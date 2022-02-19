It’s embarrassing to admit that I’d never skied Sunlight before last Friday.
As the proud parent of a Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort season passholder, the time came to do something I’ve always wanted to do for the past 20 years — ski Sunlight — my rationale being that since I financed the season pass, it was finally time to see what all the fuss was about. When the call came in from my CMC photography major son, Oliver, to meet down there for a tour, I jumped at the chance. Skiing Sunlight really felt like meeting a new friend — one I’ll be having a genuine, lasting relationship with.
The first thing that struck me about Sunlight was the sincere mom-and-pop feel of a small local ski area. The demographic of skier there differs wildly from what I’ve become resigned and numb to here. The walk-in ticket office, the base lodge, the gift shop, the restaurant all had the cozy, welcoming ambiance of your favorite aunt or uncle’s house. The employees were friendly. The customers all seemed happy.
The particular day we were there was poignant and meaningful due to the fact that the night before I’d been watching the Beijing Winter Olympics on TV, and Sunlight was hosting the Special Olympics. Seeing the eager competitors navigate the slalom course from the lift really helped me to better understand the sport of skiing and to realize how insignificant my self-made complications really are — problems I’m lucky to have.
The second thing that hit me was that two of the chairlifts there looked and felt natural, comforting and oddly familiar: slow-speed, center-pole lifts that forced you to relax and smell the snowflakes. It’s my understanding after asking a few questions that at least one of the chairlifts is an old Aspen Skiing Co. lift. Don’t even look for a safety bar on any of the lifts. You won’t find one.
Sunlight feels like Buttermilk and Tiehack to me. I think that’s why I loved the experience so much. The pace is leisurely, the energy is more relaxed, and the day begs to be unfolded slowly like the unwrapping of a precious gift.
The first run we completed was a green run down the farthest skier-left flank called Ute that had the rolling feel of West Buttermilk, or Buckskin to Magic Carpet to me. Instant heaven. Undulating terrain, aspen trees on both sides, groomed to perfection, all alone on the slope. It was one of those days where the wind was either blowing straight up or straight down the run you were on, scouring the ridged corduroy surface like scrubbing bubbles, to perfection.
The views from the top of Sunlight are staggering.
After skiing Sunlight, I look at Glenwood Springs through an entirely different lens now. Sunlight definitely has a local Glenwood vibe about the mountain that taught me an important, lasting lesson about the Roaring Fork Valley. Skiing Sunlight helped me to reframe my lifelong perception of Glenwood, from a city downvalley we used to visit to go bowling — or for the hot springs, McDonald’s or the West Glenwood Mall, and later for the big-box stores — to what Glenwood really is, a classic American ski town.
The other thing that hit me was the fact that Glenwood has a full-service ski area, yet the two townships in between there and Aspen — Carbondale and Basalt — have nary a rope tow to their names. How cool would it be if there were a small lift or T-bar or Poma at the base of Sopris, with the option to ascend farther up manually? Or even a rope tow on the hillside above Basalt High School? Both hold snow. The mere conceptual mention of those two ski operations would send the townsfolk into a tizzy. Just look at the current flap over a trail connecting Carbondale to Crested Butte.
Throughout my travels and interactions both locally and abroad, I’ve noticed something. Whenever people find out you’re from Aspen, they have this preconceived perception of you, and Aspen, that you have some kind of skier superiority complex, and they imagine you spurn any other ski area that’s not Aspen.
For me, that couldn’t be further from the truth. A true skier finds the joy of the sport or recreational activity or pastime in anything covered in snow, and any means of getting you to the top of that feature, whether it’s Sunlight, Lost Valley in Maine, indoor skiing in Dubai, or a pile of hay bales covered with snow in Texas. Bagging on another ski area doesn’t make yours ski any better. Arguably, it makes your hill worse.
You’ll discover the spirit of skiing in Colorado resting patiently in wait at Sunlight, somewhere between the animate of the flora and fauna, and inanimate of its chairlifts and physical structures.
I’m leaving my Sunlight daily validation ticket on my one-piece ski suit for the rest of the season as a sincere badge of honor. Is there something the SkiCo could learn from Sunlight Mountain? The season passes have a quality color picture of the passholder on them — for posterity’s sake, to keep for your “wall of fame” —one of the simple ski-bum pleasures denied to Aspen-Snowmass passholders for at least the past 15 years.
Sometimes you’ll hear people who are tired of living and working in Aspen threaten to move. Not me. The farthest I’ll go now is to buy a season pass at Sunlight and ski there a bunch each winter, too. If you haven’t skied Sunlight yet, do yourself a favor. And when you poke around Sunlight, you just might see some familiar faces.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.