, playing with toys all morning, cross-country skiing and gargantuan dinners flicker in my head. I can still smell pine boughs, wreaths, candles, new soaps, toys and clothes fresh out of their wrappers.
I get a sinking feeling the day after Christmas when I see the hangover in the form of all the waste we produce at Christmas: all the trash cans and dumpsters muffin-topped with wrapping paper and boxes. I actually feel horrible for the trash man.
The coronavirus is rivaling herpes and its slogan as “the gift that keeps on giving.” I have an aversion to receiving gifts for some strange reason. Honestly, I grew up spoiled. Maybe I feel like I already have everything. I do like the feeling from giving gifts, though. Christmas to me is best viewed through the eyes of children — innocent, hopeful, un-jaded. I also get a big kick out of watching tourists revel in the fresh snow at Panda Peak, learning to ski, some seeing white gold for the very first time. A suitable set of Christmas presents that I’d be perfectly satisfied with is a stable frame of mind, good health and fresh powder. Call me crazy, but I still believe in Santa Claus.
I’ve been constantly reminded this week what a special place Aspen is to spend Christmas. The biggest gift I have to give this year is my writing and this column. It’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to share my observations and thoughts about Aspen with you, the reader. I was particularly humbled to be voted one of Aspen’s favorite columnists, so, thank you. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with me. Thank you for reading. Keep your contemplations positive, and expectations realistic.
Be patient. Be flexible. Revel, and celebrate the things you have, whether you live here, own a home here, are returning for the second through umpteenth adventure or you’re visiting Aspen for the very first time.
Merry Christmas.
