The other day found me sprawled out on the floor of my kid’s room, wallowing in an emotional quagmire. I’d been sifting hopelessly through bins of old toys, Legos, Hot Wheels, Tech Deck fingerboards and a slew of miniature toy airplanes. The worn Tupperware loosely held a pharaoh’s ransom of memories. It was high time to face the music and rip the scab off of my psyche. I had to check this mental baggage onto a flight to somewhere else. The “airline” I chose was the Motherlode Mercantile up at the Pitkin County landfill.
On the way up through the dusty, odiferous confines of the landfill I stopped by the Motherlode Mercantile to pass my kid’s old toys onto their next owner. On the way back down as I drove by slowly, so as not to kick up any dust, and I was heartened to see a Latino gentleman reach into one of the bins, pull out a cool Hot Wheels car, and hold it up proudly as if he’d just found a silver nugget. I envisioned him being the apple of his child’s eye when he presented the salvaged auto at home that evening.
The Motherlode Mercantile is the little house on the right as you pull into the landfill. There, you can purchase a wide variety of housewares and useful items from armchairs to life vests, patio furniture to gardening tools. The prices are staggeringly low. I saw a cordless drill in excellent condition waiting eagerly to be adopted. There’s just about everything you could ever imagine up there, a virtual smorgasbord of goods and products, plus a section of old vinyl records for all you collectors.
When I walked into the warm cozy confines of the mercantile on a recent rainy afternoon, the old classic rocker “That Smell” by Lynyrd Skynyrd was aptly spinning on the turntable. There’s even a candy bowl by the cash register.
I adore the business name. The deep-rooted moniker reminds me of late 1800s Aspen, when land companies, stables, boarding houses and general stores were commonplace throughout the West … not to mention a tip of the chapeau to the long-gone, adored Motherlode Restaurant, or the mining reference to finding the main vein and striking it rich.
The philosophy up there is: reduce, reuse, recycle. One’s trash is another’s treasure. Diversion from the landfill is a major principle and goal of the operation. I must admit, there’s something rewarding about giving a household item a new lease on life, and keeping it out of the trash pile, especially in today’s disposable society perpetually geared toward consumerism.
This time of year I spend a fair amount of time up at the dump. My sojourns to the landfill really put things into perspective for me. You see the people in our community who are doing the hardest jobs out there, some by choice, others out of sheer necessity. The sights, sounds and smells of Pitkin County are a sensory wake-up call. The environment is challenging, sobering and contradictory. I always leave there with an eye on conservation.
I saw a woodpecker, a bald eagle, and a murder of crows. There were bear, deer and elk tracks a-plenty. I heard the monotonous drone of heavy machinery, and the new Colorado State song: a beep-beep-beep of reverse beacons augmented by jets overhead tearing their own invisible holes through the sky. A dastardly dust-devil towering 100 feet into the sky spun with the forgotten remnants of recycled material and single-use plastic bags. As I rounded the corner on my way to the mammoth brush pile to lighten my load, the stench of steaming compost piles hit me like a ton of bricks. I couldn’t roll the window up fast enough. I searched haplessly for an old COVID mask, but in the end decided to just aspirate the kitchen-sink, rotten-gumbo air through my mouth.
Picking, scavenging and reusing items from the landfill has a long, storied local history. Look no further than Sandy Munro’s book “Aspen Unstrung” (available at Explore Booksellers) where he and his wife Marybeth basically built a house in the 1970s largely from reused materials gathered at our landfill. Aspen is notorious for all kinds of unusual ground scores.
I’d strongly urge anyone with a discerning taste for reused items to take a gander up to the Motherlode Mercantile. You’ll more than likely be greeted by one of the “lilies of the landfill,” like Tiffany or the mercantile manager Natalie. Their positive and helpful demeanor will likely brighten your day, as it always does mine. Stay tuned for some fun community events up there this summer.
Downsizing and simplifying by donating unused items gives me a sense of psychological freedom, spiritual buoyancy and relief. I take heed and comfort knowing someone else will find use and joy in them. Decluttering the house probably won’t solve my personal problems, but at this point I’ll take all the help I can get.