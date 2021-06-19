There’s a palpable feeling in the rarified liberal air of Aspen, one of anticipation, relief and celebration. It reminds me of watching an intense game of playoff hockey when a guilty player is finally sprung from the penalty box. He desperately sprints back onto the ice as fast as he can to get back in the game. The crowd goes wild. Psychologically, he may feel he let his team down by getting a penalty, so he’s eager to participate again and please.
That’s how the town feels right now. People are champing at the bit to get back into the game.
Even as a former hockey player, I’m generally suspicious of hockey, and haven’t been an avid fan since the vicious Red Wings/Avalanche rivalry that peaked in late March 1997 with the two goalies fighting at center ice. But the pandemic/penalty-box analogies are too easy. Maybe it has something to do with participating in the Bob Johnson’s Hockey camps during summers as kids. I can barely see a 12-year-old me with braces on my teeth now skating at the Ice Garden across the street from our old house, in late June, wearing a commemorative red-white-and-blue, short-sleeved hockey jersey.
One of the telltale signs of reemergence into the fast-paced game of Aspen tourism is the removal of the customer service COVID-19 penalty boxes around town. Like the Plexiglas box that the bellman and front door staff of the Hotel Jerome have been relegated to and hiding behind during the pandemic. There have been penalty boxes at all of the big hotels like the Regis and the Nell. I bet that’s one thing that hospitality workers hope stays up after pandemic fades away — Plexiglas partitions. The concierge workers are thinking to themselves they’d rather not be able to smell the guest’s breath while booking them a reservation at Matsu.
I fortuitously went to a local indoor workout class (CycleBar) the day that Aspen lifted the mandatory indoor mask rule. When the instructor informed the mostly masked class that we could all remove our masks, it was like a high noon quick draw at the OK Corral to see who could get their mask off the fastest. One person said out loud they had just gotten goosebumps. Another person in the class left their mask on. Better goosebumps than COVID-19.
The primordial call of the wild presented itself recently via the sounds of a Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers concert in Vail. There was an unfrozen caveman part of me that wanted to be led into temptation with a carrot and a stick, delivered reliably into the jaws of evil by FedEx, and have my head forcibly held under a cesspool of awareness until the point of nearly drowning. The tractor beam of live music was too strong to resist. So I bought a ticket to make up for the canceled Belly Up show. That was a hard ticket. I nearly lost a thumbnail feverishly hitting refresh on the ticketing app.
Walking into a live concert venue for the first time since March 15, 2020, was a surreal experience that I’m still processing. It felt like I was a piece of swag getting shot into the frothing crowd by one of those pneumatic T-shirt cannons during intermission. The farthest I’ve traveled since the pandemic was to West Glenwood. For me, after spending the last year the Rocky Mountain way, going to a concert in Vail was the equivalent of getting sprung from the penalty box and racing across the ice.
Ever hear anybody in Aspen say “Vail Sucks”...? When it comes to having a permanent, outdoor, live music venue — the Gerald Ford Amphitheatre — it sure doesn’t. You could argue that Aspen is actually the one that sucks in this department. What’s our problem? Why don’t we have a venue like that if we’re so superior? I was discussing the much ballyhooed Aspen-Vail rivalry with a few of Vail’s finest police officers during a set break and they laughed when I introduced myself as a representative of Aspen. When I asked them what they thought of the ongoing feud one of them got deadly serious and suggested I move along before they searched my backpack.
It’s all fun and games until metaphorically we get “penalized” again if there are more outbreaks and we end up right back in the pandemic penalty box. There’s a part of me that’s legitimately concerned after last winter. Then objectivity creeps in, wearing comfy fuzzy slippers of reason. If I’m vaccinated, and there haven’t been any outbreaks after graduation, and these large rock-and-roll concerts are packed wall to wall with tie-dye wearing non-hygienic deadheads like myself, then go ahead — bring on the Australian and Brazilian tourists this winter.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/