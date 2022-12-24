I’ve never driven a Tesla and I don’t have a Twitter account. I must say though, with everything in the news these days about Elon Musk, Tesla and Twitter, every time I see a Tesla driving around Aspen, I cringe.
“Cringe, you say?” I’m sure that people have the exact same reaction when they see me wearing my Carrera sunglasses scooping the loop through town for giggles in my Mini Cooper with vanity “ZG MINI” license plates. “What a poseur!” they must think.
We are our cars. Our autos, how we care for them, how much they cost, what they represent, and the stickers they’re adorned with, define us.
I’m certainly not opposed to anyone owning a Tesla, but if I had one right now, I’d probably take a screwdriver and a hammer and remove the hood ornament, or perhaps use some duct tape to hastily cover the emblems. You could always take a Sharpie and alter the Tesla “T” logo to spell “Tiehack.” The possibilities are endless.
Regardless, the skittish, eccentric magnate of Tesla isn’t making it easy for owners of his innovative electric vehicles to fly under the radar by any means. There are roughly 15 different EV manufacturers in the world, but the Tesla is the intersection where carbon offsets meet carbon off-puts. You can almost hear the conversations now: “Honey, should we take the Tesla into town?” Then the husband replies, “Elon’s a little too provocative right now, dear. Let’s drive the Hummer instead.”
This whole docudrama reminds me of the time years ago when I gleefully bought a “My Pillow,” then found out the owner of the company was a complete lunatic. I unsheathed the pillow and slam-dunked the thing into the dumpster with vim and vigor. Just goes to show I’m a sucker for a good infomercial, or the irresistible sales pitches on QVC. Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it!
I reckon there are at least a hundred or more Teslas registered in Pitkin County. The Aspen Police Department even has one in its fleet. Most every posh second home with a four-car garage undoubtedly has the obligatory Tesla and accompanying charging station.
I can only imagine the reaction people have when they pull into my government-subsidized worker housing ghetto and see my neighbor’s Tesla parked next to a hybrid four-door Porsche. I consider my neighbors to be rule-abiding, APCHA poster-child model citizens. People can spend their money on whatever they want.
Teslas look like incredible cars, but if I had one now, I’d feel a wee bit self-conscious driving it around. Interestingly enough, I don’t have that sensation driving my Ford truck. I wonder if Elon’s unhinged behavior has driven any Tesla owners to sell or buy another brand? I have noticed a few of those cool looking Rivian electric trucks cruising around.
Bottom line: A Tesla is a status-symbol car, the likes of which Aspen has seen many. I remember when we first moved here, the Jeep was the trendy car to have. Katherine Thalberg, the original owner of Explore Booksellers, told my mom some people were going jeeping and leaf-peeping up Aspen Mountain, but there wasn’t any room in other Jeeps. My dad gave my mom the credit card and urged her to go buy one. The next day she took the bus down to Glenwood and bought a brand new candy apple red 1976 V8 CJ-7 with automatic transmission from Berthod Motors and drove home. My wife has yet to give me her credit card and implore me to go buy a Tesla.
The “it “ car in the early 1980s was the Grand Wagoneer with the faux wood paneling, power seats, power windows and all the accoutrements a man could imagine. Everyone who was anyone had one. Soon after, the haughty Range Rover burst onto the scene, with Jack Nicholson leading the pack in his elegant forest green rover. Automotive wise, the Range Rover and its pilots have historically been a prime target of local angst. The Audi has proved pesky as well. Really, any expensive car with out-of-state plates draws suspicion and ire on some level.
One can imagine back in Aspen’s mining heyday, the Tesla equivalent was the pimped-out horse and buggy. Envision a mine owner pulling up to the Jerome in an ornate, lavish, red-felt-upholstered carriage, pulled by statuesque Clydesdales, and the wide-eyed looks from the working townsfolk as he sauntered into the bar smoking a cigar, dressed to the nines and ordering drinks for all.
As I gaze into Aspen’s past, I often see my future. There’s an electric vehicle charging station mere footsteps from the Silver Queen Gondola. I can picture myself in an Aspen Skiing Company ambassador’s uniform, pulling-up stealthily to the charging station in an electric car, putting my ski boots on, and limping over to the gondola with my skis and my KISS “Love Gun” lunchbox for a honest day of retired-man’s work. Maybe tomorrow on Christmas morning, I’ll peer from a frosted windowpane to see a shiny new Tesla with a plush red bow around its waist, parked in the driveway. Or, more likely, there could just be a pile of coal.
