As we settle into this coveted phase of off-season in Aspen, let’s all make a conscious effort to really slow down, smell the mud, and make those meaningful connections with each other in person.
We’re living in the West. One of our character traits, our selling points as western Americans, is that we’re supposedly more relaxed. Try walking more slowly, driving safer, talking more softly, being courteous and listening more.
Take the time to look around, and notice the transformation of season around us, hear the birdsong of spring, notice the buds on the trees, the bubbles in the river, earthworms and the foam on the roadside after it rains, maybe even pick up a piece of trash. Be thankful for our surroundings. Do something outlandish like go over to a friend’s house unannounced. Share something you cooked with them. I dare you!
At the same time, keep in mind this is also prime construction season. If anyone’s asking, the award for the fastest construction project goes to the Molly Gibson Hotel.
Now’s a real test of patience as you try and navigate bottomless potholes and never-ending roadwork. There’s a lot of snow damage to houses, yards and places in town that needs to be repaired after a long winter. Spring-cleaning, painting, sweeping, power washing, cleaning windows, the mind-numbing list of backbreaking chores goes on ad nauseam.
People sometimes ask me what’s changed about Aspen. I think the one really big difference is that construction goes on year round now, without any signs of ever slowing down. Maybe if everyone stopped having sex, but I don’t see that ever happening.
I like off-season because it reminds me of the pandemic. My favorite hyperlocal sensation is driving into town just before sunrise, and the downtown core is dead quiet. There’s an almost eerie, post-apocalyptic quality to our small city, but also a sense of ownership, like this is your town. Off-season feels like an end-of-season achievement award of sorts. Right now technically we’re entering into what’s known as “false spring,” one of several emotional rollercoaster false summits. Stay tuned for more snow.
I’m thankful to have a yard to rake and a garden to tend to. Those menial chores are just enough to keep me barely sane this time of year. I keep a daily mental progress report on various bulbs, perennials and invasive weeds and grasses. Oftentimes I’ve forgotten what I planted last fall and am amazed when they sprout — the ones the animals don’t eat, anyways. The wildlife around here — including but not limited to voles, gophers, bunnies, birds, aphids, deer and elk — thinks my yard is an all-you-can-eat Vegas buffet for their exclusive gastronomical pleasure. They happily munch on a wide array of tulips, grape hyacinth, poppies, gladiolus and the like.
This time of year as the snowpack slowly peels back like a middle-aged man’s waistband, it reveals the ugly, translucent, fatty underbelly of Aspen, the ghost of ski seasons past. I notice a lot of trash around town and all along our roadsides, sadly interspersed with road kill. Sometimes I go out on the sides of the road and pick up trash with my “picker.” That feels good to give back to the community for me, for a fleeting while anyways.
Speaking of picking, I remember when we were kids we used to hike up underneath the ski lifts looking for loot after all of the snow had melted. We were mountain versions of characters from a high altitude “Huckleberry Finn” novel, scavenging for lost treasure out in the mountains. We mostly found lots of ChapStick, bugger-filled tissues, single gloves, sunglasses, goggle lenses, ski poles, a ski occasionally, some coins, and maybe even paper money if we were lucky. Who knows what you could find these days, like a Rolex, phones, a 100-dollar bill? More like a bunch of beer cans, marijuana containers, and single serve shooters of Fireball. One man gathers what another man spills.
If you want to see the butt-ugliest pile of snow you’ve ever seen in your life, mosey on out to the city snowpile adjacent to the animal shelter. That trapezoid of trashed snow is a real fishbowl view into the bowels of our town. Lord only knows what yummies are lurking in there. If given the choice at gunpoint between having to eat that snow or yellow snow, you’d choose the yellow snow.
I like off-season because it gives us the opportunity to pick up the scattered pieces of winter and reconnect. Try sitting somewhere downtown without your phone, mellow out and just watch the world go by. You’ll be glad you did. Happy off-season, everyone. I truly hope your downtime is productive, reflective and regenerative.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/